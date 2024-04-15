CO2 emissions from road traffic up by nearly three percent in 2022

CO2 emissions from road traffic on Dutch territory were 26.9 billion kilograms in 2022. That was 2.7 percent more than in the previous year. Emissions from road traffic fell during the coronavirus pandemic, and remained 5.6 percent lower in 2022 than they were in 2019. This is according to new figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Download CSV Show datatable CO 2 emissions from road traffic Jaartal CO2 emissions from road traffic (billion kg) 2019 28.5 2020 25.4 2021 26.2 2022 26.9

Road traffic accounted for 17% of the total emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the Netherlands in 2022. Nearly 57 percent of CO 2 emissions from road traffic were attributable to passenger cars. Overall, CO 2 emissions from passenger cars totalled 15.3 billion kg in 2022, which represented an increase of over 2.8 percent compared with 2021.

Decrease in CO 2 emissions per kilometre by passenger cars

Passenger cars travelled over 5.6 percent more kilometres in 2022 compared to the previous year. At the same time, CO 2 emissions per kilometre declined by 3.2 percent. This was partly due to an increase in the proportion of kilometres driven in electric vehicles.

The CO 2 in exhaust gases from road traffic is produced when the carbon present in motor fuels undergoes combustion. CO 2 emissions from motor fuel are correlated with fuel consumption, and thus to the number of kilometres driven. The weight of the vehicle also affects CO 2 emissions.

Download CSV Show datatable CO 2 emissions from road traffic, 2022 Voertuigtype Share of emissions Passenger cars 56.9 Heavy commercial vehicles 25.8 Light commercial vehicles 14.8 Buses 1.3 Other 1.2

Increase in CO 2 emissions from light and heavy commercial vehicles

Emissions from buses down by the most, compared to 2019

Light and heavy commercial vehicles combined accounted for nearly 41 percent of COemissions from road traffic in 2022. COemissions from light and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 2.6 and 2.9 percent, respectively, compared to 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in the number of kilometres driven by commercial vehicles. At the same time, COemissions per kilometre remained almost unchanged.

Buses and coaches account for a relatively small share (1.3 percent) of CO 2 emissions from road traffic. This class of vehicle saw the biggest fall in CO 2 emissions in 2022, compared to 2019, at 31.2 percent.



CO 2 emissions from passenger cars also fell compared to 2019, by 11.2 percent. CO 2 emissions from light and heavy commercial vehicles actually went up by 4.0 and 5.2 percent, respectively, in the same period.