House prices 7 percent higher in March

In March 2020, prices of owner-occupied dwellings (excluding new constructions) were on average 7.0 percent higher than in the same month last year. This price increase was somewhat higher than in the previous months. This is evident from price monitoring of existing owner-occupied dwellings by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and The Netherlands’ Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency.

Show datatable Price development of existing owner-occupied dwellings Hide datatable Price development of existing owner-occupied dwellings Price development of existing owner-occupied dwellings Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2016 April 4.2 2016 May 4.3 2016 June 4.6 2016 July 4.9 2016 August 6 2016 September 5.9 2016 October 5.6 2016 November 6 2016 December 6.7 2017 January 6.4 2017 February 6.7 2017 March 7.3 2017 April 7.4 2017 May 7.8 2017 June 8 2017 July 7.6 2017 August 7.8 2017 September 7.3 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 8.2 2017 December 8.2 2018 January 8.8 2018 February 9.5 2018 March 8.6 2018 April 8.8 2018 May 8.9 2018 June 8.9 2018 July 9 2018 August 9.3 2018 September 9.3 2018 October 9 2018 November 9.5 2018 December 8.4 2019 January 8.7 2019 February 7.5 2019 March 7.7 2019 April 7.7 2019 May 7.2 2019 June 6.9 2019 July 7 2019 August 5.7 2019 September 6.1 2019 October 6.3 2019 November 5.8 2019 December 6.5 2020 January 6.3 2020 February 6.6 2020 March 7 Source: CBS, Kadaster Download CSV

House prices show upward trend

House prices reached a record high in August 2008 and subsequently started to decline, reaching a low in June 2013. The trend has been upward since then. In May 2018, the price index of owner-occupied dwellings exceeded the record level of August 2008 for the first time. In March 2020, house prices reached the highest level ever. Compared to the low in June 2013, house prices were up by over 45.6 percent on average in that month.

Show datatable Price index of existing owner-occupied dwellings Hide datatable Price index of existing owner-occupied dwellings Price index of existing owner-occupied dwellings Year Month (2015=100) (2015=100) 2016 April 103.2 2016 May 103.7 2016 June 104.3 2016 July 105.5 2016 August 106.4 2016 September 107.2 2016 October 107 2016 November 107.5 2016 December 107.9 2017 January 108.9 2017 February 109.3 2017 March 110.5 2017 April 110.9 2017 May 111.7 2017 June 112.5 2017 July 113.5 2017 August 114.6 2017 September 115 2017 October 115.8 2017 November 116.4 2017 December 116.8 2018 January 118.6 2018 February 119.7 2018 March 120.1 2018 April 120.6 2018 May 121.7 2018 June 122.5 2018 July 123.7 2018 August 125.4 2018 September 125.7 2018 October 126.2 2018 November 127.4 2018 December 126.6 2019 January 128.8 2019 February 128.7 2019 March 129.2 2019 April 129.8 2019 May 130.4 2019 June 130.9 2019 July 132.4 2019 August 132.5 2019 September 133.4 2019 October 134.1 2019 November 134.8 2019 December 134.8 2020 January 136.9 2020 February 137.2 2020 March 138.3 Source: CBS, Kadaster Download CSV

Number of housing transactions up in March

According to figures by The Netherlands’ Cadastre, the total number of dwellings sold in the month of March 2020 stood at 18,627. This is almost 11 percent more than in March 2019. In the first three months of this year, 51,579 dwellings were sold. This is an increase of almost 9 percent relative to the same period in 2019.

Figures for the reporting month of March do no yet or hardly reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.