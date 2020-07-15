Exports down by almost 12 percent in May
The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in July circumstances for exports are less favourable than they were in May.
|Year
|Month
|%-change (year-on-year %-change)
|2016
|June
|2.3
|2016
|July
|2.9
|2016
|August
|3
|2016
|September
|5.8
|2016
|October
|3.3
|2016
|November
|6.4
|2016
|December
|5.3
|2017
|January
|1.6
|2017
|February
|6.8
|2017
|March
|8.3
|2017
|April
|0.7
|2017
|May
|4.6
|2017
|June
|10.7
|2017
|July
|7.1
|2017
|August
|7.3
|2017
|September
|7.9
|2017
|October
|7
|2017
|November
|7.1
|2017
|December
|6.2
|2018
|January
|4.8
|2018
|February
|4.3
|2018
|March
|3.1
|2018
|April
|6.2
|2018
|May
|5.3
|2018
|June
|0.4
|2018
|July
|2.7
|2018
|August
|4
|2018
|September
|3
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|0.4
|2018
|December
|0.6
|2019
|January
|2.2
|2019
|February
|-0.3
|2019
|March
|1.5
|2019
|April
|1.7
|2019
|May
|-0.1
|2019
|June
|0.7
|2019
|July
|-0.1
|2019
|August
|3.4
|2019
|September
|1.4
|2019
|October
|6.3
|2019
|November
|2.3
|2019
|December
|4.5
|2020
|January
|3.9
|2020
|February
|1.7
|2020
|March
|-4.6
|2020
|April
|-13.8
|2020
|May
|-11.8
Conditions for exports in July more unfavourable than in May
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in July are more unfavourable than in May. This is mainly because the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was larger. Furthermore, Dutch and European manufacturers were more pessimistic about their foreign order position. However, producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was less unfavourable.
