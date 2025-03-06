Over 50 million holiday guests in 2024

© ANP / Rob Engelaar
A total of 51.7 million guests stayed at hotels, campsites and holiday parks in the Netherlands in 2024. This was nearly 5 percent more than in 2023, but less than the previous year. The number of international visitors rose by 5 percent to nearly 21.3 million. There were 30.3 million guests from the Netherlands, up by 4 percent on 2023. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new, provisional figures.

Of all types of accommodation, hotels welcomed the most guests in 2024, at 33.4 million. That was 4 percent more than in 2023. Holiday parks saw an average rise of 9 percent in the number of guests to 11.4 million.

Campsites and group accommodation welcomed 5.2 and 1.6 million guests, respectively, approximately the same as the previous year.

Slight decline in guests from the Netherlands at campsites

The number of international visitors staying in hotels in the Netherlands increased by 4 percent relative to 2023. A similar increase was seen in the number of guests from the Netherlands. In recreational accommodation (a category that comprises campsites, holiday parks and group accommodation), the number of visitors from abroad in 2024 rose by 8 percent, slightly more than the number of guests from the Netherlands.

The number of guests from the Netherlands staying at campsites fell by 2 percent in 2024. Due to an increase in international visitors, the total number of campsite guests rose slightly, by nearly 1 percent. In the past three years, the number of guests from abroad staying at campsites increased again, while the number of guests from the Netherlands fell slightly.


Hotels welcomed a relatively large number of international visitors

The share of visitors from abroad was the highest for hotels at 46 percent. Campsites and holiday parks accounted for one-third of the total. Group accommodation had the lowest share at 8 percent.

The most visitors from abroad were from Germany (3.42 million), Belgium (1.75 million) North and South America (2.2 million) and the United Kingdom (1.70 million).

Highest increase in the province of Groningen, decline in Overijssel

The province of Groningen saw the largest increase in the number of tourists staying overnight of any Dutch province in 2024. A total of 900 thousand guests stayed there, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2023. The number also rose in Utrecht, Fryslân and Noord-Brabant. The province of Utrecht saw an increase of 8 percent, followed by Fryslân and Noord-Brabant (both up by 7 percent), after a decline in 2023.

The province of Noord-Holland, particularly Amsterdam, welcomed the largest number of guests. In 2024, the number rose by 4 percent to over 16 million. Overijssel was the only province with a decline in occupancy rates (down by 3 percent), but in absolute numbers this decline was limited.


The Hague saw the sharpest increase of any major city

In 2024, The Hague saw the largest increase in the number of guests staying overnight of any major city in the Netherlands. Occupancy rates were up by 14 percent compared with 2023, totalling 1.4 million guests. Rotterdam also saw occupancy rates rising by 10 percent.

Amsterdam, however, remains the main tourist attraction in terms of visitors staying overnight. The city welcomed over 9 million guests in 2024, many of whom came from other countries (more than 7 million), mainly from the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

Sources