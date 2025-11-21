Investment up by nearly 3 percent in September
These figures on investment have not been adjusted for calendar effects. September 2025 had one working day more than September 2024. According to the CBS Investment Radar for November, conditions for investment in the Netherlands are now less unfavourable than they were in September.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2021
|October
|-2.4
|2021
|November
|1.7
|2021
|December
|3.1
|2022
|January
|-5.6
|2022
|February
|5.5
|2022
|March
|-3.4
|2022
|April
|1
|2022
|May
|9.8
|2022
|June
|4.5
|2022
|July
|1.7
|2022
|August
|7.7
|2022
|September
|7.4
|2022
|October
|6.7
|2022
|November
|6.1
|2022
|December
|2.1
|2023
|January
|10.1
|2023
|February
|5.7
|2023
|March
|4.9
|2023
|April
|-1.2
|2023
|May
|7.6
|2023
|June
|5.8
|2023
|July
|0.1
|2023
|August
|6.7
|2023
|September
|-4.2
|2023
|October
|0.3
|2023
|November
|-4
|2023
|December
|-7.4
|2024
|January
|-6
|2024
|February
|-1.7
|2024
|March
|-8.6
|2024
|April
|6.3
|2024
|May
|-5.1
|2024
|June
|-9.7
|2024
|July
|-0.9
|2024
|August
|-2.7
|2024
|September
|1.7
|2024
|October
|7.4
|2024
|November
|4.2
|2024
|December
|10.1
|2025
|January
|2.1
|2025
|February
|-0.7
|2025
|March
|1.9
|2025
|April
|0.9
|2025
|May
|-1.2
|2025
|June
|10.2
|2025
|July
|-3.1
|2025
|August
|-1.3
|2025
|September
|2.7
Investment climate less unfavourable in November
Every month, CBS publishes an update on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Factors that are relevant to the investment climate include the situation in sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators correlate fairly well with fixed investment, improved conditions do not necessarily result in higher growth or a smaller contraction in investment.
According to the CBS Investment Radar for November, the investment climate in the Netherlands was less unfavourable than it was in September. This was mainly because the year-on-year increase in share prices was larger and consumer confidence was less negative.
