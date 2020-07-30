37 bankruptcies in week 30

© CBS / Nikki van Toorn
In week 30 (20 to 26 July inclusive), 37 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 20 fewer than in week 29. In the first 30 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,127 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 42 down on the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 35 bankruptcies in week 30. This is 11 down on the previous week. In addition, 2 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 9 less than in the previous week.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020968
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112
20201880
20201957
20202092
20202185
20202279
20202371
20202460
20202586
20202631
20202765
20202864
20202957
20203037

Most bankruptcies recorded in food and beverages services, manufacturing and financial services

Of all sectors, food and beverage services, manufacturing and financial services recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 6. Compared to the previous week, this is 1 fewer for food and beverage services and 3 more for financial services. 

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 30Week 29
Food and beverage services67
Manufacturing66
Financial services63
Retail52
Wholesale31
Retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles21
Specialised business services212
Construction16
Information and communication12
Real estate activities11
Employment activities15
Care12
Culture, sports and recreation 11

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.