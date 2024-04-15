CO2 emissions from road traffic up by nearly three percent in 2022
|Jaartal
|CO2 emissions from road traffic (billion kg)
|2019
|28.5
|2020
|25.4
|2021
|26.2
|2022
|26.9
Road traffic accounted for 17% of the total emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Netherlands in 2022. Nearly 57 percent of CO2 emissions from road traffic were attributable to passenger cars. Overall, CO2 emissions from passenger cars totalled 15.3 billion kg in 2022, which represented an increase of over 2.8 percent compared with 2021.
Decrease in CO2 emissions per kilometre by passenger cars
Passenger cars travelled over 5.6 percent more kilometres in 2022 compared to the previous year. At the same time, CO2 emissions per kilometre declined by 3.2 percent. This was partly due to an increase in the proportion of kilometres driven in electric vehicles.
The CO2 in exhaust gases from road traffic is produced when the carbon present in motor fuels undergoes combustion. CO2 emissions from motor fuel are correlated with fuel consumption, and thus to the number of kilometres driven. The weight of the vehicle also affects CO2 emissions.
|Voertuigtype
|Share of emissions
|Passenger cars
|56.9
|Heavy commercial vehicles
|25.8
|Light commercial vehicles
|14.8
|Buses
|1.3
|Other
|1.2
Increase in CO2 emissions from light and heavy commercial vehiclesLight and heavy commercial vehicles combined accounted for nearly 41 percent of CO2 emissions from road traffic in 2022. CO2 emissions from light and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 2.6 and 2.9 percent, respectively, compared to 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in the number of kilometres driven by commercial vehicles. At the same time, CO2 emissions per kilometre remained almost unchanged.
Emissions from buses down by the most, compared to 2019
Buses and coaches account for a relatively small share (1.3 percent) of CO2 emissions from road traffic. This class of vehicle saw the biggest fall in CO2 emissions in 2022, compared to 2019, at 31.2 percent.
CO2 emissions from passenger cars also fell compared to 2019, by 11.2 percent. CO2 emissions from light and heavy commercial vehicles actually went up by 4.0 and 5.2 percent, respectively, in the same period.
|Voertuigtype
|% change from 2021 (%)
|% change from 2019 (%)
|Totaal
|2.7
|-5.6
|Passenger cars
|2.8
|-11.2
|Motorcycles (excl. mopeds)
|-1.1
|-3.3
|Mopeds
|-8.2
|-14.1
|Light commercial vehicles
|2.6
|4.0
|Heavy commercial vehicles
|2.9
|5.2
|Buses
|-1.5
|-31.2
Sources
- StatLine - Emissions to air on Dutch territory; road traffic
- StatLine - Emissions to air on Dutch territory; totals