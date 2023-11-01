Population up to 17.9 million

In the first three quarters of 2023, the population of the Netherlands grew by 110.7 thousand to 17.9 million. Population growth was 80.1 thousand lower than in the same period last year, which is mainly due to substantially lower immigration from Ukraine. This is evident from provisional figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

On the other hand, migration was higher than one year previously. In addition, the negative rate of natural increase (births minus deaths) (-900) resulted in lower population growth, whereas there were 2.8 thousand more births than deaths in the same period last year.

Population growth up to September Component 2023* (x 1,000) 2022 (x 1,000) 2021 (x 1,000) 2020 (x 1,000) 2019 (x 1,000) Live births 123.4 126.8 134.8 127.3 128.2 Deaths 124.3 124.0 122.0 122.3 112.6 Immigration 256.9 322.3 188.4 165.9 210.5 Emigration 145.3 134.3 108.3 113.2 122.9 Population growth 110.7 190.8 92.9 57.7 103.2 *Provisional figures

Fewer Ukrainian immigrants

Due to the natural population growth, the increase in the first three quarters was driven entirely by foreign migration. In terms of net migration (immigration minus emigration), 111.6 thousand migrants settled in the Netherlands, which is 76.4 thousand lower than in the same period one year previously. Immigration is now 65.4 thousand lower, while emigration is 11.0 thousand higher.



The drop in immigration is largely explained by a lower influx of Ukrainian refugees. On balance, 12.2 thousand Ukrainian refugees settled in the Netherlands up to September. This was 85.6 thousand in the same period last year. As at 1 October, 105.5 thousand Ukrainian refugees were residing in the Netherlands.

Net migration up to September Jaar Net migration other (x 1,000) Net migration of Ukrainian refugees (x 1,000) 2010 27.5 2011 27.4 2012 14.2 2013 17.8 2014 28.7 2015 39.6 2016 63.1 2017 65.7 2018 67.2 2019 87.5 2020 52.7 2021 80.1 2022 102.5 85.5 2023* 99.4 12.2 *Provisional figures

Declining migration in Q3

In almost all other groups, foreign net migration by country of birth was lower than one year previously. Migration only increased in the small group of those born in Oceania. The number of Dutch people emigrating has remained constant over recent years (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), but the number of Dutch people immigrating has been declining since 2020. As a result, net migration has been lower than the long-term average over the past two years.



Most immigrants as well as emigrants come from other European countries. When the Former Soviet Union numbers - which is largely composed of Europeans - are added to Europe, on balance, the majority of migrants come from European countries. Apart from the group born in former Soviet countries (19.0 thousand), most migrants were born in Syria (13.0 thousand), Turkey (8.4 thousand), India (6.7 thousand) and Poland (6.6 thousand).

Net migration by country of birth up to September Geboorteland 2023* (x 1,000) 2022 (x 1,000) 2021 (x 1,000) 2020 (x 1,000) 2019 (x 1,000) Netherlands¹⁾ -10.7 -12.2 -4.0 4.8 -2.4 Africa 11.6 13.6 8.1 6.0 9.8 America and Oceania 13.7 13.8 10.8 6.6 12.5 Former Soviet Union (FSU) 19.0 86.9 4.9 2.7 5.5 Europe²⁾ 31.6 37.0 32.9 23.4 36.1 Asia³⁾ 47.1 49.0 27.3 9.2 26.0 *Provisional figures 1) Incl. second generation 2) Excl. Netherlands, Former Soviet Union (FSU) and Turkey 3) Incl. Turkey

Fewer births, mainly in September

In the period January to September 2023, 123.4 thousand children were born. This represents a year-on-year decline of 3.4 thousand. September in particular saw a relatively low number of births. There were 124.3 thousand deaths, roughly equal to one year previously. The natural population growth was thus negative, which is exceptional for the first three quarters.



The number of births has been declining since 2010, and the number of deaths has been relatively high since 2020. Mortality was higher than expected in the first three quarters of 2023 as well, and there have been periods of excess mortality.