Over 50 million holiday guests in 2024

© ANP / Rob Engelaar

A total of 51.7 million guests stayed at hotels, campsites and holiday parks in the Netherlands in 2024. This was nearly 5 percent more than in 2023, but less than the previous year. The number of international visitors rose by 5 percent to nearly 21.3 million. There were 30.3 million guests from the Netherlands, up by 4 percent on 2023. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new, provisional figures.