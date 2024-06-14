Exports up by over 2 percent in April

In April 2024, the total volume of goods exported (adjusted for number of working days) was up by 2.3 percent year on year, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is the first increase in exports in almost a year. Export volumes of chemical products, food, beverages and tobacco, and machinery were higher, in particular. The volume of goods imported was down by 5.3 percent relative to April 2023.

The CBS Exports Radar for June indicates that conditions for exports are less unfavourable than they were in April.

Download CSV Show datatable Year Month %-change (year-on-year %-change) 2020 May -12.2 2020 June -3.4 2020 July 0 2020 August -3.6 2020 September 0.5 2020 October 3.1 2020 November 1.7 2020 December -0.2 2021 January 3.8 2021 February 3.9 2021 March 12.7 2021 April 25.8 2021 May 22.4 2021 June 14.5 2021 July 11 2021 August 10.1 2021 September 6.9 2021 October 1.5 2021 November 8.9 2021 December 8.6 2022 January 1.2 2022 February 1 2022 March -0.1 2022 April -0.3 2022 May 2.3 2022 June 5.2 2022 July 0.5 2022 August -0.3 2022 September 3.3 2022 October 8.4 2022 November 4.4 2022 December 4.3 2023 January 2.3 2023 February 4 2023 March 3 2023 April 0.2 2023 May 0.4 2023 June -0.6 2023 July -3.7 2023 August -1.6 2023 September -4.5 2023 October -6.6 2023 November -6.1 2023 December -2 2024 January -4.4 2024 February -7.3 2024 March -5.2 2024 April 2.3 Year Month %-change (year-on-year %-change) 2020 May -12.2 2020 June -3.4 2020 July 0 2020 August -3.6 2020 September 0.5 2020 October 3.1 2020 November 1.7 2020 December -0.2 2021 January 3.8 2021 February 3.9 2021 March 12.7 2021 April 25.8 2021 May 22.4 2021 June 14.5 2021 July 11 2021 August 10.1 2021 September 6.9 2021 October 1.5 2021 November 8.9 2021 December 8.6 2022 January 1.2 2022 February 1 2022 March -0.1 2022 April -0.3 2022 May 2.3 2022 June 5.2 2022 July 0.5 2022 August -0.3 2022 September 3.3 2022 October 8.4 2022 November 4.4 2022 December 4.3 2023 January 2.3 2023 February 4 2023 March 3 2023 April 0.2 2023 May 0.4 2023 June -0.6 2023 July -3.7 2023 August -1.6 2023 September -4.5 2023 October -6.6 2023 November -6.1 2023 December -2 2024 January -4.4 2024 February -7.3 2024 March -5.2 2024 April 2.3

Conditions for exports less unfavourable in June

Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the conditions for exports in the Exports Radar. These are largely determined by developments in the key sales markets for domestic exports and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved conditions do not necessarily mean higher export growth.

According to the CBS Exports Radar for June, conditions for exports are less unfavourable than they were in April. This was mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year change in real exchange rates was less unfavourable and the year-on-year contraction of German industrial production was smaller.