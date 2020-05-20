Investments almost 1 percent up in March
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. March 2020 has one working day more than March 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are more unfavourable in May than they were in March.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|April
|12.3
|2016
|May
|8.1
|2016
|June
|12.7
|2016
|July
|9.7
|2016
|August
|12.7
|2016
|September
|11.2
|2016
|October
|3.9
|2016
|November
|3.8
|2016
|December
|-3.1
|2017
|January
|4
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.2
|2017
|October
|6.2
|2017
|November
|6.8
|2017
|December
|4.6
|2018
|January
|13.5
|2018
|February
|2.4
|2018
|March
|5.5
|2018
|April
|10.4
|2018
|May
|2.6
|2018
|June
|7
|2018
|July
|4.4
|2018
|August
|5.8
|2018
|September
|-7
|2018
|October
|7.4
|2018
|November
|5.3
|2018
|December
|-4.8
|2019
|January
|6.3
|2019
|February
|8.5
|2019
|March
|2.5
|2019
|April
|8.3
|2019
|May
|10
|2019
|June
|-0.2
|2019
|July
|4.9
|2019
|August
|1
|2019
|September
|7.9
|2019
|October
|4.3
|2019
|November
|3.2
|2019
|December
|8.5
|2020
|January
|1.4
|2020
|February
|0.4
|2020
|March
|0.6
Investment climate more unfavourable in May than in March
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is more unfavourable in May than it was in March. This is mainly due to the fact that the industrial capacity utilisation rate is lower. In addition, manufacturers are more negative about their order position, year-on-year export growth has turned into a decline and consumer confidence has deteriorated further.
