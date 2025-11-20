Over 250,000 Surinamese have settled in the Netherlands since independence

Tuesday 25 November 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Suriname’s independence from the Netherlands. Migration to the Netherlands from Suriname increased sharply in 1975, the year in which the country became independent. Between 1975 and 2024, 256 thousand people migrated from Suriname to the Netherlands. Today, approximately 181 thousand people born in Suriname live in the Netherlands. Women outnumber men in this group , and they are now relatively advanced in age. This is according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Migration from Suriname peaked in 1975, and declined after 1980

Migration from Suriname began to rise in the early 1960s, 15 years before the country’s independence. This was due to the difficult economic situation in Suriname, at a time when the Dutch economy was growing. Migration gathered pace as an increasing number of people in Suriname had family members living in the Netherlands and decided to join them.

Immigration from Suriname peaked in 1975, the year in which the country became independent. A total of 40 thousand people came to live in the Netherlands that year, of whom over 17 thousand still live here today. There was a second spike in 1979-1980, due to the expiration of an arrangement whereby Surinamese people were able to opt for Dutch citizenship for up to five years after independence.

After 1980, it became more difficult for people in Suriname to move to the Netherlands and migration fell as a result. In the early 1990s, over 8 thousand people were moving to the Netherlands each year, but by 1994 the number was below 5 thousand. In the last three years, immigration has increased again, reaching almost 4 thousand in 2024.

Download CSV Show datatable Migration to and from Suriname Jaartal From Suriname to the Netherlands (x 1,000) From the Netherlands to Suriname (x 1,000) 1950 0.46 0.74 1951 0.32 0.86 1952 0.51 0.63 1953 0.79 0.53 1954 0.93 0.59 1955 1.02 0.76 1956 1.23 0.82 1957 1.32 0.87 1958 1.19 0.90 1959 0.99 0.93 1960 1.39 1.00 1961 1.69 1.23 1962 2.23 1.00 1963 2.44 0.95 1964 2.52 0.94 1965 3.09 1.24 1966 3.94 1.63 1967 4.02 1.54 1968 4.51 1.47 1969 5.99 1.57 1970 7.39 1.79 1971 9.50 1.96 1972 8.49 2.14 1973 11.10 2.09 1974 17.90 2.17 1975 39.70 3.04 1976 5.76 5.14 1977 4.79 3.43 1978 7.39 2.68 1979 18.16 2.37 1980 18.99 2.28 1981 4.43 3.34 1982 3.43 3.71 1983 5.23 2.33 1984 3.49 1.70 1985 5.32 1.55 1986 5.31 1.39 1987 6.55 1.08 1988 4.13 1.55 1989 5.65 1.77 1990 8.42 1.60 1991 8.29 1.85 1992 8.33 1.70 1993 9.08 1.41 1994 4.16 1.21 1995 2.69 1.10 1996 3.59 1.29 1997 3.48 1.42 1998 4.62 1.22 1999 3.14 0.87 2000 3.44 0.77 2001 3.42 0.78 2002 3.36 0.97 2003 3.38 0.96 2004 2.82 1.10 2005 2.14 1.38 2006 1.81 1.37 2007 1.95 1.32 2008 2.20 1.22 2009 2.19 1.12 2010 1.99 1.19 2011 2.04 1.34 2012 1.80 1.50 2013 1.67 1.84 2014 1.68 1.82 2015 1.66 1.77 2016 2.13 1.14 2017 2.41 0.96 2018 2.78 0.89 2019 2.87 0.80 2020 2.11 0.49 2021 2.24 0.58 2022 2.64 0.60 2023 3.58 0.60 2024 3.92 0.60 Migration to and from Suriname Jaartal From Suriname to the Netherlands (x 1,000) From the Netherlands to Suriname (x 1,000) 1950 0.46 0.74 1951 0.32 0.86 1952 0.51 0.63 1953 0.79 0.53 1954 0.93 0.59 1955 1.02 0.76 1956 1.23 0.82 1957 1.32 0.87 1958 1.19 0.90 1959 0.99 0.93 1960 1.39 1.00 1961 1.69 1.23 1962 2.23 1.00 1963 2.44 0.95 1964 2.52 0.94 1965 3.09 1.24 1966 3.94 1.63 1967 4.02 1.54 1968 4.51 1.47 1969 5.99 1.57 1970 7.39 1.79 1971 9.50 1.96 1972 8.49 2.14 1973 11.10 2.09 1974 17.90 2.17 1975 39.70 3.04 1976 5.76 5.14 1977 4.79 3.43 1978 7.39 2.68 1979 18.16 2.37 1980 18.99 2.28 1981 4.43 3.34 1982 3.43 3.71 1983 5.23 2.33 1984 3.49 1.70 1985 5.32 1.55 1986 5.31 1.39 1987 6.55 1.08 1988 4.13 1.55 1989 5.65 1.77 1990 8.42 1.60 1991 8.29 1.85 1992 8.33 1.70 1993 9.08 1.41 1994 4.16 1.21 1995 2.69 1.10 1996 3.59 1.29 1997 3.48 1.42 1998 4.62 1.22 1999 3.14 0.87 2000 3.44 0.77 2001 3.42 0.78 2002 3.36 0.97 2003 3.38 0.96 2004 2.82 1.10 2005 2.14 1.38 2006 1.81 1.37 2007 1.95 1.32 2008 2.20 1.22 2009 2.19 1.12 2010 1.99 1.19 2011 2.04 1.34 2012 1.80 1.50 2013 1.67 1.84 2014 1.68 1.82 2015 1.66 1.77 2016 2.13 1.14 2017 2.41 0.96 2018 2.78 0.89 2019 2.87 0.80 2020 2.11 0.49 2021 2.24 0.58 2022 2.64 0.60 2023 3.58 0.60 2024 3.92 0.60

People born in Suriname and living in the Netherlands are often aged over 50

More women than men

Currently (as of September 2025) there are 181 thousand people living in the Netherlands who were born in Suriname. Because most of them moved to the Netherlands in the 1970s, they are now predominantly aged between 50 and 75 years old. Some 72 percent of this group are aged 50 or above, compared with 41 percent of the population as a whole.In addition, there are 189 thousand people who were born in the Netherlands but have at least one parent who was born in Suriname. The age profile of this second generation is relatively young: 68 percent are between 15 and 45 years old. That compares with 38 percent of the population as a whole.

Most of the people who were born in Suriname and now live in the Netherlands are women: for every 100 men, there are 128 women. Both in the second generation and among the population as a whole, there are roughly equal numbers of men and women.



Even when we adjust for age, there are still a high number of women in this group, in relative terms. The reason for this is that more women than men migrated to the Netherlands between 1975 and 2024. Surinamese men, meanwhile, have been more likely to leave the Netherlands.

Download CSV Show datatable Age of Surinamese community, 1 Jan 2025 Leeftijd Population of Netherlands (men) Population of Netherlands (women) Born in Suriname (men) Born in Suriname (women) Born in NL1) (men) Born in NL1) (women) 85 years and older 0.9 1.5 0.6 1.1 0.0 0.1 80-84 years 1.3 1.5 1.1 1.6 0.0 0.1 75-79 years 2.2 2.4 2.1 2.9 0.1 0.1 70-74 years 2.5 2.6 3.8 4.8 0.1 0.2 65-69 years 2.9 3.0 5.2 6.9 0.3 0.3 60-64 years 3.4 3.4 6.2 8.2 0.5 0.5 55-59 years 3.5 3.5 6.4 7.9 1.0 1.0 50-54 years 3.3 3.3 5.8 7.2 1.6 1.6 45-49 years 2.9 2.9 3.5 4.4 3.0 3.0 35-39 years 3.2 3.2 2.1 2.6 6.0 6.0 30-34 years 3.4 3.3 1.4 1.7 6.3 6.1 25-29 years 3.3 3.2 1.1 1.2 6.1 5.9 20-24 years 3.3 3.2 0.7 0.8 6.2 5.8 15-19 years 2.9 2.7 0.5 0.5 4.9 4.6 10-14 years 2.7 2.6 0.4 0.4 3.9 3.9 5-9 years 2.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 2.8 2.9 0-4 years 2.4 2.3 0.1 0.1 2.4 2.2 1)At least 1 parent born in Suriname Age of Surinamese community, 1 Jan 2025 Leeftijd Population of Netherlands (men) Population of Netherlands (women) Born in Suriname (men) Born in Suriname (women) Born in NL1) (men) Born in NL1) (women) 85 years and older 0.9 1.5 0.6 1.1 0.0 0.1 80-84 years 1.3 1.5 1.1 1.6 0.0 0.1 75-79 years 2.2 2.4 2.1 2.9 0.1 0.1 70-74 years 2.5 2.6 3.8 4.8 0.1 0.2 65-69 years 2.9 3.0 5.2 6.9 0.3 0.3 60-64 years 3.4 3.4 6.2 8.2 0.5 0.5 55-59 years 3.5 3.5 6.4 7.9 1.0 1.0 50-54 years 3.3 3.3 5.8 7.2 1.6 1.6 45-49 years 2.9 2.9 3.5 4.4 3.0 3.0 35-39 years 3.2 3.2 2.1 2.6 6.0 6.0 30-34 years 3.4 3.3 1.4 1.7 6.3 6.1 25-29 years 3.3 3.2 1.1 1.2 6.1 5.9 20-24 years 3.3 3.2 0.7 0.8 6.2 5.8 15-19 years 2.9 2.7 0.5 0.5 4.9 4.6 10-14 years 2.7 2.6 0.4 0.4 3.9 3.9 5-9 years 2.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 2.8 2.9 0-4 years 2.4 2.3 0.1 0.1 2.4 2.2 1)At least 1 parent born in Suriname

Almere has the highest share of residents of Surinamese origin

Almere has the highest share of residents of Surinamese origin: 11.5 percent were either born in Suriname or have at least one parent born in Suriname. Nationally, these groups account for 2 percent of the population.



There is also a relatively large Surinamese community in Lelystad (7 percent), Amsterdam (7 percent), Rotterdam (8 percent) and The Hague (8 percent), as well as in surrounding municipalities such as Diemen, Zoetermeer and Capelle aan den IJssel.



Over the past 30 years, people of Surinamese origin have become less concentrated in the larger cities. Many have moved from Amsterdam to Almere, for instance: in 1995, Amsterdam still had the largest share of residents of Surinamese origin: 10 percent, compared to 5 percent in Almere.

Search for Region

Download CSV Show datatable Residents of Surinamese origin, 1 Jan 2025 Gemnaam Surinaamse herkomst (%) Almere 11.49 Rotterdam 7.68 's-Gravenhage (gemeente) 7.58 Diemen 7.56 Zoetermeer 7.21 Capelle aan den IJssel 7.09 Lelystad 6.73 Amsterdam 6.62 Rijswijk (ZH.) 5.33 Barendrecht 4.96 Albrandswaard 4.68 Nissewaard 4.60 Purmerend 4.52 Schiedam 4.09 Ouder-Amstel 3.83 Zaanstad 3.77 Pijnacker-Nootdorp 3.64 Nieuwegein 3.63 Amstelveen 3.30 Leidschendam-Voorburg 3.26 Haarlemmermeer 3.25 Hoorn 2.81 Ridderkerk 2.75 IJsselstein 2.70 Lansingerland 2.69 Uithoorn 2.62 Vlaardingen 2.51 Delft 2.47 Maassluis 2.32 Dordrecht 2.30 Zuidplas 2.30 Midden-Groningen 2.23 Landsmeer 2.12 Utrecht (gemeente) 2.05 Arnhem 2.05 Krimpen aan den IJssel 2.04 Waddinxveen 1.88 Stichtse Vecht 1.81 Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht 1.80 Papendrecht 1.76 Zwijndrecht 1.76 Vlissingen 1.67 Leiderdorp 1.62 Aalsmeer 1.59 Alphen aan den Rijn 1.54 Tilburg 1.54 Eindhoven 1.52 Gouda 1.52 Wormerland 1.46 Leiden 1.45 Alkmaar 1.45 Zeist 1.44 Houten 1.43 Haarlem 1.39 Groningen (gemeente) 1.38 Culemborg 1.35 Goes 1.28 Den Helder 1.27 Oostzaan 1.26 De Ronde Venen 1.26 Dijk en Waard 1.26 Enschede 1.24 Voorne aan Zee 1.20 Westland 1.17 's-Hertogenbosch 1.17 Dronten 1.17 Leeuwarden 1.17 Amersfoort 1.16 Wassenaar 1.12 Breda 1.09 Westervoort 1.07 Vijfheerenlanden 1.07 Woerden 1.06 Oegstgeest 1.06 Middelburg (Z.) 1.03 Beverwijk 1.02 Heemskerk 1.01 Zoeterwoude 1.01 Voorschoten 0.99 Zwolle 0.98 Kaag en Braassem 0.98 Doesburg 0.96 Midden-Delfland 0.96 Veendam 0.95 Gorinchem 0.93 Waalwijk 0.92 Sliedrecht 0.92 Blaricum 0.90 Huizen 0.90 Hilversum 0.89 Zandvoort 0.89 Nijmegen 0.88 Maashorst 0.88 Zeewolde 0.88 Gooise Meren 0.87 Duiven 0.85 Eemsdelta 0.83 Soest 0.83 Waterland 0.82 De Bilt 0.81 Velsen 0.81 Oosterhout 0.78 Bunnik 0.76 Eemnes 0.76 Hoeksche Waard 0.75 Assen 0.74 Helmond 0.74 Bergen op Zoom 0.73 Alblasserdam 0.73 Stede Broec 0.73 Wageningen 0.72 Geldrop-Mierlo 0.72 Oss 0.72 Heemstede 0.72 Rozendaal 0.71 Moerdijk 0.70 Bloemendaal 0.69 Beuningen 0.68 Steenbergen 0.68 Apeldoorn 0.67 Hengelo (O.) 0.67 Halderberge 0.66 Bodegraven-Reeuwijk 0.66 Waalre 0.65 Heerenveen 0.65 Venray 0.64 Laren (NH.) 0.64 Tiel 0.64 Baarn 0.64 Deventer 0.64 Smallingerland 0.64 Geertruidenberg 0.64 Lopik 0.64 Teylingen 0.63 Etten-Leur 0.63 Wijdemeren 0.63 Zutphen 0.63 Uitgeest 0.62 Wijk bij Duurstede 0.62 Zevenaar 0.60 Noordoostpolder 0.60 Oldambt 0.60 Boxtel 0.59 Best 0.59 Meppel 0.59 Meierijstad 0.58 Roosendaal 0.58 Harderwijk 0.58 Veldhoven 0.58 Leusden 0.58 Roermond 0.58 Harlingen 0.57 Nieuwkoop 0.57 Ede 0.57 Dongen 0.57 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 0.57 Drechterland 0.57 Medemblik 0.57 Renkum 0.56 Veenendaal 0.55 Lisse 0.55 Heiloo 0.54 Hillegom 0.54 Schagen 0.54 Rheden 0.53 Enkhuizen 0.53 Noordenveld 0.53 Opmeer 0.53 Ermelo 0.53 Castricum 0.52 Almelo 0.52 Wijchen 0.52 Nijkerk 0.52 Koggenland 0.51 Valkenswaard 0.51 Noordwijk 0.51 Heerlen 0.50 Montfoort 0.49 Terneuzen 0.49 Loon op Zand 0.48 Katwijk 0.48 Venlo 0.48 Kapelle 0.48 Edam-Volendam 0.47 Druten 0.47 Krimpenerwaard 0.46 Rucphen 0.46 Overbetuwe 0.45 Emmen 0.45 Goeree-Overflakkee 0.44 Sint-Michielsgestel 0.43 Deurne 0.43 Gilze en Rijen 0.43 Goirle 0.43 Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten 0.42 Stadskanaal 0.42 Berg en Dal 0.41 Westerkwartier 0.40 Vught 0.40 Hoogeveen 0.40 Heumen 0.39 Sittard-Geleen 0.38 Oudewater 0.38 Heusden 0.38 Tynaarlo 0.37 Montferland 0.37 West Betuwe 0.36 Ooststellingwerf 0.36 Woudenberg 0.36 Schouwen-Duiveland 0.36 Lingewaard 0.36 Woensdrecht 0.36 Doetinchem 0.35 Hollands Kroon 0.35 Noord-Beveland 0.35 Son en Breugel 0.35 Westerwolde 0.35 Borsele 0.35 Bergen (NH.) 0.34 Weert 0.34 Pekela 0.34 Súdwest-Fryslân 0.33 Land van Cuijk 0.33 Brummen 0.33 Buren 0.32 Drimmelen 0.32 Winterswijk 0.32 Het Hogeland 0.32 Brunssum 0.32 Oisterwijk 0.32 Renswoude 0.31 Zundert 0.31 West Maas en Waal 0.31 Maasdriel 0.31 Kampen 0.31 Weststellingwerf 0.30 Tholen 0.30 Reimerswaal 0.30 Losser 0.30 Maastricht 0.30 Laarbeek 0.30 Lochem 0.29 Midden-Drenthe 0.29 Rhenen 0.29 Waadhoeke 0.29 Aalten 0.29 Oirschot 0.29 Zaltbommel 0.29 Gemert-Bakel 0.29 Molenlanden 0.28 Steenwijkerland 0.28 De Fryske Marren 0.28 Westerveld 0.28 Sluis 0.28 Bladel 0.27 Barneveld 0.27 Coevorden 0.27 Epe 0.27 Maasgouw 0.27 Terschelling 0.26 Roerdalen 0.26 Mook en Middelaar 0.26 Olst-Wijhe 0.25 Tytsjerksteradiel 0.25 Kerkrade 0.25 Eersel 0.25 Beesel 0.24 Aa en Hunze 0.24 Echt-Susteren 0.24 Putten 0.24 Dalfsen 0.24 Hof van Twente 0.24 Elburg 0.23 Veere 0.23 Nunspeet 0.23 Altena 0.23 Gennep 0.22 Haaksbergen 0.22 Hardinxveld-Giessendam 0.22 Bernheze 0.22 Cranendonck 0.22 Beek (L.) 0.22 Hulst 0.21 Hattem 0.21 Boekel 0.21 Noardeast-Fryslân 0.21 Bunschoten 0.21 Hilvarenbeek 0.20 Beekdaelen 0.20 Zwartewaterland 0.20 Baarle-Nassau 0.19 Oldenzaal 0.19 Asten 0.19 Oldebroek 0.19 Hardenberg 0.19 Opsterland 0.19 Borger-Odoorn 0.18 Voorst 0.18 Bergen (L.) 0.18 Bronckhorst 0.18 Nederweert 0.18 Leudal 0.18 Borne 0.18 Oost Gelre 0.18 Landgraaf 0.17 Someren 0.17 Vaals 0.17 Horst aan de Maas 0.17 Twenterand 0.17 Neder-Betuwe 0.17 Scherpenzeel 0.16 Alphen-Chaam 0.16 Texel 0.16 Heeze-Leende 0.16 Reusel-De Mierden 0.15 De Wolden 0.15 Dantumadiel 0.15 Stein (L.) 0.15 Peel en Maas 0.14 Gulpen-Wittem 0.14 Berkelland 0.14 Bergeijk 0.14 Raalte 0.13 Rijssen-Holten 0.13 Valkenburg aan de Geul 0.13 Wierden 0.12 Eijsden-Margraten 0.12 Voerendaal 0.12 Simpelveld 0.12 Oude IJsselstreek 0.12 Heerde 0.11 Ameland 0.11 Hellendoorn 0.09 Achtkarspelen 0.09 Staphorst 0.09 Ommen 0.08 Vlieland 0.08 Urk 0.08 Dinkelland 0.07 Meerssen 0.07 Tubbergen 0.07 Schiermonnikoog 0.00 Residents of Surinamese origin, 1 Jan 2025 Gemnaam Surinaamse herkomst (%) Almere 11.49 Rotterdam 7.68 's-Gravenhage (gemeente) 7.58 Diemen 7.56 Zoetermeer 7.21 Capelle aan den IJssel 7.09 Lelystad 6.73 Amsterdam 6.62 Rijswijk (ZH.) 5.33 Barendrecht 4.96 Albrandswaard 4.68 Nissewaard 4.60 Purmerend 4.52 Schiedam 4.09 Ouder-Amstel 3.83 Zaanstad 3.77 Pijnacker-Nootdorp 3.64 Nieuwegein 3.63 Amstelveen 3.30 Leidschendam-Voorburg 3.26 Haarlemmermeer 3.25 Hoorn 2.81 Ridderkerk 2.75 IJsselstein 2.70 Lansingerland 2.69 Uithoorn 2.62 Vlaardingen 2.51 Delft 2.47 Maassluis 2.32 Dordrecht 2.30 Zuidplas 2.30 Midden-Groningen 2.23 Landsmeer 2.12 Utrecht (gemeente) 2.05 Arnhem 2.05 Krimpen aan den IJssel 2.04 Waddinxveen 1.88 Stichtse Vecht 1.81 Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht 1.80 Papendrecht 1.76 Zwijndrecht 1.76 Vlissingen 1.67 Leiderdorp 1.62 Aalsmeer 1.59 Alphen aan den Rijn 1.54 Tilburg 1.54 Eindhoven 1.52 Gouda 1.52 Wormerland 1.46 Leiden 1.45 Alkmaar 1.45 Zeist 1.44 Houten 1.43 Haarlem 1.39 Groningen (gemeente) 1.38 Culemborg 1.35 Goes 1.28 Den Helder 1.27 Oostzaan 1.26 De Ronde Venen 1.26 Dijk en Waard 1.26 Enschede 1.24 Voorne aan Zee 1.20 Westland 1.17 's-Hertogenbosch 1.17 Dronten 1.17 Leeuwarden 1.17 Amersfoort 1.16 Wassenaar 1.12 Breda 1.09 Westervoort 1.07 Vijfheerenlanden 1.07 Woerden 1.06 Oegstgeest 1.06 Middelburg (Z.) 1.03 Beverwijk 1.02 Heemskerk 1.01 Zoeterwoude 1.01 Voorschoten 0.99 Zwolle 0.98 Kaag en Braassem 0.98 Doesburg 0.96 Midden-Delfland 0.96 Veendam 0.95 Gorinchem 0.93 Waalwijk 0.92 Sliedrecht 0.92 Blaricum 0.90 Huizen 0.90 Hilversum 0.89 Zandvoort 0.89 Nijmegen 0.88 Maashorst 0.88 Zeewolde 0.88 Gooise Meren 0.87 Duiven 0.85 Eemsdelta 0.83 Soest 0.83 Waterland 0.82 De Bilt 0.81 Velsen 0.81 Oosterhout 0.78 Bunnik 0.76 Eemnes 0.76 Hoeksche Waard 0.75 Assen 0.74 Helmond 0.74 Bergen op Zoom 0.73 Alblasserdam 0.73 Stede Broec 0.73 Wageningen 0.72 Geldrop-Mierlo 0.72 Oss 0.72 Heemstede 0.72 Rozendaal 0.71 Moerdijk 0.70 Bloemendaal 0.69 Beuningen 0.68 Steenbergen 0.68 Apeldoorn 0.67 Hengelo (O.) 0.67 Halderberge 0.66 Bodegraven-Reeuwijk 0.66 Waalre 0.65 Heerenveen 0.65 Venray 0.64 Laren (NH.) 0.64 Tiel 0.64 Baarn 0.64 Deventer 0.64 Smallingerland 0.64 Geertruidenberg 0.64 Lopik 0.64 Teylingen 0.63 Etten-Leur 0.63 Wijdemeren 0.63 Zutphen 0.63 Uitgeest 0.62 Wijk bij Duurstede 0.62 Zevenaar 0.60 Noordoostpolder 0.60 Oldambt 0.60 Boxtel 0.59 Best 0.59 Meppel 0.59 Meierijstad 0.58 Roosendaal 0.58 Harderwijk 0.58 Veldhoven 0.58 Leusden 0.58 Roermond 0.58 Harlingen 0.57 Nieuwkoop 0.57 Ede 0.57 Dongen 0.57 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 0.57 Drechterland 0.57 Medemblik 0.57 Renkum 0.56 Veenendaal 0.55 Lisse 0.55 Heiloo 0.54 Hillegom 0.54 Schagen 0.54 Rheden 0.53 Enkhuizen 0.53 Noordenveld 0.53 Opmeer 0.53 Ermelo 0.53 Castricum 0.52 Almelo 0.52 Wijchen 0.52 Nijkerk 0.52 Koggenland 0.51 Valkenswaard 0.51 Noordwijk 0.51 Heerlen 0.50 Montfoort 0.49 Terneuzen 0.49 Loon op Zand 0.48 Katwijk 0.48 Venlo 0.48 Kapelle 0.48 Edam-Volendam 0.47 Druten 0.47 Krimpenerwaard 0.46 Rucphen 0.46 Overbetuwe 0.45 Emmen 0.45 Goeree-Overflakkee 0.44 Sint-Michielsgestel 0.43 Deurne 0.43 Gilze en Rijen 0.43 Goirle 0.43 Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten 0.42 Stadskanaal 0.42 Berg en Dal 0.41 Westerkwartier 0.40 Vught 0.40 Hoogeveen 0.40 Heumen 0.39 Sittard-Geleen 0.38 Oudewater 0.38 Heusden 0.38 Tynaarlo 0.37 Montferland 0.37 West Betuwe 0.36 Ooststellingwerf 0.36 Woudenberg 0.36 Schouwen-Duiveland 0.36 Lingewaard 0.36 Woensdrecht 0.36 Doetinchem 0.35 Hollands Kroon 0.35 Noord-Beveland 0.35 Son en Breugel 0.35 Westerwolde 0.35 Borsele 0.35 Bergen (NH.) 0.34 Weert 0.34 Pekela 0.34 Súdwest-Fryslân 0.33 Land van Cuijk 0.33 Brummen 0.33 Buren 0.32 Drimmelen 0.32 Winterswijk 0.32 Het Hogeland 0.32 Brunssum 0.32 Oisterwijk 0.32 Renswoude 0.31 Zundert 0.31 West Maas en Waal 0.31 Maasdriel 0.31 Kampen 0.31 Weststellingwerf 0.30 Tholen 0.30 Reimerswaal 0.30 Losser 0.30 Maastricht 0.30 Laarbeek 0.30 Lochem 0.29 Midden-Drenthe 0.29 Rhenen 0.29 Waadhoeke 0.29 Aalten 0.29 Oirschot 0.29 Zaltbommel 0.29 Gemert-Bakel 0.29 Molenlanden 0.28 Steenwijkerland 0.28 De Fryske Marren 0.28 Westerveld 0.28 Sluis 0.28 Bladel 0.27 Barneveld 0.27 Coevorden 0.27 Epe 0.27 Maasgouw 0.27 Terschelling 0.26 Roerdalen 0.26 Mook en Middelaar 0.26 Olst-Wijhe 0.25 Tytsjerksteradiel 0.25 Kerkrade 0.25 Eersel 0.25 Beesel 0.24 Aa en Hunze 0.24 Echt-Susteren 0.24 Putten 0.24 Dalfsen 0.24 Hof van Twente 0.24 Elburg 0.23 Veere 0.23 Nunspeet 0.23 Altena 0.23 Gennep 0.22 Haaksbergen 0.22 Hardinxveld-Giessendam 0.22 Bernheze 0.22 Cranendonck 0.22 Beek (L.) 0.22 Hulst 0.21 Hattem 0.21 Boekel 0.21 Noardeast-Fryslân 0.21 Bunschoten 0.21 Hilvarenbeek 0.20 Beekdaelen 0.20 Zwartewaterland 0.20 Baarle-Nassau 0.19 Oldenzaal 0.19 Asten 0.19 Oldebroek 0.19 Hardenberg 0.19 Opsterland 0.19 Borger-Odoorn 0.18 Voorst 0.18 Bergen (L.) 0.18 Bronckhorst 0.18 Nederweert 0.18 Leudal 0.18 Borne 0.18 Oost Gelre 0.18 Landgraaf 0.17 Someren 0.17 Vaals 0.17 Horst aan de Maas 0.17 Twenterand 0.17 Neder-Betuwe 0.17 Scherpenzeel 0.16 Alphen-Chaam 0.16 Texel 0.16 Heeze-Leende 0.16 Reusel-De Mierden 0.15 De Wolden 0.15 Dantumadiel 0.15 Stein (L.) 0.15 Peel en Maas 0.14 Gulpen-Wittem 0.14 Berkelland 0.14 Bergeijk 0.14 Raalte 0.13 Rijssen-Holten 0.13 Valkenburg aan de Geul 0.13 Wierden 0.12 Eijsden-Margraten 0.12 Voerendaal 0.12 Simpelveld 0.12 Oude IJsselstreek 0.12 Heerde 0.11 Ameland 0.11 Hellendoorn 0.09 Achtkarspelen 0.09 Staphorst 0.09 Ommen 0.08 Vlieland 0.08 Urk 0.08 Dinkelland 0.07 Meerssen 0.07 Tubbergen 0.07 Schiermonnikoog 0.00

Surinamese women more likely to be single parents

Women of Surinamese origin are more likely than average to be the head of a single-parent family. 32 percent of women of Surinamese origin (born in Suriname or second generation) aged 40-44 years are heads of single-parent households, compared with 12 percent of women of Dutch origin. There is little difference between those born in Suriname and those born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese parent or parents in this respect. Men of Surinamese origin aged 40-44 years are more likely to live alone (30 percent) than men of Dutch origin in the same age group (19 percent).