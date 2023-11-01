Population up to 17.9 million
On the other hand, migration was higher than one year previously. In addition, the negative rate of natural increase (births minus deaths) (-900) resulted in lower population growth, whereas there were 2.8 thousand more births than deaths in the same period last year.
|Component
|2023* (x 1,000)
|2022 (x 1,000)
|2021 (x 1,000)
|2020 (x 1,000)
|2019 (x 1,000)
|Live births
|123.4
|126.8
|134.8
|127.3
|128.2
|Deaths
|124.3
|124.0
|122.0
|122.3
|112.6
|Immigration
|256.9
|322.3
|188.4
|165.9
|210.5
|Emigration
|145.3
|134.3
|108.3
|113.2
|122.9
|Population growth
|110.7
|190.8
|92.9
|57.7
|103.2
|*Provisional figures
Fewer Ukrainian immigrants
Due to the natural population growth, the increase in the first three quarters was driven entirely by foreign migration. In terms of net migration (immigration minus emigration), 111.6 thousand migrants settled in the Netherlands, which is 76.4 thousand lower than in the same period one year previously. Immigration is now 65.4 thousand lower, while emigration is 11.0 thousand higher.
The drop in immigration is largely explained by a lower influx of Ukrainian refugees. On balance, 12.2 thousand Ukrainian refugees settled in the Netherlands up to September. This was 85.6 thousand in the same period last year. As at 1 October, 105.5 thousand Ukrainian refugees were residing in the Netherlands.
|Jaar
|Net migration other (x 1,000)
|Net migration of Ukrainian refugees (x 1,000)
|2010
|27.5
|2011
|27.4
|2012
|14.2
|2013
|17.8
|2014
|28.7
|2015
|39.6
|2016
|63.1
|2017
|65.7
|2018
|67.2
|2019
|87.5
|2020
|52.7
|2021
|80.1
|2022
|102.5
|85.5
|2023*
|99.4
|12.2
|*Provisional figures
Declining migration in Q3
In almost all other groups, foreign net migration by country of birth was lower than one year previously. Migration only increased in the small group of those born in Oceania. The number of Dutch people emigrating has remained constant over recent years (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), but the number of Dutch people immigrating has been declining since 2020. As a result, net migration has been lower than the long-term average over the past two years.
Most immigrants as well as emigrants come from other European countries. When the Former Soviet Union numbers - which is largely composed of Europeans - are added to Europe, on balance, the majority of migrants come from European countries. Apart from the group born in former Soviet countries (19.0 thousand), most migrants were born in Syria (13.0 thousand), Turkey (8.4 thousand), India (6.7 thousand) and Poland (6.6 thousand).
|Geboorteland
|2023* (x 1,000)
|2022 (x 1,000)
|2021 (x 1,000)
|2020 (x 1,000)
|2019 (x 1,000)
|Netherlands¹⁾
|-10.7
|-12.2
|-4.0
|4.8
|-2.4
|Africa
|11.6
|13.6
|8.1
|6.0
|9.8
|America and Oceania
|13.7
|13.8
|10.8
|6.6
|12.5
|Former Soviet Union (FSU)
|19.0
|86.9
|4.9
|2.7
|5.5
|Europe²⁾
|31.6
|37.0
|32.9
|23.4
|36.1
|Asia³⁾
|47.1
|49.0
|27.3
|9.2
|26.0
|*Provisional figures 1) Incl. second generation 2) Excl. Netherlands, Former Soviet Union (FSU) and Turkey 3) Incl. Turkey
Fewer births, mainly in September
In the period January to September 2023, 123.4 thousand children were born. This represents a year-on-year decline of 3.4 thousand. September in particular saw a relatively low number of births. There were 124.3 thousand deaths, roughly equal to one year previously. The natural population growth was thus negative, which is exceptional for the first three quarters.
The number of births has been declining since 2010, and the number of deaths has been relatively high since 2020. Mortality was higher than expected in the first three quarters of 2023 as well, and there have been periods of excess mortality.
|Jaar
|Natural population increase (x 1,000)
|2010
|36.3
|2011
|35.9
|2012
|28.0
|2013
|22.7
|2014
|29.5
|2015
|17.2
|2016
|20.3
|2017
|15.2
|2018
|11.5
|2019
|15.7
|2020
|5.0
|2021
|12.8
|2022
|2.8
|2023*
|-0.9
|*Provisional figures