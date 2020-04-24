Lower mortality in third week of April

For week 16 (ending 19 April), the number of deaths is estimated at around 4,300. This is lower than in week 15, when mortality stood at 4,937. This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates received by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) for week 16 so far. In week 16, mortality still exceeds the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020 by almost 40 percent. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

Weekly mortality over the first ten weeks of 2020 (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive) stood at 3,133 on average. Mortality started rising up to 5,068 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, around 2,850 deaths were recorded in the same period around week 16.

Deaths registered weekly
 201720182019*2020*
13568334330643099
23637335932613364
33487336431533152
43626332231793041
53574340331443158
63446351331853188
73417366032533195
83328369132232955
93152393730663088
103054409231723093
112843373332283213
122778343030433596
132850322530144438
142764304029005068
152810286029014937
162713276030404313
17277826632959
18276926452808
19280226412773
20280126062821
21277226742873
22270127762732
23262426792736
24264325572649
25262726012694
26269126192836
27269727262726
28252026712762
29267427042585
30257127673007
31251027602732
32265727452629
33254026052612
34254526122616
35257625272785
36257026132556
37270725392643
38271527062582
39266926962753
40264128062717
41276327602912
42270627392879
43267626712869
44272628152856
45279727983016
46291627613062
47291728593025
48288629073041
49302729683016
50321830173164
51307930413247
52318729013019
* provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.


The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.
As established on Thursday 23 April, there were 956 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 15 against 794 in week 16. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

Decline across all age groups

The excess mortality in recent weeks was mainly recorded among the elderly part of the population. Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 16 is estimated to have declined on week 15.
An estimated 2,650 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 16. This is approximately 45 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,250 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (representing 35 percent excess mortality ). In week 16, mortality among the group 0 to 64 years is seen to be slightly above the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Average week 1 to 10 inclusiveWeek 11Week 12Week 13Week 14Week 15Week 16 (received data)Week 16 (additional estimate)Week 16 (total)
0 to 64 yrs39640644449349446434382425
65 to 79 yrs921949107513961496142110282101238
80 yrs and over18171858207725493078305223103402650
* provisional figures

Decline mainly among men

In recent weeks, there have been more deaths among men than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however. In week 16, the estimated number of deaths among both the sexes is around 2,150.
In week 16, excess mortality in the male population is 40 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. Mortality among men was still almost 75 percent higher than that average in week 14. Among women, it was approximately 50 percent higher in weeks 14 and 15, but declined to 35 percent excess mortality in week 16.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 MenMen (received data)Men (additional estimate)Men (total)WomenWomen (received data)Women (additional estimate)Women (total)
Average week 1 to 10 inclusive15331601
Week 1115951618
Week 1218601736
Week 1323502088
Week 1426572411
Week 1524992438
Week 161807339214618742932167
* provisional figures

Further decline in Noord-Brabant and Limburg

Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 16 (ending 19 April) declined further in the provinces of Noord-Brabant and Limburg. Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 16, there was still almost 80 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 60 percent in Noord-Brabant.
Mortality declined in other provinces as well ; this was particularly the case in Gelderland, Utrecht and to a slightly lesser extent in Overijssel. Relative to the first ten weeks of this year, excess mortality in these provinces is estimated at around 25 percent for week 16. In Noord-Holland it is still around 35 percent, while in Zuid-Holland, with the highest absolute number of deaths over week 16, it is around 45 percent.
Mortality rose still further in Flevoland, however, and in week 16 was almost 50 percent higher than the average in the first ten weeks. Although it also rose further in Groningen and Zeeland, mortality in week 16 was very close to the average.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Week 16 (received data)Week 16 (additional estimate)Week 16 (total)Week 15Week 14Week 13Week 12Week 11Week 1 to 10 inclusive
Zuid-Holland767132899949915694614616624
Noord-Brabant6571117689381063968706540481
Noord-Holland508126634728713630524458473
Gelderland43564499657640565452392394
Limburg38659445483565486331280250
Overijssel24526271324326303246230216
Utrecht22532257341323277213211211
Friesland12322145160134151141123129
Groningen892711698120120122116115
Drenthe1039112113112113105104107
Zeeland811293879887948884
Flevoland621274595944485551
* provisional figures


Mortality distributions by municipality

Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 15 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. In eight different municipalities (including Nunspeet, Heerde, Grave, IJsselstein, Laarbeek, Oldebroek, Bernheze and Asten), the number of deaths was even 4 or more times that average.
Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.

1) Select week:
Deaths registered weekly*, relative to the municipality's average across weeks 1 to 10
 Week 11Week 12Week 13Week 14Week 15
Appingedam1.041.390.352.090.70
Delfzijl0.611.060.610.611.21
Groningen (gemeente)0.931.131.021.190.82
Loppersum1.290.430.001.290.00
Almere1.281.060.801.010.85
Stadskanaal1.431.240.760.860.57
Veendam0.951.220.950.411.35
Zeewolde0.420.831.251.253.33
Achtkarspelen0.221.091.090.870.87
Ameland1.250.000.000.001.25
Harlingen0.600.601.501.500.30
Heerenveen1.200.601.541.791.20
Leeuwarden0.980.981.110.680.81
Ooststellingwerf0.681.690.340.171.19
Opsterland1.060.910.760.611.06
Schiermonnikoog0.001.330.000.001.33
Smallingerland1.361.021.141.251.36
Terschelling1.400.003.500.000.70
Vlieland3.000.000.000.001.50
Weststellingwerf0.741.031.030.881.76
Assen1.710.891.380.890.81
Coevorden0.830.520.731.671.35
Emmen1.111.110.951.070.91
Hoogeveen0.361.180.730.821.00
Meppel0.610.911.521.520.76
Almelo1.011.011.580.581.08
Borne1.281.541.791.791.79
Dalfsen0.960.960.582.501.35
Deventer1.151.152.422.741.91
Enschede1.260.951.530.991.12
Haaksbergen1.021.840.821.021.22
Hardenberg0.890.890.451.521.43
Hellendoorn0.960.680.961.101.23
Hengelo (O.)1.030.980.690.860.75
Kampen1.071.312.262.983.21
Losser1.090.870.431.091.09
Noordoostpolder0.810.810.700.810.70
Oldenzaal1.191.341.791.040.60
Ommen0.561.411.411.412.25
Raalte1.180.791.581.971.84
Staphorst1.501.001.002.001.50
Tubbergen0.650.870.871.521.52
Urk1.130.001.132.251.13
Wierden0.771.350.960.770.77
Zwolle1.312.002.342.062.97
Aalten1.360.851.361.362.03
Apeldoorn1.021.491.671.491.70
Arnhem1.221.331.101.631.44
Barneveld0.941.290.941.531.88
Beuningen0.590.880.592.351.76
Brummen1.622.701.621.892.16
Buren0.650.431.301.961.30
Culemborg1.400.931.862.091.16
Doesburg0.431.301.301.303.91
Doetinchem1.081.000.581.252.00
Druten0.311.251.883.442.50
Duiven1.630.700.701.160.93
Ede0.741.421.161.531.53
Elburg0.850.851.061.281.06
Epe0.721.451.741.742.75
Ermelo1.050.881.402.111.93
Harderwijk1.621.621.221.352.16
Hattem0.361.441.440.721.08
Heerde0.981.954.635.125.12
Heumen1.431.792.502.501.79
Lochem1.340.850.851.831.59
Maasdriel1.621.081.351.621.08
Nijkerk1.071.251.611.610.89
Nijmegen0.810.841.891.891.72
Oldebroek1.361.141.821.824.32
Putten0.890.000.670.891.33
Renkum0.631.250.880.751.63
Rheden1.180.941.421.731.34
Rozendaal0.001.000.000.000.00
Scherpenzeel1.890.951.420.470.95
Tiel0.851.101.221.460.98
Voorst0.940.001.131.511.13
Wageningen0.961.171.381.170.85
Westervoort1.820.001.362.730.45
Winterswijk0.591.620.880.290.74
Wijchen1.110.831.671.251.67
Zaltbommel1.060.211.492.131.70
Zevenaar0.971.291.610.651.18
Zutphen0.650.931.201.021.02
Nunspeet1.581.752.114.215.96
Dronten1.211.381.031.552.24
Amersfoort0.751.001.341.381.34
Baarn1.151.310.981.151.80
De Bilt0.481.050.890.401.37
Bunnik0.871.740.001.741.30
Bunschoten0.650.321.291.941.61
Eemnes1.291.291.290.643.21
Houten1.461.460.633.332.50
Leusden1.712.681.461.461.46
Lopik0.530.001.061.593.18
Montfoort1.800.600.003.601.80
Renswoude0.000.710.710.712.86
Rhenen0.240.981.221.461.95
Soest1.210.911.520.911.21
Utrecht (gemeente)1.220.971.771.801.86
Veenendaal0.501.501.501.501.40
Woudenberg0.000.451.351.801.80
Wijk bij Duurstede0.610.001.430.411.22
IJsselstein0.681.362.955.004.55
Zeist1.270.570.961.341.34
Nieuwegein0.710.711.071.901.19
Aalsmeer0.670.671.330.330.50
Alkmaar1.061.331.831.281.78
Amstelveen1.321.131.261.952.58
Amsterdam0.911.091.531.731.67
Beemster0.531.071.070.000.00
Bergen (NH.)2.050.261.281.411.79
Beverwijk0.881.501.631.252.25
Blaricum0.880.001.752.631.31
Bloemendaal0.982.351.181.571.57
Castricum1.011.011.452.172.03
Diemen0.910.910.681.821.14
Edam-Volendam0.761.770.510.890.63
Enkhuizen1.381.381.723.452.76
Haarlem1.100.951.591.782.08
Haarlemmermeer1.221.031.131.601.31
Heemskerk0.781.110.781.331.00
Heemstede0.971.612.902.903.39
Heerhugowaard1.172.081.691.172.08
Heiloo1.001.800.600.802.00
Den Helder0.940.870.791.500.71
Hilversum0.900.621.401.401.46
Hoorn0.750.751.651.201.58
Huizen1.770.211.561.151.46
Landsmeer0.000.002.002.001.00
Langedijk1.091.961.521.091.52
Laren (NH.)0.381.921.151.150.77
Medemblik0.901.100.801.200.50
Oostzaan0.860.000.860.431.29
Opmeer1.502.001.500.500.00
Ouder-Amstel0.391.171.570.390.78
Purmerend1.121.261.681.261.54
Schagen0.790.890.501.090.79
Texel0.940.941.251.880.63
Uitgeest0.530.001.590.531.06
Uithoorn1.432.380.241.190.71
Velsen0.661.231.232.621.80
Weesp0.671.111.561.111.11
Zandvoort1.331.332.221.780.44
Zaanstad0.801.000.861.361.59
Alblasserdam0.291.140.570.292.00
Alphen aan den Rijn1.121.010.731.451.01
Barendrecht1.011.010.890.761.27
Drechterland1.041.381.381.382.08
Brielle1.231.641.231.640.82
Capelle aan den IJssel1.111.111.111.881.97
Delft0.881.011.070.881.19
Dordrecht0.910.821.161.471.42
Gorinchem1.611.290.812.261.45
Gouda0.880.951.461.461.75
's-Gravenhage (gemeente)0.821.001.011.741.78
Hardinxveld-Giessendam1.280.770.771.281.03
Hellevoetsluis0.781.561.091.410.63
Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht0.770.380.190.580.77
Stede Broec2.121.521.211.820.91
Hillegom0.910.910.680.450.68
Katwijk0.760.910.980.910.98
Krimpen aan den IJssel0.961.731.731.921.35
Leiden0.820.871.221.381.48
Leiderdorp1.220.821.431.630.41
Lisse0.310.940.942.192.81
Maassluis0.721.010.431.300.87
Nieuwkoop1.521.091.091.301.09
Noordwijk0.950.241.431.430.60
Oegstgeest1.060.210.851.490.85
Oudewater3.502.332.331.752.33
Papendrecht1.360.681.691.191.86
Ridderkerk0.972.581.511.611.61
Rotterdam1.001.091.201.631.66
Rijswijk (ZH.)0.881.141.231.582.19
Schiedam1.250.950.710.710.83
Sliedrecht0.310.781.560.630.78
Albrandswaard1.111.391.390.831.94
Westvoorne0.640.210.640.431.07
Vlaardingen1.250.881.001.501.81
Voorschoten0.790.790.951.752.38
Waddinxveen1.460.421.041.041.25
Wassenaar2.151.690.770.922.00
Woerden1.971.051.321.971.97
Zoetermeer1.170.891.231.401.40
Zoeterwoude0.440.441.310.441.75
Zwijndrecht0.780.950.780.861.12
Borsele1.130.381.502.251.50
Goes0.562.670.891.441.67
West Maas en Waal0.531.322.891.581.58
Hulst1.130.811.131.292.10
Kapelle1.390.701.040.701.04
Middelburg (Z.)0.921.121.020.920.82
Reimerswaal1.671.390.831.391.11
Terneuzen0.930.530.790.930.86
Tholen0.911.450.732.180.91
Veere1.320.791.320.260.00
Vlissingen1.031.031.120.841.12
De Ronde Venen1.301.011.010.870.72
Tytsjerksteradiel2.182.731.271.092.18
Asten1.961.571.963.524.30
Baarle-Nassau1.202.401.802.400.60
Bergen op Zoom0.961.100.810.881.03
Best0.920.771.540.620.92
Boekel2.121.067.413.713.71
Boxmeer0.781.961.761.962.35
Boxtel1.451.943.063.061.45
Breda1.331.331.471.441.61
Deurne0.452.091.492.092.24
Pekela0.330.330.331.000.67
Dongen1.110.892.224.441.33
Eersel1.581.050.791.322.89
Eindhoven1.101.171.711.561.63
Etten-Leur1.460.852.322.561.83
Geertruidenberg0.431.301.300.871.09
Gilze en Rijen0.650.431.521.962.61
Goirle0.570.752.641.701.89
Grave1.670.832.086.254.58
Haaren1.611.612.260.001.94
Helmond0.971.701.822.482.06
's-Hertogenbosch1.571.571.972.872.28
Heusden0.711.432.020.951.55
Hilvarenbeek1.350.901.352.251.80
Loon op Zand0.871.521.091.091.52
Mill en Sint Hubert1.400.470.003.271.40
Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten0.750.502.502.002.50
Oirschot0.930.701.631.400.93
Oisterwijk0.681.021.860.681.69
Oosterhout0.730.651.301.141.22
Oss0.911.462.743.412.38
Rucphen0.850.851.911.491.06
Sint-Michielsgestel1.232.462.282.462.11
Someren1.781.560.893.562.89
Son en Breugel1.861.160.471.161.86
Steenbergen0.430.851.061.061.28
Waterland1.581.050.790.531.32
Tilburg1.002.222.682.712.01
Uden2.102.906.776.293.23
Valkenswaard1.080.951.623.383.38
Veldhoven0.672.172.171.833.00
Vught1.341.641.041.192.69
Waalre0.931.630.701.160.93
Waalwijk0.781.172.721.651.46
Woensdrecht0.920.921.380.921.15
Zundert1.960.981.762.351.57
Wormerland0.900.901.200.902.70
Landgraaf1.141.141.702.271.70
Beek (L.)0.630.211.250.631.25
Beesel1.040.702.091.741.04
Bergen (L.)1.581.050.532.112.63
Brunssum1.030.901.921.280.64
Gennep1.090.822.452.731.64
Heerlen1.461.422.172.171.93
Kerkrade1.291.082.452.012.01
Maastricht1.171.341.661.982.39
Meerssen0.752.451.132.081.89
Mook en Middelaar0.780.783.113.892.33
Nederweert0.931.553.412.481.55
Roermond0.970.971.491.791.49
Simpelveld0.950.480.482.381.43
Stein (L.)0.460.771.383.382.00
Vaals1.110.741.111.850.37
Venlo1.291.802.082.361.97
Venray1.710.921.452.241.18
Voerendaal1.162.032.031.741.45
Weert1.080.831.501.671.17
Valkenburg aan de Geul1.280.850.432.132.34
Lelystad0.990.840.841.150.99
Horst aan de Maas1.041.953.512.991.82
Oude IJsselstreek1.061.280.641.701.49
Teylingen0.700.560.850.990.56
Utrechtse Heuvelrug0.631.170.631.251.25
Oost Gelre0.491.641.311.800.98
Koggenland0.240.950.711.421.18
Lansingerland0.510.640.902.562.95
Leudal1.691.452.893.612.89
Maasgouw1.151.311.972.301.97
Gemert-Bakel2.132.554.261.702.77
Halderberge1.251.721.251.411.09
Heeze-Leende0.601.400.600.802.00
Laarbeek1.251.004.253.254.50
Reusel-De Mierden0.001.360.451.362.73
Roerdalen0.480.952.142.621.43
Roosendaal1.101.161.161.610.90
Schouwen-Duiveland1.390.761.141.141.01
Aa en Hunze1.251.251.040.831.04
Borger-Odoorn1.150.771.150.960.96
Cuijk0.391.761.962.941.37
Landerd1.801.203.003.902.70
De Wolden1.040.631.461.461.67
Noord-Beveland2.001.001.000.500.00
Wijdemeren1.021.220.821.020.41
Noordenveld1.231.081.080.770.46
Twenterand0.630.511.390.890.76
Westerveld0.381.350.771.351.54
Sint Anthonis2.181.092.552.181.45
Lingewaard1.572.002.141.431.71
Cranendonck0.831.882.503.752.92
Steenwijkerland1.031.131.241.130.93
Moerdijk1.101.370.961.370.82
Echt-Susteren1.071.431.612.142.68
Sluis0.681.361.361.530.34
Drimmelen0.751.511.512.451.32
Bernheze1.552.244.314.834.31
Alphen-Chaam0.480.483.811.431.90
Bergeijk0.792.111.321.580.79
Bladel1.520.431.302.391.96
Gulpen-Wittem0.380.771.151.151.15
Tynaarlo0.741.050.950.421.47
Midden-Drenthe0.830.831.391.111.25
Overbetuwe0.631.001.751.632.13
Hof van Twente0.931.400.581.161.28
Neder-Betuwe0.260.771.032.822.56
Rijssen-Holten1.130.700.851.271.27
Geldrop-Mierlo1.171.041.041.951.56
Olst-Wijhe1.111.112.001.781.78
Dinkelland1.131.130.972.261.29
Westland1.011.190.891.961.43
Midden-Delfland0.771.151.540.381.54
Berkelland0.711.311.311.311.43
Bronckhorst1.290.861.712.140.86
Sittard-Geleen0.791.311.352.101.83
Kaag en Braassem2.061.470.881.471.18
Dantumadiel0.001.281.032.050.51
Zuidplas0.290.590.741.621.62
Peel en Maas1.143.925.704.303.04
Oldambt1.410.301.520.710.61
Zwartewaterland0.582.032.614.063.77
Súdwest-Fryslân1.031.271.520.851.58
Bodegraven-Reeuwijk0.820.822.861.431.02
Eijsden-Margraten0.830.631.672.923.75
Stichtse Vecht0.910.831.401.070.58
Hollands Kroon0.591.180.941.531.18
Leidschendam-Voorburg0.750.611.290.951.36
Goeree-Overflakkee1.860.931.242.272.47
Pijnacker-Nootdorp0.750.751.312.252.06
Nissewaard1.560.961.561.781.48
Krimpenerwaard0.840.841.582.421.58
De Fryske Marren0.181.360.821.551.27
Gooise Meren0.391.091.331.091.56
Berg en Dal0.790.792.181.581.39
Meierijstad1.203.664.585.563.80
Waadhoeke1.011.241.350.901.46
Westerwolde1.430.950.630.950.63
Midden-Groningen1.200.931.670.831.20
Beekdaelen1.491.351.352.432.84
Montferland1.140.911.140.680.68
Altena1.100.331.101.321.43
West Betuwe1.001.001.442.332.22
Vijfheerenlanden1.050.971.451.772.26
Hoeksche Waard1.131.191.071.131.43
Het Hogeland0.711.431.221.220.82
Westerkwartier0.611.221.221.390.87
Noardeast-Fryslân1.000.401.101.301.30
Molenlanden1.130.190.940.942.83
* provisional figures

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the medical certificate of cause of death which is completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from cause of death certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.
RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificate information is being collected every Thursday. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.
Based on the experience from week 12 to week 15, it can be derived that the death certificates are received earlier than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). The estimate for week 16 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 85 percent was received. However, the actual number of deaths in week 16 may be higher or lower as a result of uncertainty. The provisional count for week 15 was 2 percent (99 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.

