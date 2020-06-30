Immigration lower again in May

In May, the number of immigrants was down by nearly half year-on-year, just as in April. Almost 9 thousand immigrants settled in the Netherlands last month. The number of emigrants leaving the country was more or less equally large. On balance, over 200 new inhabitants were added due to external migration. This is evident from provisional figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Following the introduction of the COVID-19 measures in March, the number of people who settled in the Netherlands from abroad halved. Emigration declined as well, but to a lesser extent. As a result, population growth due to external migration came to a virtual standstill. This situation hardly changed in May. Slightly more people settled in the Netherlands than left the country. Up until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign migration was still the main driver of population growth.

Show datatable Immigration and emigration by month Hide datatable Immigration and emigration by month Immigration and emigration by month Migratie Maand 2018 (x 1,000) 2019* (x 1,000) 2020* (x 1,000) Immigration January 18.4 21.4 22.1 Immigration February 19.8 21.2 21.3 Immigration March 15.7 18.4 15.7 Immigration April 15 17.4 9.3 Immigration May 16.3 17.3 9 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) January 13.3 13.6 15.7 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) February 10.8 10.9 12.1 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) March 12 11.6 12.9 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) April 10.5 11.3 9.4 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) May 10 10.4 8.8 * provisional figures Download CSV

Slightly more immigrants from European countries

The number of intra-EU immigrants was slightly higher in May than it was in April. Emigration was slightly lower. On balance, the number of Europeans who registered with a Dutch municipality therefore slightly exceeded the number of people who left. Net migration was still negative in April.

Within Europe, the number of migrants with an Eastern European background increased in particular. On balance, nearly one thousand inhabitants from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE countries) were added. Just as in April, the number of migrants with a Southern European background still declined on balance.

More non-EU migrants left than settled here. The number of immigrants came out slightly lower than in April, while emigration remained at virtually the same level. On balance, 750 non-EU migrants left the Netherlands. The number of migrant registrations among the larger refugee groups was still limited, just as in April. In May as well, asylum and registration procedures were still impacted by the COVID-19 measures.

Show datatable Net migration by month Hide datatable Net migration by month Net migration by month Herkomst maand 2019* (x 1,000) 2020* (x 1,000) The Netherlands January -0.2 -0.4 The Netherlands February -0.1 -0.3 The Netherlands March -0.3 0.5 The Netherlands April 0 0.9 The Netherlands May 0 0.7 The Netherlands EU January 3.2 1.8 EU February 4.6 3.9 EU March 3.3 1.1 EU April 2.5 -0.6 EU May 2.8 0.2 EU Other January 4.9 5 Other February 5.9 5.5 Other March 3.8 1.3 Other April 3.6 -0.4 Other May 4.1 -0.8 * provisional figures Download CSV

Fewer Dutch migrants

Immediately after the introduction of the COVID-19 measures in the second half of March, a relatively large number of native Dutch citizens returned while the number of Dutch who moved abroad decreased. This was followed by a decline in both native Dutch immigration and emigration. Emigration was down in particular relative to the same period last year. Nearly 800 Dutch nationals left in May, i.e. just under one thousand fewer than in May 2019. On balance, nearly 750 new Dutch inhabitants were added due to external migration.

Show datatable Native Dutch migration by month Hide datatable Native Dutch migration by month Native Dutch migration by month Migratie Maand 2019* (x 1,000) 2020* (x 1,000) Immigration January 2.2 2.2 Immigration February 1.6 1.4 Immigration March 1.6 2.1 Immigration April 1.8 1.9 Immigration May 1.8 1.5 Immigration Emigration (including

administrative corrections) January 2.4 2.6 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) February 1.7 1.7 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) March 1.9 1.6 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) April 1.8 1 Emigration (including

administrative corrections) May 1.7 0.8 Download CSV

Population increase due to natural growth

In May, total population growth stood at slightly over 1,300. Births exceeded deaths by over one thousand. In April, the population still declined by over 5,600, a record number. That month saw the peak of COVID-19 mortality. The number of deaths declined in May, as a result of which there were fewer deaths than births.