Exports up by over 2 percent in April
The CBS Exports Radar for June indicates that conditions for exports are less unfavourable than they were in April.
|Year
|Month
|%-change (year-on-year %-change)
|2020
|May
|-12.2
|2020
|June
|-3.4
|2020
|July
|0
|2020
|August
|-3.6
|2020
|September
|0.5
|2020
|October
|3.1
|2020
|November
|1.7
|2020
|December
|-0.2
|2021
|January
|3.8
|2021
|February
|3.9
|2021
|March
|12.7
|2021
|April
|25.8
|2021
|May
|22.4
|2021
|June
|14.5
|2021
|July
|11
|2021
|August
|10.1
|2021
|September
|6.9
|2021
|October
|1.5
|2021
|November
|8.9
|2021
|December
|8.6
|2022
|January
|1.2
|2022
|February
|1
|2022
|March
|-0.1
|2022
|April
|-0.3
|2022
|May
|2.3
|2022
|June
|5.2
|2022
|July
|0.5
|2022
|August
|-0.3
|2022
|September
|3.3
|2022
|October
|8.4
|2022
|November
|4.4
|2022
|December
|4.3
|2023
|January
|2.3
|2023
|February
|4
|2023
|March
|3
|2023
|April
|0.2
|2023
|May
|0.4
|2023
|June
|-0.6
|2023
|July
|-3.7
|2023
|August
|-1.6
|2023
|September
|-4.5
|2023
|October
|-6.6
|2023
|November
|-6.1
|2023
|December
|-2
|2024
|January
|-4.4
|2024
|February
|-7.3
|2024
|March
|-5.2
|2024
|April
|2.3
Conditions for exports less unfavourable in June
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the conditions for exports in the Exports Radar. These are largely determined by developments in the key sales markets for domestic exports and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved conditions do not necessarily mean higher export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar for June, conditions for exports are less unfavourable than they were in April. This was mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year change in real exchange rates was less unfavourable and the year-on-year contraction of German industrial production was smaller.
Sources
- StatLine - Imports/exports; change of ownership
Related items
- Visualisation - Exports radar
- Dossier - Business cycle