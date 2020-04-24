Lower mortality in third week of April

For week 16 (ending 19 April), the number of deaths is estimated at around 4,300. This is lower than in week 15, when mortality stood at 4,937. This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates received by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) for week 16 so far. In week 16, mortality still exceeds the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020 by almost 40 percent. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

Weekly mortality over the first ten weeks of 2020 (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive) stood at 3,133 on average. Mortality started rising up to 5,068 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, around 2,850 deaths were recorded in the same period around week 16.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 1 3568 3343 3064 3099 2 3637 3359 3261 3364 3 3487 3364 3153 3152 4 3626 3322 3179 3041 5 3574 3403 3144 3158 6 3446 3513 3185 3188 7 3417 3660 3253 3195 8 3328 3691 3223 2955 9 3152 3937 3066 3088 10 3054 4092 3172 3093 11 2843 3733 3228 3213 12 2778 3430 3043 3596 13 2850 3225 3014 4438 14 2764 3040 2900 5068 15 2810 2860 2901 4937 16 2713 2760 3040 4313 17 2778 2663 2959 18 2769 2645 2808 19 2802 2641 2773 20 2801 2606 2821 21 2772 2674 2873 22 2701 2776 2732 23 2624 2679 2736 24 2643 2557 2649 25 2627 2601 2694 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2726 28 2520 2671 2762 29 2674 2704 2585 30 2571 2767 3007 31 2510 2760 2732 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2612 34 2545 2612 2616 35 2576 2527 2785 36 2570 2613 2556 37 2707 2539 2643 38 2715 2706 2582 39 2669 2696 2753 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2869 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3016 46 2916 2761 3062 47 2917 2859 3025 48 2886 2907 3041 49 3027 2968 3016 50 3218 3017 3164 51 3079 3041 3247 52 3187 2901 3019 * provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate. Download CSV

Decline across all age groups

The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.As established on Thursday 23 April, there were 956 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 15 against 794 in week 16. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

The excess mortality in recent weeks was mainly recorded among the elderly part of the population. Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 16 is estimated to have declined on week 15.

An estimated 2,650 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 16. This is approximately 45 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,250 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (representing 35 percent excess mortality ). In week 16, mortality among the group 0 to 64 years is seen to be slightly above the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Average week 1 to 10 inclusive Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 (received data) Week 16 (additional estimate) Week 16 (total) 0 to 64 yrs 396 406 444 493 494 464 343 82 425 65 to 79 yrs 921 949 1075 1396 1496 1421 1028 210 1238 80 yrs and over 1817 1858 2077 2549 3078 3052 2310 340 2650 * provisional figures Download CSV

Decline mainly among men

In recent weeks, there have been more deaths among men than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however. In week 16, the estimated number of deaths among both the sexes is around 2,150.

In week 16, excess mortality in the male population is 40 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. Mortality among men was still almost 75 percent higher than that average in week 14. Among women, it was approximately 50 percent higher in weeks 14 and 15, but declined to 35 percent excess mortality in week 16.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Men Men (received data) Men (additional estimate) Men (total) Women Women (received data) Women (additional estimate) Women (total) Average week 1 to 10 inclusive 1533 1601 Week 11 1595 1618 Week 12 1860 1736 Week 13 2350 2088 Week 14 2657 2411 Week 15 2499 2438 Week 16 1807 339 2146 1874 293 2167 * provisional figures Download CSV

Further decline in Noord-Brabant and Limburg

Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 16 (ending 19 April) declined further in the provinces of Noord-Brabant and Limburg. Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 16, there was still almost 80 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 60 percent in Noord-Brabant.

Mortality declined in other provinces as well ; this was particularly the case in Gelderland, Utrecht and to a slightly lesser extent in Overijssel. Relative to the first ten weeks of this year, excess mortality in these provinces is estimated at around 25 percent for week 16. In Noord-Holland it is still around 35 percent, while in Zuid-Holland, with the highest absolute number of deaths over week 16, it is around 45 percent.

Mortality rose still further in Flevoland, however, and in week 16 was almost 50 percent higher than the average in the first ten weeks. Although it also rose further in Groningen and Zeeland, mortality in week 16 was very close to the average.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Week 16 (received data) Week 16 (additional estimate) Week 16 (total) Week 15 Week 14 Week 13 Week 12 Week 11 Week 1 to 10 inclusive Zuid-Holland 767 132 899 949 915 694 614 616 624 Noord-Brabant 657 111 768 938 1063 968 706 540 481 Noord-Holland 508 126 634 728 713 630 524 458 473 Gelderland 435 64 499 657 640 565 452 392 394 Limburg 386 59 445 483 565 486 331 280 250 Overijssel 245 26 271 324 326 303 246 230 216 Utrecht 225 32 257 341 323 277 213 211 211 Friesland 123 22 145 160 134 151 141 123 129 Groningen 89 27 116 98 120 120 122 116 115 Drenthe 103 9 112 113 112 113 105 104 107 Zeeland 81 12 93 87 98 87 94 88 84 Flevoland 62 12 74 59 59 44 48 55 51 * provisional figures Download CSV

Mortality distributions by municipality

Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 15 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. In eight different municipalities (including Nunspeet, Heerde, Grave, IJsselstein, Laarbeek, Oldebroek, Bernheze and Asten), the number of deaths was even 4 or more times that average.

Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.

1) Select week: Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 ▸ play

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly*, relative to the municipality's average across weeks 1 to 10 Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly*, relative to the municipality's average across weeks 1 to 10 Deaths registered weekly*, relative to the municipality's average across weeks 1 to 10 Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Appingedam 1.04 1.39 0.35 2.09 0.70 Delfzijl 0.61 1.06 0.61 0.61 1.21 Groningen (gemeente) 0.93 1.13 1.02 1.19 0.82 Loppersum 1.29 0.43 0.00 1.29 0.00 Almere 1.28 1.06 0.80 1.01 0.85 Stadskanaal 1.43 1.24 0.76 0.86 0.57 Veendam 0.95 1.22 0.95 0.41 1.35 Zeewolde 0.42 0.83 1.25 1.25 3.33 Achtkarspelen 0.22 1.09 1.09 0.87 0.87 Ameland 1.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.25 Harlingen 0.60 0.60 1.50 1.50 0.30 Heerenveen 1.20 0.60 1.54 1.79 1.20 Leeuwarden 0.98 0.98 1.11 0.68 0.81 Ooststellingwerf 0.68 1.69 0.34 0.17 1.19 Opsterland 1.06 0.91 0.76 0.61 1.06 Schiermonnikoog 0.00 1.33 0.00 0.00 1.33 Smallingerland 1.36 1.02 1.14 1.25 1.36 Terschelling 1.40 0.00 3.50 0.00 0.70 Vlieland 3.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.50 Weststellingwerf 0.74 1.03 1.03 0.88 1.76 Assen 1.71 0.89 1.38 0.89 0.81 Coevorden 0.83 0.52 0.73 1.67 1.35 Emmen 1.11 1.11 0.95 1.07 0.91 Hoogeveen 0.36 1.18 0.73 0.82 1.00 Meppel 0.61 0.91 1.52 1.52 0.76 Almelo 1.01 1.01 1.58 0.58 1.08 Borne 1.28 1.54 1.79 1.79 1.79 Dalfsen 0.96 0.96 0.58 2.50 1.35 Deventer 1.15 1.15 2.42 2.74 1.91 Enschede 1.26 0.95 1.53 0.99 1.12 Haaksbergen 1.02 1.84 0.82 1.02 1.22 Hardenberg 0.89 0.89 0.45 1.52 1.43 Hellendoorn 0.96 0.68 0.96 1.10 1.23 Hengelo (O.) 1.03 0.98 0.69 0.86 0.75 Kampen 1.07 1.31 2.26 2.98 3.21 Losser 1.09 0.87 0.43 1.09 1.09 Noordoostpolder 0.81 0.81 0.70 0.81 0.70 Oldenzaal 1.19 1.34 1.79 1.04 0.60 Ommen 0.56 1.41 1.41 1.41 2.25 Raalte 1.18 0.79 1.58 1.97 1.84 Staphorst 1.50 1.00 1.00 2.00 1.50 Tubbergen 0.65 0.87 0.87 1.52 1.52 Urk 1.13 0.00 1.13 2.25 1.13 Wierden 0.77 1.35 0.96 0.77 0.77 Zwolle 1.31 2.00 2.34 2.06 2.97 Aalten 1.36 0.85 1.36 1.36 2.03 Apeldoorn 1.02 1.49 1.67 1.49 1.70 Arnhem 1.22 1.33 1.10 1.63 1.44 Barneveld 0.94 1.29 0.94 1.53 1.88 Beuningen 0.59 0.88 0.59 2.35 1.76 Brummen 1.62 2.70 1.62 1.89 2.16 Buren 0.65 0.43 1.30 1.96 1.30 Culemborg 1.40 0.93 1.86 2.09 1.16 Doesburg 0.43 1.30 1.30 1.30 3.91 Doetinchem 1.08 1.00 0.58 1.25 2.00 Druten 0.31 1.25 1.88 3.44 2.50 Duiven 1.63 0.70 0.70 1.16 0.93 Ede 0.74 1.42 1.16 1.53 1.53 Elburg 0.85 0.85 1.06 1.28 1.06 Epe 0.72 1.45 1.74 1.74 2.75 Ermelo 1.05 0.88 1.40 2.11 1.93 Harderwijk 1.62 1.62 1.22 1.35 2.16 Hattem 0.36 1.44 1.44 0.72 1.08 Heerde 0.98 1.95 4.63 5.12 5.12 Heumen 1.43 1.79 2.50 2.50 1.79 Lochem 1.34 0.85 0.85 1.83 1.59 Maasdriel 1.62 1.08 1.35 1.62 1.08 Nijkerk 1.07 1.25 1.61 1.61 0.89 Nijmegen 0.81 0.84 1.89 1.89 1.72 Oldebroek 1.36 1.14 1.82 1.82 4.32 Putten 0.89 0.00 0.67 0.89 1.33 Renkum 0.63 1.25 0.88 0.75 1.63 Rheden 1.18 0.94 1.42 1.73 1.34 Rozendaal 0.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Scherpenzeel 1.89 0.95 1.42 0.47 0.95 Tiel 0.85 1.10 1.22 1.46 0.98 Voorst 0.94 0.00 1.13 1.51 1.13 Wageningen 0.96 1.17 1.38 1.17 0.85 Westervoort 1.82 0.00 1.36 2.73 0.45 Winterswijk 0.59 1.62 0.88 0.29 0.74 Wijchen 1.11 0.83 1.67 1.25 1.67 Zaltbommel 1.06 0.21 1.49 2.13 1.70 Zevenaar 0.97 1.29 1.61 0.65 1.18 Zutphen 0.65 0.93 1.20 1.02 1.02 Nunspeet 1.58 1.75 2.11 4.21 5.96 Dronten 1.21 1.38 1.03 1.55 2.24 Amersfoort 0.75 1.00 1.34 1.38 1.34 Baarn 1.15 1.31 0.98 1.15 1.80 De Bilt 0.48 1.05 0.89 0.40 1.37 Bunnik 0.87 1.74 0.00 1.74 1.30 Bunschoten 0.65 0.32 1.29 1.94 1.61 Eemnes 1.29 1.29 1.29 0.64 3.21 Houten 1.46 1.46 0.63 3.33 2.50 Leusden 1.71 2.68 1.46 1.46 1.46 Lopik 0.53 0.00 1.06 1.59 3.18 Montfoort 1.80 0.60 0.00 3.60 1.80 Renswoude 0.00 0.71 0.71 0.71 2.86 Rhenen 0.24 0.98 1.22 1.46 1.95 Soest 1.21 0.91 1.52 0.91 1.21 Utrecht (gemeente) 1.22 0.97 1.77 1.80 1.86 Veenendaal 0.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.40 Woudenberg 0.00 0.45 1.35 1.80 1.80 Wijk bij Duurstede 0.61 0.00 1.43 0.41 1.22 IJsselstein 0.68 1.36 2.95 5.00 4.55 Zeist 1.27 0.57 0.96 1.34 1.34 Nieuwegein 0.71 0.71 1.07 1.90 1.19 Aalsmeer 0.67 0.67 1.33 0.33 0.50 Alkmaar 1.06 1.33 1.83 1.28 1.78 Amstelveen 1.32 1.13 1.26 1.95 2.58 Amsterdam 0.91 1.09 1.53 1.73 1.67 Beemster 0.53 1.07 1.07 0.00 0.00 Bergen (NH.) 2.05 0.26 1.28 1.41 1.79 Beverwijk 0.88 1.50 1.63 1.25 2.25 Blaricum 0.88 0.00 1.75 2.63 1.31 Bloemendaal 0.98 2.35 1.18 1.57 1.57 Castricum 1.01 1.01 1.45 2.17 2.03 Diemen 0.91 0.91 0.68 1.82 1.14 Edam-Volendam 0.76 1.77 0.51 0.89 0.63 Enkhuizen 1.38 1.38 1.72 3.45 2.76 Haarlem 1.10 0.95 1.59 1.78 2.08 Haarlemmermeer 1.22 1.03 1.13 1.60 1.31 Heemskerk 0.78 1.11 0.78 1.33 1.00 Heemstede 0.97 1.61 2.90 2.90 3.39 Heerhugowaard 1.17 2.08 1.69 1.17 2.08 Heiloo 1.00 1.80 0.60 0.80 2.00 Den Helder 0.94 0.87 0.79 1.50 0.71 Hilversum 0.90 0.62 1.40 1.40 1.46 Hoorn 0.75 0.75 1.65 1.20 1.58 Huizen 1.77 0.21 1.56 1.15 1.46 Landsmeer 0.00 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.00 Langedijk 1.09 1.96 1.52 1.09 1.52 Laren (NH.) 0.38 1.92 1.15 1.15 0.77 Medemblik 0.90 1.10 0.80 1.20 0.50 Oostzaan 0.86 0.00 0.86 0.43 1.29 Opmeer 1.50 2.00 1.50 0.50 0.00 Ouder-Amstel 0.39 1.17 1.57 0.39 0.78 Purmerend 1.12 1.26 1.68 1.26 1.54 Schagen 0.79 0.89 0.50 1.09 0.79 Texel 0.94 0.94 1.25 1.88 0.63 Uitgeest 0.53 0.00 1.59 0.53 1.06 Uithoorn 1.43 2.38 0.24 1.19 0.71 Velsen 0.66 1.23 1.23 2.62 1.80 Weesp 0.67 1.11 1.56 1.11 1.11 Zandvoort 1.33 1.33 2.22 1.78 0.44 Zaanstad 0.80 1.00 0.86 1.36 1.59 Alblasserdam 0.29 1.14 0.57 0.29 2.00 Alphen aan den Rijn 1.12 1.01 0.73 1.45 1.01 Barendrecht 1.01 1.01 0.89 0.76 1.27 Drechterland 1.04 1.38 1.38 1.38 2.08 Brielle 1.23 1.64 1.23 1.64 0.82 Capelle aan den IJssel 1.11 1.11 1.11 1.88 1.97 Delft 0.88 1.01 1.07 0.88 1.19 Dordrecht 0.91 0.82 1.16 1.47 1.42 Gorinchem 1.61 1.29 0.81 2.26 1.45 Gouda 0.88 0.95 1.46 1.46 1.75 's-Gravenhage (gemeente) 0.82 1.00 1.01 1.74 1.78 Hardinxveld-Giessendam 1.28 0.77 0.77 1.28 1.03 Hellevoetsluis 0.78 1.56 1.09 1.41 0.63 Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht 0.77 0.38 0.19 0.58 0.77 Stede Broec 2.12 1.52 1.21 1.82 0.91 Hillegom 0.91 0.91 0.68 0.45 0.68 Katwijk 0.76 0.91 0.98 0.91 0.98 Krimpen aan den IJssel 0.96 1.73 1.73 1.92 1.35 Leiden 0.82 0.87 1.22 1.38 1.48 Leiderdorp 1.22 0.82 1.43 1.63 0.41 Lisse 0.31 0.94 0.94 2.19 2.81 Maassluis 0.72 1.01 0.43 1.30 0.87 Nieuwkoop 1.52 1.09 1.09 1.30 1.09 Noordwijk 0.95 0.24 1.43 1.43 0.60 Oegstgeest 1.06 0.21 0.85 1.49 0.85 Oudewater 3.50 2.33 2.33 1.75 2.33 Papendrecht 1.36 0.68 1.69 1.19 1.86 Ridderkerk 0.97 2.58 1.51 1.61 1.61 Rotterdam 1.00 1.09 1.20 1.63 1.66 Rijswijk (ZH.) 0.88 1.14 1.23 1.58 2.19 Schiedam 1.25 0.95 0.71 0.71 0.83 Sliedrecht 0.31 0.78 1.56 0.63 0.78 Albrandswaard 1.11 1.39 1.39 0.83 1.94 Westvoorne 0.64 0.21 0.64 0.43 1.07 Vlaardingen 1.25 0.88 1.00 1.50 1.81 Voorschoten 0.79 0.79 0.95 1.75 2.38 Waddinxveen 1.46 0.42 1.04 1.04 1.25 Wassenaar 2.15 1.69 0.77 0.92 2.00 Woerden 1.97 1.05 1.32 1.97 1.97 Zoetermeer 1.17 0.89 1.23 1.40 1.40 Zoeterwoude 0.44 0.44 1.31 0.44 1.75 Zwijndrecht 0.78 0.95 0.78 0.86 1.12 Borsele 1.13 0.38 1.50 2.25 1.50 Goes 0.56 2.67 0.89 1.44 1.67 West Maas en Waal 0.53 1.32 2.89 1.58 1.58 Hulst 1.13 0.81 1.13 1.29 2.10 Kapelle 1.39 0.70 1.04 0.70 1.04 Middelburg (Z.) 0.92 1.12 1.02 0.92 0.82 Reimerswaal 1.67 1.39 0.83 1.39 1.11 Terneuzen 0.93 0.53 0.79 0.93 0.86 Tholen 0.91 1.45 0.73 2.18 0.91 Veere 1.32 0.79 1.32 0.26 0.00 Vlissingen 1.03 1.03 1.12 0.84 1.12 De Ronde Venen 1.30 1.01 1.01 0.87 0.72 Tytsjerksteradiel 2.18 2.73 1.27 1.09 2.18 Asten 1.96 1.57 1.96 3.52 4.30 Baarle-Nassau 1.20 2.40 1.80 2.40 0.60 Bergen op Zoom 0.96 1.10 0.81 0.88 1.03 Best 0.92 0.77 1.54 0.62 0.92 Boekel 2.12 1.06 7.41 3.71 3.71 Boxmeer 0.78 1.96 1.76 1.96 2.35 Boxtel 1.45 1.94 3.06 3.06 1.45 Breda 1.33 1.33 1.47 1.44 1.61 Deurne 0.45 2.09 1.49 2.09 2.24 Pekela 0.33 0.33 0.33 1.00 0.67 Dongen 1.11 0.89 2.22 4.44 1.33 Eersel 1.58 1.05 0.79 1.32 2.89 Eindhoven 1.10 1.17 1.71 1.56 1.63 Etten-Leur 1.46 0.85 2.32 2.56 1.83 Geertruidenberg 0.43 1.30 1.30 0.87 1.09 Gilze en Rijen 0.65 0.43 1.52 1.96 2.61 Goirle 0.57 0.75 2.64 1.70 1.89 Grave 1.67 0.83 2.08 6.25 4.58 Haaren 1.61 1.61 2.26 0.00 1.94 Helmond 0.97 1.70 1.82 2.48 2.06 's-Hertogenbosch 1.57 1.57 1.97 2.87 2.28 Heusden 0.71 1.43 2.02 0.95 1.55 Hilvarenbeek 1.35 0.90 1.35 2.25 1.80 Loon op Zand 0.87 1.52 1.09 1.09 1.52 Mill en Sint Hubert 1.40 0.47 0.00 3.27 1.40 Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten 0.75 0.50 2.50 2.00 2.50 Oirschot 0.93 0.70 1.63 1.40 0.93 Oisterwijk 0.68 1.02 1.86 0.68 1.69 Oosterhout 0.73 0.65 1.30 1.14 1.22 Oss 0.91 1.46 2.74 3.41 2.38 Rucphen 0.85 0.85 1.91 1.49 1.06 Sint-Michielsgestel 1.23 2.46 2.28 2.46 2.11 Someren 1.78 1.56 0.89 3.56 2.89 Son en Breugel 1.86 1.16 0.47 1.16 1.86 Steenbergen 0.43 0.85 1.06 1.06 1.28 Waterland 1.58 1.05 0.79 0.53 1.32 Tilburg 1.00 2.22 2.68 2.71 2.01 Uden 2.10 2.90 6.77 6.29 3.23 Valkenswaard 1.08 0.95 1.62 3.38 3.38 Veldhoven 0.67 2.17 2.17 1.83 3.00 Vught 1.34 1.64 1.04 1.19 2.69 Waalre 0.93 1.63 0.70 1.16 0.93 Waalwijk 0.78 1.17 2.72 1.65 1.46 Woensdrecht 0.92 0.92 1.38 0.92 1.15 Zundert 1.96 0.98 1.76 2.35 1.57 Wormerland 0.90 0.90 1.20 0.90 2.70 Landgraaf 1.14 1.14 1.70 2.27 1.70 Beek (L.) 0.63 0.21 1.25 0.63 1.25 Beesel 1.04 0.70 2.09 1.74 1.04 Bergen (L.) 1.58 1.05 0.53 2.11 2.63 Brunssum 1.03 0.90 1.92 1.28 0.64 Gennep 1.09 0.82 2.45 2.73 1.64 Heerlen 1.46 1.42 2.17 2.17 1.93 Kerkrade 1.29 1.08 2.45 2.01 2.01 Maastricht 1.17 1.34 1.66 1.98 2.39 Meerssen 0.75 2.45 1.13 2.08 1.89 Mook en Middelaar 0.78 0.78 3.11 3.89 2.33 Nederweert 0.93 1.55 3.41 2.48 1.55 Roermond 0.97 0.97 1.49 1.79 1.49 Simpelveld 0.95 0.48 0.48 2.38 1.43 Stein (L.) 0.46 0.77 1.38 3.38 2.00 Vaals 1.11 0.74 1.11 1.85 0.37 Venlo 1.29 1.80 2.08 2.36 1.97 Venray 1.71 0.92 1.45 2.24 1.18 Voerendaal 1.16 2.03 2.03 1.74 1.45 Weert 1.08 0.83 1.50 1.67 1.17 Valkenburg aan de Geul 1.28 0.85 0.43 2.13 2.34 Lelystad 0.99 0.84 0.84 1.15 0.99 Horst aan de Maas 1.04 1.95 3.51 2.99 1.82 Oude IJsselstreek 1.06 1.28 0.64 1.70 1.49 Teylingen 0.70 0.56 0.85 0.99 0.56 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 0.63 1.17 0.63 1.25 1.25 Oost Gelre 0.49 1.64 1.31 1.80 0.98 Koggenland 0.24 0.95 0.71 1.42 1.18 Lansingerland 0.51 0.64 0.90 2.56 2.95 Leudal 1.69 1.45 2.89 3.61 2.89 Maasgouw 1.15 1.31 1.97 2.30 1.97 Gemert-Bakel 2.13 2.55 4.26 1.70 2.77 Halderberge 1.25 1.72 1.25 1.41 1.09 Heeze-Leende 0.60 1.40 0.60 0.80 2.00 Laarbeek 1.25 1.00 4.25 3.25 4.50 Reusel-De Mierden 0.00 1.36 0.45 1.36 2.73 Roerdalen 0.48 0.95 2.14 2.62 1.43 Roosendaal 1.10 1.16 1.16 1.61 0.90 Schouwen-Duiveland 1.39 0.76 1.14 1.14 1.01 Aa en Hunze 1.25 1.25 1.04 0.83 1.04 Borger-Odoorn 1.15 0.77 1.15 0.96 0.96 Cuijk 0.39 1.76 1.96 2.94 1.37 Landerd 1.80 1.20 3.00 3.90 2.70 De Wolden 1.04 0.63 1.46 1.46 1.67 Noord-Beveland 2.00 1.00 1.00 0.50 0.00 Wijdemeren 1.02 1.22 0.82 1.02 0.41 Noordenveld 1.23 1.08 1.08 0.77 0.46 Twenterand 0.63 0.51 1.39 0.89 0.76 Westerveld 0.38 1.35 0.77 1.35 1.54 Sint Anthonis 2.18 1.09 2.55 2.18 1.45 Lingewaard 1.57 2.00 2.14 1.43 1.71 Cranendonck 0.83 1.88 2.50 3.75 2.92 Steenwijkerland 1.03 1.13 1.24 1.13 0.93 Moerdijk 1.10 1.37 0.96 1.37 0.82 Echt-Susteren 1.07 1.43 1.61 2.14 2.68 Sluis 0.68 1.36 1.36 1.53 0.34 Drimmelen 0.75 1.51 1.51 2.45 1.32 Bernheze 1.55 2.24 4.31 4.83 4.31 Alphen-Chaam 0.48 0.48 3.81 1.43 1.90 Bergeijk 0.79 2.11 1.32 1.58 0.79 Bladel 1.52 0.43 1.30 2.39 1.96 Gulpen-Wittem 0.38 0.77 1.15 1.15 1.15 Tynaarlo 0.74 1.05 0.95 0.42 1.47 Midden-Drenthe 0.83 0.83 1.39 1.11 1.25 Overbetuwe 0.63 1.00 1.75 1.63 2.13 Hof van Twente 0.93 1.40 0.58 1.16 1.28 Neder-Betuwe 0.26 0.77 1.03 2.82 2.56 Rijssen-Holten 1.13 0.70 0.85 1.27 1.27 Geldrop-Mierlo 1.17 1.04 1.04 1.95 1.56 Olst-Wijhe 1.11 1.11 2.00 1.78 1.78 Dinkelland 1.13 1.13 0.97 2.26 1.29 Westland 1.01 1.19 0.89 1.96 1.43 Midden-Delfland 0.77 1.15 1.54 0.38 1.54 Berkelland 0.71 1.31 1.31 1.31 1.43 Bronckhorst 1.29 0.86 1.71 2.14 0.86 Sittard-Geleen 0.79 1.31 1.35 2.10 1.83 Kaag en Braassem 2.06 1.47 0.88 1.47 1.18 Dantumadiel 0.00 1.28 1.03 2.05 0.51 Zuidplas 0.29 0.59 0.74 1.62 1.62 Peel en Maas 1.14 3.92 5.70 4.30 3.04 Oldambt 1.41 0.30 1.52 0.71 0.61 Zwartewaterland 0.58 2.03 2.61 4.06 3.77 Súdwest-Fryslân 1.03 1.27 1.52 0.85 1.58 Bodegraven-Reeuwijk 0.82 0.82 2.86 1.43 1.02 Eijsden-Margraten 0.83 0.63 1.67 2.92 3.75 Stichtse Vecht 0.91 0.83 1.40 1.07 0.58 Hollands Kroon 0.59 1.18 0.94 1.53 1.18 Leidschendam-Voorburg 0.75 0.61 1.29 0.95 1.36 Goeree-Overflakkee 1.86 0.93 1.24 2.27 2.47 Pijnacker-Nootdorp 0.75 0.75 1.31 2.25 2.06 Nissewaard 1.56 0.96 1.56 1.78 1.48 Krimpenerwaard 0.84 0.84 1.58 2.42 1.58 De Fryske Marren 0.18 1.36 0.82 1.55 1.27 Gooise Meren 0.39 1.09 1.33 1.09 1.56 Berg en Dal 0.79 0.79 2.18 1.58 1.39 Meierijstad 1.20 3.66 4.58 5.56 3.80 Waadhoeke 1.01 1.24 1.35 0.90 1.46 Westerwolde 1.43 0.95 0.63 0.95 0.63 Midden-Groningen 1.20 0.93 1.67 0.83 1.20 Beekdaelen 1.49 1.35 1.35 2.43 2.84 Montferland 1.14 0.91 1.14 0.68 0.68 Altena 1.10 0.33 1.10 1.32 1.43 West Betuwe 1.00 1.00 1.44 2.33 2.22 Vijfheerenlanden 1.05 0.97 1.45 1.77 2.26 Hoeksche Waard 1.13 1.19 1.07 1.13 1.43 Het Hogeland 0.71 1.43 1.22 1.22 0.82 Westerkwartier 0.61 1.22 1.22 1.39 0.87 Noardeast-Fryslân 1.00 0.40 1.10 1.30 1.30 Molenlanden 1.13 0.19 0.94 0.94 2.83 * provisional figures Download CSV

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the medical certificate of cause of death which is completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from cause of death certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.

RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificate information is being collected every Thursday. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.

Based on the experience from week 12 to week 15, it can be derived that the death certificates are received earlier than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). The estimate for week 16 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 85 percent was received. However, the actual number of deaths in week 16 may be higher or lower as a result of uncertainty. The provisional count for week 15 was 2 percent (99 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.