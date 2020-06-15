Exports down by over 11 percent in April
The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in June circumstances for exports are less favourable than they were in April.
|Year
|Month
|%-change (year-on-year %-change)
|2016
|May
|6.3
|2016
|June
|2.3
|2016
|July
|2.9
|2016
|August
|3
|2016
|September
|5.8
|2016
|October
|3.3
|2016
|November
|6.4
|2016
|December
|5.3
|2017
|January
|1.7
|2017
|February
|6.7
|2017
|March
|8.3
|2017
|April
|0.7
|2017
|May
|4.6
|2017
|June
|10.8
|2017
|July
|7
|2017
|August
|7.2
|2017
|September
|7.8
|2017
|October
|6.9
|2017
|November
|7
|2017
|December
|6.1
|2018
|January
|4.7
|2018
|February
|4.6
|2018
|March
|3.2
|2018
|April
|6.8
|2018
|May
|4.6
|2018
|June
|0.3
|2018
|July
|2.8
|2018
|August
|2.7
|2018
|September
|3.2
|2018
|October
|3.2
|2018
|November
|1
|2018
|December
|0.5
|2019
|January
|2.2
|2019
|February
|-0.5
|2019
|March
|1.1
|2019
|April
|1.5
|2019
|May
|-0.3
|2019
|June
|0.6
|2019
|July
|0
|2019
|August
|3.5
|2019
|September
|1.4
|2019
|October
|5.6
|2019
|November
|2.2
|2019
|December
|4.6
|2020
|January
|3
|2020
|February
|1.4
|2020
|March
|-4.5
|2020
|April
|-11.2
Conditions for exports in June more unfavourable than in April
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in June are more unfavourable than in April. This is mainly because the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was substantially larger. Furthermore, Dutch and European manufacturers were more pessimistic about their foreign order position. Producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was also more unfavourable.
