Investment up by nearly 3 percent in September

In September 2025, the volume of investment in tangible fixed assets was up by 2.7 percent year on year, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This was mainly due to more investment in aircraft, buildings, machinery (including defence equipment) and infra structure. However, less has been invested in other road transport (lorries, trailers, vans, etc.).

These figures on investment have not been adjusted for calendar effects. September 2025 had one working day more than September 2024. According to the CBS Investment Radar for November, conditions for investment in the Netherlands are now less unfavourable than they were in September.

Download CSV Show datatable Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2021 October -2.4 2021 November 1.7 2021 December 3.1 2022 January -5.6 2022 February 5.5 2022 March -3.4 2022 April 1 2022 May 9.8 2022 June 4.5 2022 July 1.7 2022 August 7.7 2022 September 7.4 2022 October 6.7 2022 November 6.1 2022 December 2.1 2023 January 10.1 2023 February 5.7 2023 March 4.9 2023 April -1.2 2023 May 7.6 2023 June 5.8 2023 July 0.1 2023 August 6.7 2023 September -4.2 2023 October 0.3 2023 November -4 2023 December -7.4 2024 January -6 2024 February -1.7 2024 March -8.6 2024 April 6.3 2024 May -5.1 2024 June -9.7 2024 July -0.9 2024 August -2.7 2024 September 1.7 2024 October 7.4 2024 November 4.2 2024 December 10.1 2025 January 2.1 2025 February -0.7 2025 March 1.9 2025 April 0.9 2025 May -1.2 2025 June 10.2 2025 July -3.1 2025 August -1.3 2025 September 2.7

Investment climate less unfavourable in November

Every month, CBS publishes an update on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Factors that are relevant to the investment climate include the situation in sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators correlate fairly well with fixed investment, improved conditions do not necessarily result in higher growth or a smaller contraction in investment.



According to the CBS Investment Radar for November, the investment climate in the Netherlands was less unfavourable than it was in September. This was mainly because the year-on-year increase in share prices was larger and consumer confidence was less negative.