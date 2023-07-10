Manufacturing output over 9 percent down in May
|maand
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2019
|June
|-2.5
|2019
|July
|0
|2019
|August
|-1.7
|2019
|September
|1.2
|2019
|Oktober
|0.5
|2019
|November
|-1.6
|2019
|December
|-1.2
|2020
|January
|1.7
|2020
|February
|-0.5
|2020
|March
|-1.4
|2020
|April
|-10.5
|2020
|May
|-11.7
|2020
|June
|-9.1
|2020
|July
|-4.3
|2020
|August
|-3.4
|2020
|September
|-5.8
|2020
|October
|-3.5
|2020
|November
|-2.3
|2020
|December
|0.5
|2021
|January
|1.1
|2021
|February
|-1.9
|2021
|March
|3
|2021
|April
|12.9
|2021
|May
|16.1
|2021
|June
|17.6
|2021
|July
|13.1
|2021
|August
|8.6
|2021
|September
|11.1
|2021
|October
|9.6
|2021
|November
|10.6
|2021
|December
|12.9
|2022
|January
|7.4
|2022
|February
|10.9
|2022
|March
|7.9
|2022
|April
|13.8
|2022
|May
|10.2
|2022
|June
|5.8
|2022
|July
|5.8
|2022
|August
|6.1
|2022
|September
|5.6
|2022
|October
|3.9
|2022
|November
|0.6
|2022
|December
|0.6
|2023
|January
|-2.5
|2023
|February
|-2.4
|2023
|March
|-3.6
|2023
|April
|-12.2
|2023
|May
|-9.2
Decrease in most industries
Most industries produced less than in the same month of the previous year. Among the larger industries, the chemical industry recorded the sharpest decrease. The repair and installation of machinery sector recorded the largest increase.
|Category
|change (year-on-year % change)
|Repair and installation of machinery
|12.2
|Transport equipment
|5.2
|Food products
|-3.3
|Metal products
|-3.5
|Electrical and electronics
|-7.4
|Rubber and plastic products
|-10.8
|Chemical
|-18.5
|Manufacturing (total)
|-9.2
|Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for over 60 percent of the total manufacturing output
Output rose in May
A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, manufacturing output rose by 1.2 percent between April and May.
Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again, until May 2022. The trend has reversed since then.
|year
|month
|index (2015=100)
|2019
|June
|107.3
|2019
|July
|107.5
|2019
|August
|107.8
|2019
|September
|109.5
|2019
|October
|109.7
|2019
|November
|108.4
|2019
|December
|106.5
|2020
|January
|109
|2020
|February
|108.4
|2020
|March
|106
|2020
|April
|97.4
|2020
|May
|96.5
|2020
|June
|99.4
|2020
|July
|103.4
|2020
|August
|104
|2020
|September
|104.2
|2020
|October
|106.2
|2020
|November
|106.3
|2020
|December
|107.1
|2021
|January
|110.9
|2021
|February
|106.8
|2021
|March
|110
|2021
|April
|110.3
|2021
|May
|112.1
|2021
|June
|115
|2021
|July
|116.2
|2021
|August
|113.6
|2021
|September
|115.2
|2021
|October
|116.6
|2021
|November
|117.6
|2021
|December
|120
|2022
|January
|119
|2022
|February
|118.9
|2022
|March
|118.6
|2022
|April
|126
|2022
|May
|123.6
|2022
|June
|121.7
|2022
|July
|122.8
|2022
|August
|120.7
|2022
|September
|121.2
|2022
|October
|120.7
|2022
|November
|118.5
|2022
|December
|119.8
|2023
|January
|116.2
|2023
|February
|116.3
|2023
|March
|114.5
|2023
|April
|110.8
|2023
|May
|112.2
Manufacturers less positive in June
In June, Dutch manufacturers were less positive for the third consecutive month. This was largely because manufacturers were less positive about future output and order positions.
Germany is an important market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In June, German entrepreneurs again showed lower confidence on balance, according to Eurostat. The average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry was up by 2.0 percent year on year in May, as reported by Destatis.
Sources
Related items
- Dossier - Business cycle