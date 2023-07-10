Manufacturing output over 9 percent down in May

In May 2023, the average daily output of the Dutch manufacturing industry was 9.2 percent lower than in May 2022, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Output also contracted on an annual basis in the preceding months of this year.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) Average daily output manufacturing (volume) maand change (year-on-year % change) 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.7 2020 February -0.5 2020 March -1.4 2020 April -10.5 2020 May -11.7 2020 June -9.1 2020 July -4.3 2020 August -3.4 2020 September -5.8 2020 October -3.5 2020 November -2.3 2020 December 0.5 2021 January 1.1 2021 February -1.9 2021 March 3 2021 April 12.9 2021 May 16.1 2021 June 17.6 2021 July 13.1 2021 August 8.6 2021 September 11.1 2021 October 9.6 2021 November 10.6 2021 December 12.9 2022 January 7.4 2022 February 10.9 2022 March 7.9 2022 April 13.8 2022 May 10.2 2022 June 5.8 2022 July 5.8 2022 August 6.1 2022 September 5.6 2022 October 3.9 2022 November 0.6 2022 December 0.6 2023 January -2.5 2023 February -2.4 2023 March -3.6 2023 April -12.2 2023 May -9.2

Decrease in most industries

Most industries produced less than in the same month of the previous year. Among the larger industries, the chemical industry recorded the sharpest decrease. The repair and installation of machinery sector recorded the largest increase.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, May 2023 Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, May 2023 Category change (year-on-year % change) Repair and installation of machinery 12.2 Transport equipment 5.2 Food products -3.3 Metal products -3.5 Electrical and electronics -7.4 Rubber and plastic products -10.8 Chemical -18.5 Manufacturing (total) -9.2 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for over 60 percent of the total manufacturing output

Output rose in May

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, manufacturing output rose by 1.2 percent between April and May.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again, until May 2022. The trend has reversed since then.

Download CSV Show datatable Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) year month index (2015=100) 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109 2020 February 108.4 2020 March 106 2020 April 97.4 2020 May 96.5 2020 June 99.4 2020 July 103.4 2020 August 104 2020 September 104.2 2020 October 106.2 2020 November 106.3 2020 December 107.1 2021 January 110.9 2021 February 106.8 2021 March 110 2021 April 110.3 2021 May 112.1 2021 June 115 2021 July 116.2 2021 August 113.6 2021 September 115.2 2021 October 116.6 2021 November 117.6 2021 December 120 2022 January 119 2022 February 118.9 2022 March 118.6 2022 April 126 2022 May 123.6 2022 June 121.7 2022 July 122.8 2022 August 120.7 2022 September 121.2 2022 October 120.7 2022 November 118.5 2022 December 119.8 2023 January 116.2 2023 February 116.3 2023 March 114.5 2023 April 110.8 2023 May 112.2

Manufacturers less positive in June

In June, Dutch manufacturers were less positive for the third consecutive month. This was largely because manufacturers were less positive about future output and order positions.

Germany is an important market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In June, German entrepreneurs again showed lower confidence on balance, according to Eurostat. The average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry was up by 2.0 percent year on year in May, as reported by Destatis.