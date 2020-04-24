Lower mortality in third week of April
Weekly mortality over the first ten weeks of 2020 (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive) stood at 3,133 on average. Mortality started rising up to 5,068 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, around 2,850 deaths were recorded in the same period around week 16.
|2017
|2018
|2019*
|2020*
|1
|3568
|3343
|3064
|3099
|2
|3637
|3359
|3261
|3364
|3
|3487
|3364
|3153
|3152
|4
|3626
|3322
|3179
|3041
|5
|3574
|3403
|3144
|3158
|6
|3446
|3513
|3185
|3188
|7
|3417
|3660
|3253
|3195
|8
|3328
|3691
|3223
|2955
|9
|3152
|3937
|3066
|3088
|10
|3054
|4092
|3172
|3093
|11
|2843
|3733
|3228
|3213
|12
|2778
|3430
|3043
|3596
|13
|2850
|3225
|3014
|4438
|14
|2764
|3040
|2900
|5068
|15
|2810
|2860
|2901
|4937
|16
|2713
|2760
|3040
|4313
|17
|2778
|2663
|2959
|18
|2769
|2645
|2808
|19
|2802
|2641
|2773
|20
|2801
|2606
|2821
|21
|2772
|2674
|2873
|22
|2701
|2776
|2732
|23
|2624
|2679
|2736
|24
|2643
|2557
|2649
|25
|2627
|2601
|2694
|26
|2691
|2619
|2836
|27
|2697
|2726
|2726
|28
|2520
|2671
|2762
|29
|2674
|2704
|2585
|30
|2571
|2767
|3007
|31
|2510
|2760
|2732
|32
|2657
|2745
|2629
|33
|2540
|2605
|2612
|34
|2545
|2612
|2616
|35
|2576
|2527
|2785
|36
|2570
|2613
|2556
|37
|2707
|2539
|2643
|38
|2715
|2706
|2582
|39
|2669
|2696
|2753
|40
|2641
|2806
|2717
|41
|2763
|2760
|2912
|42
|2706
|2739
|2879
|43
|2676
|2671
|2869
|44
|2726
|2815
|2856
|45
|2797
|2798
|3016
|46
|2916
|2761
|3062
|47
|2917
|2859
|3025
|48
|2886
|2907
|3041
|49
|3027
|2968
|3016
|50
|3218
|3017
|3164
|51
|3079
|3041
|3247
|52
|3187
|2901
|3019
|* provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.
The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.
As established on Thursday 23 April, there were 956 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 15 against 794 in week 16. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.
Decline across all age groups
The excess mortality in recent weeks was mainly recorded among the elderly part of the population. Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 16 is estimated to have declined on week 15.
An estimated 2,650 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 16. This is approximately 45 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,250 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (representing 35 percent excess mortality ). In week 16, mortality among the group 0 to 64 years is seen to be slightly above the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.
|Average week 1 to 10 inclusive
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16 (received data)
|Week 16 (additional estimate)
|Week 16 (total)
|0 to 64 yrs
|396
|406
|444
|493
|494
|464
|343
|82
|425
|65 to 79 yrs
|921
|949
|1075
|1396
|1496
|1421
|1028
|210
|1238
|80 yrs and over
|1817
|1858
|2077
|2549
|3078
|3052
|2310
|340
|2650
|* provisional figures
Decline mainly among men
In recent weeks, there have been more deaths among men than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however. In week 16, the estimated number of deaths among both the sexes is around 2,150.
In week 16, excess mortality in the male population is 40 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. Mortality among men was still almost 75 percent higher than that average in week 14. Among women, it was approximately 50 percent higher in weeks 14 and 15, but declined to 35 percent excess mortality in week 16.
|Men
|Men (received data)
|Men (additional estimate)
|Men (total)
|Women
|Women (received data)
|Women (additional estimate)
|Women (total)
|Average week 1 to 10 inclusive
|1533
|1601
|Week 11
|1595
|1618
|Week 12
|1860
|1736
|Week 13
|2350
|2088
|Week 14
|2657
|2411
|Week 15
|2499
|2438
|Week 16
|1807
|339
|2146
|1874
|293
|2167
|* provisional figures
Further decline in Noord-Brabant and Limburg
Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 16 (ending 19 April) declined further in the provinces of Noord-Brabant and Limburg. Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 16, there was still almost 80 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 60 percent in Noord-Brabant.
Mortality declined in other provinces as well ; this was particularly the case in Gelderland, Utrecht and to a slightly lesser extent in Overijssel. Relative to the first ten weeks of this year, excess mortality in these provinces is estimated at around 25 percent for week 16. In Noord-Holland it is still around 35 percent, while in Zuid-Holland, with the highest absolute number of deaths over week 16, it is around 45 percent.
Mortality rose still further in Flevoland, however, and in week 16 was almost 50 percent higher than the average in the first ten weeks. Although it also rose further in Groningen and Zeeland, mortality in week 16 was very close to the average.
|Week 16 (received data)
|Week 16 (additional estimate)
|Week 16 (total)
|Week 15
|Week 14
|Week 13
|Week 12
|Week 11
|Week 1 to 10 inclusive
|Zuid-Holland
|767
|132
|899
|949
|915
|694
|614
|616
|624
|Noord-Brabant
|657
|111
|768
|938
|1063
|968
|706
|540
|481
|Noord-Holland
|508
|126
|634
|728
|713
|630
|524
|458
|473
|Gelderland
|435
|64
|499
|657
|640
|565
|452
|392
|394
|Limburg
|386
|59
|445
|483
|565
|486
|331
|280
|250
|Overijssel
|245
|26
|271
|324
|326
|303
|246
|230
|216
|Utrecht
|225
|32
|257
|341
|323
|277
|213
|211
|211
|Friesland
|123
|22
|145
|160
|134
|151
|141
|123
|129
|Groningen
|89
|27
|116
|98
|120
|120
|122
|116
|115
|Drenthe
|103
|9
|112
|113
|112
|113
|105
|104
|107
|Zeeland
|81
|12
|93
|87
|98
|87
|94
|88
|84
|Flevoland
|62
|12
|74
|59
|59
|44
|48
|55
|51
|* provisional figures
Mortality distributions by municipality
Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 15 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. In eight different municipalities (including Nunspeet, Heerde, Grave, IJsselstein, Laarbeek, Oldebroek, Bernheze and Asten), the number of deaths was even 4 or more times that average.
Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Appingedam
|1.04
|1.39
|0.35
|2.09
|0.70
|Delfzijl
|0.61
|1.06
|0.61
|0.61
|1.21
|Groningen (gemeente)
|0.93
|1.13
|1.02
|1.19
|0.82
|Loppersum
|1.29
|0.43
|0.00
|1.29
|0.00
|Almere
|1.28
|1.06
|0.80
|1.01
|0.85
|Stadskanaal
|1.43
|1.24
|0.76
|0.86
|0.57
|Veendam
|0.95
|1.22
|0.95
|0.41
|1.35
|Zeewolde
|0.42
|0.83
|1.25
|1.25
|3.33
|Achtkarspelen
|0.22
|1.09
|1.09
|0.87
|0.87
|Ameland
|1.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|Harlingen
|0.60
|0.60
|1.50
|1.50
|0.30
|Heerenveen
|1.20
|0.60
|1.54
|1.79
|1.20
|Leeuwarden
|0.98
|0.98
|1.11
|0.68
|0.81
|Ooststellingwerf
|0.68
|1.69
|0.34
|0.17
|1.19
|Opsterland
|1.06
|0.91
|0.76
|0.61
|1.06
|Schiermonnikoog
|0.00
|1.33
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|Smallingerland
|1.36
|1.02
|1.14
|1.25
|1.36
|Terschelling
|1.40
|0.00
|3.50
|0.00
|0.70
|Vlieland
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|Weststellingwerf
|0.74
|1.03
|1.03
|0.88
|1.76
|Assen
|1.71
|0.89
|1.38
|0.89
|0.81
|Coevorden
|0.83
|0.52
|0.73
|1.67
|1.35
|Emmen
|1.11
|1.11
|0.95
|1.07
|0.91
|Hoogeveen
|0.36
|1.18
|0.73
|0.82
|1.00
|Meppel
|0.61
|0.91
|1.52
|1.52
|0.76
|Almelo
|1.01
|1.01
|1.58
|0.58
|1.08
|Borne
|1.28
|1.54
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Dalfsen
|0.96
|0.96
|0.58
|2.50
|1.35
|Deventer
|1.15
|1.15
|2.42
|2.74
|1.91
|Enschede
|1.26
|0.95
|1.53
|0.99
|1.12
|Haaksbergen
|1.02
|1.84
|0.82
|1.02
|1.22
|Hardenberg
|0.89
|0.89
|0.45
|1.52
|1.43
|Hellendoorn
|0.96
|0.68
|0.96
|1.10
|1.23
|Hengelo (O.)
|1.03
|0.98
|0.69
|0.86
|0.75
|Kampen
|1.07
|1.31
|2.26
|2.98
|3.21
|Losser
|1.09
|0.87
|0.43
|1.09
|1.09
|Noordoostpolder
|0.81
|0.81
|0.70
|0.81
|0.70
|Oldenzaal
|1.19
|1.34
|1.79
|1.04
|0.60
|Ommen
|0.56
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|2.25
|Raalte
|1.18
|0.79
|1.58
|1.97
|1.84
|Staphorst
|1.50
|1.00
|1.00
|2.00
|1.50
|Tubbergen
|0.65
|0.87
|0.87
|1.52
|1.52
|Urk
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|2.25
|1.13
|Wierden
|0.77
|1.35
|0.96
|0.77
|0.77
|Zwolle
|1.31
|2.00
|2.34
|2.06
|2.97
|Aalten
|1.36
|0.85
|1.36
|1.36
|2.03
|Apeldoorn
|1.02
|1.49
|1.67
|1.49
|1.70
|Arnhem
|1.22
|1.33
|1.10
|1.63
|1.44
|Barneveld
|0.94
|1.29
|0.94
|1.53
|1.88
|Beuningen
|0.59
|0.88
|0.59
|2.35
|1.76
|Brummen
|1.62
|2.70
|1.62
|1.89
|2.16
|Buren
|0.65
|0.43
|1.30
|1.96
|1.30
|Culemborg
|1.40
|0.93
|1.86
|2.09
|1.16
|Doesburg
|0.43
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|3.91
|Doetinchem
|1.08
|1.00
|0.58
|1.25
|2.00
|Druten
|0.31
|1.25
|1.88
|3.44
|2.50
|Duiven
|1.63
|0.70
|0.70
|1.16
|0.93
|Ede
|0.74
|1.42
|1.16
|1.53
|1.53
|Elburg
|0.85
|0.85
|1.06
|1.28
|1.06
|Epe
|0.72
|1.45
|1.74
|1.74
|2.75
|Ermelo
|1.05
|0.88
|1.40
|2.11
|1.93
|Harderwijk
|1.62
|1.62
|1.22
|1.35
|2.16
|Hattem
|0.36
|1.44
|1.44
|0.72
|1.08
|Heerde
|0.98
|1.95
|4.63
|5.12
|5.12
|Heumen
|1.43
|1.79
|2.50
|2.50
|1.79
|Lochem
|1.34
|0.85
|0.85
|1.83
|1.59
|Maasdriel
|1.62
|1.08
|1.35
|1.62
|1.08
|Nijkerk
|1.07
|1.25
|1.61
|1.61
|0.89
|Nijmegen
|0.81
|0.84
|1.89
|1.89
|1.72
|Oldebroek
|1.36
|1.14
|1.82
|1.82
|4.32
|Putten
|0.89
|0.00
|0.67
|0.89
|1.33
|Renkum
|0.63
|1.25
|0.88
|0.75
|1.63
|Rheden
|1.18
|0.94
|1.42
|1.73
|1.34
|Rozendaal
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Scherpenzeel
|1.89
|0.95
|1.42
|0.47
|0.95
|Tiel
|0.85
|1.10
|1.22
|1.46
|0.98
|Voorst
|0.94
|0.00
|1.13
|1.51
|1.13
|Wageningen
|0.96
|1.17
|1.38
|1.17
|0.85
|Westervoort
|1.82
|0.00
|1.36
|2.73
|0.45
|Winterswijk
|0.59
|1.62
|0.88
|0.29
|0.74
|Wijchen
|1.11
|0.83
|1.67
|1.25
|1.67
|Zaltbommel
|1.06
|0.21
|1.49
|2.13
|1.70
|Zevenaar
|0.97
|1.29
|1.61
|0.65
|1.18
|Zutphen
|0.65
|0.93
|1.20
|1.02
|1.02
|Nunspeet
|1.58
|1.75
|2.11
|4.21
|5.96
|Dronten
|1.21
|1.38
|1.03
|1.55
|2.24
|Amersfoort
|0.75
|1.00
|1.34
|1.38
|1.34
|Baarn
|1.15
|1.31
|0.98
|1.15
|1.80
|De Bilt
|0.48
|1.05
|0.89
|0.40
|1.37
|Bunnik
|0.87
|1.74
|0.00
|1.74
|1.30
|Bunschoten
|0.65
|0.32
|1.29
|1.94
|1.61
|Eemnes
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|0.64
|3.21
|Houten
|1.46
|1.46
|0.63
|3.33
|2.50
|Leusden
|1.71
|2.68
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|Lopik
|0.53
|0.00
|1.06
|1.59
|3.18
|Montfoort
|1.80
|0.60
|0.00
|3.60
|1.80
|Renswoude
|0.00
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|2.86
|Rhenen
|0.24
|0.98
|1.22
|1.46
|1.95
|Soest
|1.21
|0.91
|1.52
|0.91
|1.21
|Utrecht (gemeente)
|1.22
|0.97
|1.77
|1.80
|1.86
|Veenendaal
|0.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.40
|Woudenberg
|0.00
|0.45
|1.35
|1.80
|1.80
|Wijk bij Duurstede
|0.61
|0.00
|1.43
|0.41
|1.22
|IJsselstein
|0.68
|1.36
|2.95
|5.00
|4.55
|Zeist
|1.27
|0.57
|0.96
|1.34
|1.34
|Nieuwegein
|0.71
|0.71
|1.07
|1.90
|1.19
|Aalsmeer
|0.67
|0.67
|1.33
|0.33
|0.50
|Alkmaar
|1.06
|1.33
|1.83
|1.28
|1.78
|Amstelveen
|1.32
|1.13
|1.26
|1.95
|2.58
|Amsterdam
|0.91
|1.09
|1.53
|1.73
|1.67
|Beemster
|0.53
|1.07
|1.07
|0.00
|0.00
|Bergen (NH.)
|2.05
|0.26
|1.28
|1.41
|1.79
|Beverwijk
|0.88
|1.50
|1.63
|1.25
|2.25
|Blaricum
|0.88
|0.00
|1.75
|2.63
|1.31
|Bloemendaal
|0.98
|2.35
|1.18
|1.57
|1.57
|Castricum
|1.01
|1.01
|1.45
|2.17
|2.03
|Diemen
|0.91
|0.91
|0.68
|1.82
|1.14
|Edam-Volendam
|0.76
|1.77
|0.51
|0.89
|0.63
|Enkhuizen
|1.38
|1.38
|1.72
|3.45
|2.76
|Haarlem
|1.10
|0.95
|1.59
|1.78
|2.08
|Haarlemmermeer
|1.22
|1.03
|1.13
|1.60
|1.31
|Heemskerk
|0.78
|1.11
|0.78
|1.33
|1.00
|Heemstede
|0.97
|1.61
|2.90
|2.90
|3.39
|Heerhugowaard
|1.17
|2.08
|1.69
|1.17
|2.08
|Heiloo
|1.00
|1.80
|0.60
|0.80
|2.00
|Den Helder
|0.94
|0.87
|0.79
|1.50
|0.71
|Hilversum
|0.90
|0.62
|1.40
|1.40
|1.46
|Hoorn
|0.75
|0.75
|1.65
|1.20
|1.58
|Huizen
|1.77
|0.21
|1.56
|1.15
|1.46
|Landsmeer
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|Langedijk
|1.09
|1.96
|1.52
|1.09
|1.52
|Laren (NH.)
|0.38
|1.92
|1.15
|1.15
|0.77
|Medemblik
|0.90
|1.10
|0.80
|1.20
|0.50
|Oostzaan
|0.86
|0.00
|0.86
|0.43
|1.29
|Opmeer
|1.50
|2.00
|1.50
|0.50
|0.00
|Ouder-Amstel
|0.39
|1.17
|1.57
|0.39
|0.78
|Purmerend
|1.12
|1.26
|1.68
|1.26
|1.54
|Schagen
|0.79
|0.89
|0.50
|1.09
|0.79
|Texel
|0.94
|0.94
|1.25
|1.88
|0.63
|Uitgeest
|0.53
|0.00
|1.59
|0.53
|1.06
|Uithoorn
|1.43
|2.38
|0.24
|1.19
|0.71
|Velsen
|0.66
|1.23
|1.23
|2.62
|1.80
|Weesp
|0.67
|1.11
|1.56
|1.11
|1.11
|Zandvoort
|1.33
|1.33
|2.22
|1.78
|0.44
|Zaanstad
|0.80
|1.00
|0.86
|1.36
|1.59
|Alblasserdam
|0.29
|1.14
|0.57
|0.29
|2.00
|Alphen aan den Rijn
|1.12
|1.01
|0.73
|1.45
|1.01
|Barendrecht
|1.01
|1.01
|0.89
|0.76
|1.27
|Drechterland
|1.04
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|2.08
|Brielle
|1.23
|1.64
|1.23
|1.64
|0.82
|Capelle aan den IJssel
|1.11
|1.11
|1.11
|1.88
|1.97
|Delft
|0.88
|1.01
|1.07
|0.88
|1.19
|Dordrecht
|0.91
|0.82
|1.16
|1.47
|1.42
|Gorinchem
|1.61
|1.29
|0.81
|2.26
|1.45
|Gouda
|0.88
|0.95
|1.46
|1.46
|1.75
|'s-Gravenhage (gemeente)
|0.82
|1.00
|1.01
|1.74
|1.78
|Hardinxveld-Giessendam
|1.28
|0.77
|0.77
|1.28
|1.03
|Hellevoetsluis
|0.78
|1.56
|1.09
|1.41
|0.63
|Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht
|0.77
|0.38
|0.19
|0.58
|0.77
|Stede Broec
|2.12
|1.52
|1.21
|1.82
|0.91
|Hillegom
|0.91
|0.91
|0.68
|0.45
|0.68
|Katwijk
|0.76
|0.91
|0.98
|0.91
|0.98
|Krimpen aan den IJssel
|0.96
|1.73
|1.73
|1.92
|1.35
|Leiden
|0.82
|0.87
|1.22
|1.38
|1.48
|Leiderdorp
|1.22
|0.82
|1.43
|1.63
|0.41
|Lisse
|0.31
|0.94
|0.94
|2.19
|2.81
|Maassluis
|0.72
|1.01
|0.43
|1.30
|0.87
|Nieuwkoop
|1.52
|1.09
|1.09
|1.30
|1.09
|Noordwijk
|0.95
|0.24
|1.43
|1.43
|0.60
|Oegstgeest
|1.06
|0.21
|0.85
|1.49
|0.85
|Oudewater
|3.50
|2.33
|2.33
|1.75
|2.33
|Papendrecht
|1.36
|0.68
|1.69
|1.19
|1.86
|Ridderkerk
|0.97
|2.58
|1.51
|1.61
|1.61
|Rotterdam
|1.00
|1.09
|1.20
|1.63
|1.66
|Rijswijk (ZH.)
|0.88
|1.14
|1.23
|1.58
|2.19
|Schiedam
|1.25
|0.95
|0.71
|0.71
|0.83
|Sliedrecht
|0.31
|0.78
|1.56
|0.63
|0.78
|Albrandswaard
|1.11
|1.39
|1.39
|0.83
|1.94
|Westvoorne
|0.64
|0.21
|0.64
|0.43
|1.07
|Vlaardingen
|1.25
|0.88
|1.00
|1.50
|1.81
|Voorschoten
|0.79
|0.79
|0.95
|1.75
|2.38
|Waddinxveen
|1.46
|0.42
|1.04
|1.04
|1.25
|Wassenaar
|2.15
|1.69
|0.77
|0.92
|2.00
|Woerden
|1.97
|1.05
|1.32
|1.97
|1.97
|Zoetermeer
|1.17
|0.89
|1.23
|1.40
|1.40
|Zoeterwoude
|0.44
|0.44
|1.31
|0.44
|1.75
|Zwijndrecht
|0.78
|0.95
|0.78
|0.86
|1.12
|Borsele
|1.13
|0.38
|1.50
|2.25
|1.50
|Goes
|0.56
|2.67
|0.89
|1.44
|1.67
|West Maas en Waal
|0.53
|1.32
|2.89
|1.58
|1.58
|Hulst
|1.13
|0.81
|1.13
|1.29
|2.10
|Kapelle
|1.39
|0.70
|1.04
|0.70
|1.04
|Middelburg (Z.)
|0.92
|1.12
|1.02
|0.92
|0.82
|Reimerswaal
|1.67
|1.39
|0.83
|1.39
|1.11
|Terneuzen
|0.93
|0.53
|0.79
|0.93
|0.86
|Tholen
|0.91
|1.45
|0.73
|2.18
|0.91
|Veere
|1.32
|0.79
|1.32
|0.26
|0.00
|Vlissingen
|1.03
|1.03
|1.12
|0.84
|1.12
|De Ronde Venen
|1.30
|1.01
|1.01
|0.87
|0.72
|Tytsjerksteradiel
|2.18
|2.73
|1.27
|1.09
|2.18
|Asten
|1.96
|1.57
|1.96
|3.52
|4.30
|Baarle-Nassau
|1.20
|2.40
|1.80
|2.40
|0.60
|Bergen op Zoom
|0.96
|1.10
|0.81
|0.88
|1.03
|Best
|0.92
|0.77
|1.54
|0.62
|0.92
|Boekel
|2.12
|1.06
|7.41
|3.71
|3.71
|Boxmeer
|0.78
|1.96
|1.76
|1.96
|2.35
|Boxtel
|1.45
|1.94
|3.06
|3.06
|1.45
|Breda
|1.33
|1.33
|1.47
|1.44
|1.61
|Deurne
|0.45
|2.09
|1.49
|2.09
|2.24
|Pekela
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|1.00
|0.67
|Dongen
|1.11
|0.89
|2.22
|4.44
|1.33
|Eersel
|1.58
|1.05
|0.79
|1.32
|2.89
|Eindhoven
|1.10
|1.17
|1.71
|1.56
|1.63
|Etten-Leur
|1.46
|0.85
|2.32
|2.56
|1.83
|Geertruidenberg
|0.43
|1.30
|1.30
|0.87
|1.09
|Gilze en Rijen
|0.65
|0.43
|1.52
|1.96
|2.61
|Goirle
|0.57
|0.75
|2.64
|1.70
|1.89
|Grave
|1.67
|0.83
|2.08
|6.25
|4.58
|Haaren
|1.61
|1.61
|2.26
|0.00
|1.94
|Helmond
|0.97
|1.70
|1.82
|2.48
|2.06
|'s-Hertogenbosch
|1.57
|1.57
|1.97
|2.87
|2.28
|Heusden
|0.71
|1.43
|2.02
|0.95
|1.55
|Hilvarenbeek
|1.35
|0.90
|1.35
|2.25
|1.80
|Loon op Zand
|0.87
|1.52
|1.09
|1.09
|1.52
|Mill en Sint Hubert
|1.40
|0.47
|0.00
|3.27
|1.40
|Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten
|0.75
|0.50
|2.50
|2.00
|2.50
|Oirschot
|0.93
|0.70
|1.63
|1.40
|0.93
|Oisterwijk
|0.68
|1.02
|1.86
|0.68
|1.69
|Oosterhout
|0.73
|0.65
|1.30
|1.14
|1.22
|Oss
|0.91
|1.46
|2.74
|3.41
|2.38
|Rucphen
|0.85
|0.85
|1.91
|1.49
|1.06
|Sint-Michielsgestel
|1.23
|2.46
|2.28
|2.46
|2.11
|Someren
|1.78
|1.56
|0.89
|3.56
|2.89
|Son en Breugel
|1.86
|1.16
|0.47
|1.16
|1.86
|Steenbergen
|0.43
|0.85
|1.06
|1.06
|1.28
|Waterland
|1.58
|1.05
|0.79
|0.53
|1.32
|Tilburg
|1.00
|2.22
|2.68
|2.71
|2.01
|Uden
|2.10
|2.90
|6.77
|6.29
|3.23
|Valkenswaard
|1.08
|0.95
|1.62
|3.38
|3.38
|Veldhoven
|0.67
|2.17
|2.17
|1.83
|3.00
|Vught
|1.34
|1.64
|1.04
|1.19
|2.69
|Waalre
|0.93
|1.63
|0.70
|1.16
|0.93
|Waalwijk
|0.78
|1.17
|2.72
|1.65
|1.46
|Woensdrecht
|0.92
|0.92
|1.38
|0.92
|1.15
|Zundert
|1.96
|0.98
|1.76
|2.35
|1.57
|Wormerland
|0.90
|0.90
|1.20
|0.90
|2.70
|Landgraaf
|1.14
|1.14
|1.70
|2.27
|1.70
|Beek (L.)
|0.63
|0.21
|1.25
|0.63
|1.25
|Beesel
|1.04
|0.70
|2.09
|1.74
|1.04
|Bergen (L.)
|1.58
|1.05
|0.53
|2.11
|2.63
|Brunssum
|1.03
|0.90
|1.92
|1.28
|0.64
|Gennep
|1.09
|0.82
|2.45
|2.73
|1.64
|Heerlen
|1.46
|1.42
|2.17
|2.17
|1.93
|Kerkrade
|1.29
|1.08
|2.45
|2.01
|2.01
|Maastricht
|1.17
|1.34
|1.66
|1.98
|2.39
|Meerssen
|0.75
|2.45
|1.13
|2.08
|1.89
|Mook en Middelaar
|0.78
|0.78
|3.11
|3.89
|2.33
|Nederweert
|0.93
|1.55
|3.41
|2.48
|1.55
|Roermond
|0.97
|0.97
|1.49
|1.79
|1.49
|Simpelveld
|0.95
|0.48
|0.48
|2.38
|1.43
|Stein (L.)
|0.46
|0.77
|1.38
|3.38
|2.00
|Vaals
|1.11
|0.74
|1.11
|1.85
|0.37
|Venlo
|1.29
|1.80
|2.08
|2.36
|1.97
|Venray
|1.71
|0.92
|1.45
|2.24
|1.18
|Voerendaal
|1.16
|2.03
|2.03
|1.74
|1.45
|Weert
|1.08
|0.83
|1.50
|1.67
|1.17
|Valkenburg aan de Geul
|1.28
|0.85
|0.43
|2.13
|2.34
|Lelystad
|0.99
|0.84
|0.84
|1.15
|0.99
|Horst aan de Maas
|1.04
|1.95
|3.51
|2.99
|1.82
|Oude IJsselstreek
|1.06
|1.28
|0.64
|1.70
|1.49
|Teylingen
|0.70
|0.56
|0.85
|0.99
|0.56
|Utrechtse Heuvelrug
|0.63
|1.17
|0.63
|1.25
|1.25
|Oost Gelre
|0.49
|1.64
|1.31
|1.80
|0.98
|Koggenland
|0.24
|0.95
|0.71
|1.42
|1.18
|Lansingerland
|0.51
|0.64
|0.90
|2.56
|2.95
|Leudal
|1.69
|1.45
|2.89
|3.61
|2.89
|Maasgouw
|1.15
|1.31
|1.97
|2.30
|1.97
|Gemert-Bakel
|2.13
|2.55
|4.26
|1.70
|2.77
|Halderberge
|1.25
|1.72
|1.25
|1.41
|1.09
|Heeze-Leende
|0.60
|1.40
|0.60
|0.80
|2.00
|Laarbeek
|1.25
|1.00
|4.25
|3.25
|4.50
|Reusel-De Mierden
|0.00
|1.36
|0.45
|1.36
|2.73
|Roerdalen
|0.48
|0.95
|2.14
|2.62
|1.43
|Roosendaal
|1.10
|1.16
|1.16
|1.61
|0.90
|Schouwen-Duiveland
|1.39
|0.76
|1.14
|1.14
|1.01
|Aa en Hunze
|1.25
|1.25
|1.04
|0.83
|1.04
|Borger-Odoorn
|1.15
|0.77
|1.15
|0.96
|0.96
|Cuijk
|0.39
|1.76
|1.96
|2.94
|1.37
|Landerd
|1.80
|1.20
|3.00
|3.90
|2.70
|De Wolden
|1.04
|0.63
|1.46
|1.46
|1.67
|Noord-Beveland
|2.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.50
|0.00
|Wijdemeren
|1.02
|1.22
|0.82
|1.02
|0.41
|Noordenveld
|1.23
|1.08
|1.08
|0.77
|0.46
|Twenterand
|0.63
|0.51
|1.39
|0.89
|0.76
|Westerveld
|0.38
|1.35
|0.77
|1.35
|1.54
|Sint Anthonis
|2.18
|1.09
|2.55
|2.18
|1.45
|Lingewaard
|1.57
|2.00
|2.14
|1.43
|1.71
|Cranendonck
|0.83
|1.88
|2.50
|3.75
|2.92
|Steenwijkerland
|1.03
|1.13
|1.24
|1.13
|0.93
|Moerdijk
|1.10
|1.37
|0.96
|1.37
|0.82
|Echt-Susteren
|1.07
|1.43
|1.61
|2.14
|2.68
|Sluis
|0.68
|1.36
|1.36
|1.53
|0.34
|Drimmelen
|0.75
|1.51
|1.51
|2.45
|1.32
|Bernheze
|1.55
|2.24
|4.31
|4.83
|4.31
|Alphen-Chaam
|0.48
|0.48
|3.81
|1.43
|1.90
|Bergeijk
|0.79
|2.11
|1.32
|1.58
|0.79
|Bladel
|1.52
|0.43
|1.30
|2.39
|1.96
|Gulpen-Wittem
|0.38
|0.77
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Tynaarlo
|0.74
|1.05
|0.95
|0.42
|1.47
|Midden-Drenthe
|0.83
|0.83
|1.39
|1.11
|1.25
|Overbetuwe
|0.63
|1.00
|1.75
|1.63
|2.13
|Hof van Twente
|0.93
|1.40
|0.58
|1.16
|1.28
|Neder-Betuwe
|0.26
|0.77
|1.03
|2.82
|2.56
|Rijssen-Holten
|1.13
|0.70
|0.85
|1.27
|1.27
|Geldrop-Mierlo
|1.17
|1.04
|1.04
|1.95
|1.56
|Olst-Wijhe
|1.11
|1.11
|2.00
|1.78
|1.78
|Dinkelland
|1.13
|1.13
|0.97
|2.26
|1.29
|Westland
|1.01
|1.19
|0.89
|1.96
|1.43
|Midden-Delfland
|0.77
|1.15
|1.54
|0.38
|1.54
|Berkelland
|0.71
|1.31
|1.31
|1.31
|1.43
|Bronckhorst
|1.29
|0.86
|1.71
|2.14
|0.86
|Sittard-Geleen
|0.79
|1.31
|1.35
|2.10
|1.83
|Kaag en Braassem
|2.06
|1.47
|0.88
|1.47
|1.18
|Dantumadiel
|0.00
|1.28
|1.03
|2.05
|0.51
|Zuidplas
|0.29
|0.59
|0.74
|1.62
|1.62
|Peel en Maas
|1.14
|3.92
|5.70
|4.30
|3.04
|Oldambt
|1.41
|0.30
|1.52
|0.71
|0.61
|Zwartewaterland
|0.58
|2.03
|2.61
|4.06
|3.77
|Súdwest-Fryslân
|1.03
|1.27
|1.52
|0.85
|1.58
|Bodegraven-Reeuwijk
|0.82
|0.82
|2.86
|1.43
|1.02
|Eijsden-Margraten
|0.83
|0.63
|1.67
|2.92
|3.75
|Stichtse Vecht
|0.91
|0.83
|1.40
|1.07
|0.58
|Hollands Kroon
|0.59
|1.18
|0.94
|1.53
|1.18
|Leidschendam-Voorburg
|0.75
|0.61
|1.29
|0.95
|1.36
|Goeree-Overflakkee
|1.86
|0.93
|1.24
|2.27
|2.47
|Pijnacker-Nootdorp
|0.75
|0.75
|1.31
|2.25
|2.06
|Nissewaard
|1.56
|0.96
|1.56
|1.78
|1.48
|Krimpenerwaard
|0.84
|0.84
|1.58
|2.42
|1.58
|De Fryske Marren
|0.18
|1.36
|0.82
|1.55
|1.27
|Gooise Meren
|0.39
|1.09
|1.33
|1.09
|1.56
|Berg en Dal
|0.79
|0.79
|2.18
|1.58
|1.39
|Meierijstad
|1.20
|3.66
|4.58
|5.56
|3.80
|Waadhoeke
|1.01
|1.24
|1.35
|0.90
|1.46
|Westerwolde
|1.43
|0.95
|0.63
|0.95
|0.63
|Midden-Groningen
|1.20
|0.93
|1.67
|0.83
|1.20
|Beekdaelen
|1.49
|1.35
|1.35
|2.43
|2.84
|Montferland
|1.14
|0.91
|1.14
|0.68
|0.68
|Altena
|1.10
|0.33
|1.10
|1.32
|1.43
|West Betuwe
|1.00
|1.00
|1.44
|2.33
|2.22
|Vijfheerenlanden
|1.05
|0.97
|1.45
|1.77
|2.26
|Hoeksche Waard
|1.13
|1.19
|1.07
|1.13
|1.43
|Het Hogeland
|0.71
|1.43
|1.22
|1.22
|0.82
|Westerkwartier
|0.61
|1.22
|1.22
|1.39
|0.87
|Noardeast-Fryslân
|1.00
|0.40
|1.10
|1.30
|1.30
|Molenlanden
|1.13
|0.19
|0.94
|0.94
|2.83
|* provisional figures
Data sources for CBS and RIVM
CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the medical certificate of cause of death which is completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from cause of death certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.
RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.
Estimates based on death certificates received so far
In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificate information is being collected every Thursday. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.
Based on the experience from week 12 to week 15, it can be derived that the death certificates are received earlier than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). The estimate for week 16 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 85 percent was received. However, the actual number of deaths in week 16 may be higher or lower as a result of uncertainty. The provisional count for week 15 was 2 percent (99 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.
