Economic contraction of 1.7 percent in Q1 2020

According to the first estimate conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), which is based on currently available data, gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 1.7 percent in Q1 2020 relative to Q4 2019. This is the biggest contraction after Q1 2009, when GDP collapsed by 3.6 percent on the previous quarter. The contraction marks the end of a period of consecutive growth over the 23 previous quarters. The fall in GDP over Q1 is mainly attributable to declining household consumption.

During the first quarter of this year, households spent 2.7 percent less than in the final quarter of 2019. It is the largest decline in the history of the series, which started in 1988. Public consumption fell by 1.4 percent. Investments decreased by 1.1 percent. Furthermore, exports and imports of goods and services declined by 3.0 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On the production side, the sectors showing the sharpest decrease were culture, recreation, sports and other services; trade, transport, accommodation and food services and storage; and government, education and care. The output performance of these sectors slumped by 7.1, 3.4 and 2.9 percent respectively on the previous quarter. Standing out positively was the construction sector with 5.5 percent output growth.

The first quarter gave a very mixed picture. Initially, there was economic growth in the first two months. This was interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic as of the second half of March and the associated measures affecting economic activity on an unprecedented scale. GDP declined by 0.5 percent relative to Q1 2019.

GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted
YearQuarterIndex (2010=100)
2013Quarter 1100.1
2013Quarter 299.9
2013Quarter 3100.5
2013Quarter 4101.1
2014Quarter 1101
2014Quarter 2101.6
2014Quarter 3101.9
2014Quarter 4102.8
2015Quarter 1103.4
2015Quarter 2103.7
2015Quarter 3104.1
2015Quarter 4104.1
2016Quarter 1105.1
2016Quarter 2105.3
2016Quarter 3106.5
2016Quarter 4107.4
2017Quarter 1107.9
2017Quarter 2108.9
2017Quarter 3109.7
2017Quarter 4110.5
2018Quarter 1111.2
2018Quarter 2111.9
2018Quarter 3112.2
2018Quarter 4112.9
2019Quarter 1113.4
2019Quarter 2113.8
2019Quarter 3114.2
2019Quarter 4114.7
2020Quarter 1112.7

