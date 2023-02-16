No further decline in unemployment in January

In January, 360 thousand people aged 15 to 74 years were unemployed. As a result, the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent in December to 3.6 percent in January. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) measures the trend in the number of unemployed as an average change over the past three months. From November through January, unemployment still declined slightly by an average of 2 thousand per month. The employed labour force (15 to 74 years) grew by an average of 31 thousand per month in this period. At the end of January, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 154 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits.

Download CSV Show datatable Unemployment and WW unemployment benefits Unemployment and WW unemployment benefits Unemployment indicator (ILO) (15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW unemployment benefits (15 yrs up to state pension age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 595 292 2012 February 586 299 2012 March 593 296 2012 April 618 292 2012 May 609 291 2012 June 609 291 2012 July 623 298 2012 August 620 304 2012 September 634 304 2012 October 644 310 2012 November 655 322 2012 December 676 340 2013 January 692 369 2013 February 707 377 2013 March 728 380 2013 April 734 380 2013 May 747 378 2013 June 766 382 2013 July 782 395 2013 August 783 399 2013 September 783 400 2013 October 782 408 2013 November 772 419 2013 December 779 438 2014 January 786 460 2014 February 800 460 2014 March 794 454 2014 April 787 443 2014 May 775 436 2014 June 757 431 2014 July 746 437 2014 August 738 430 2014 September 733 420 2014 October 738 419 2014 November 742 425 2014 December 753 441 2015 January 760 458 2015 February 747 455 2015 March 745 443 2015 April 743 427 2015 May 732 416 2015 June 725 410 2015 July 708 420 2015 August 708 420 2015 September 712 417 2015 October 722 421 2015 November 703 427 2015 December 695 446 2016 January 680 465 2016 February 688 469 2016 March 680 470 2016 April 679 461 2016 May 668 448 2016 June 656 438 2016 July 648 432 2016 August 628 427 2016 September 617 424 2016 October 609 420 2016 November 607 410 2016 December 590 412 2017 January 588 419 2017 February 582 416 2017 March 571 415 2017 April 563 401 2017 May 564 386 2017 June 555 372 2017 July 544 364 2017 August 534 362 2017 September 529 351 2017 October 511 343 2017 November 504 337 2017 December 503 330 2018 January 487 335 2018 February 474 330 2018 March 465 327 2018 April 463 314 2018 May 460 301 2018 June 463 288 2018 July 458 279 2018 August 463 278 2018 September 451 274 2018 October 444 269 2018 November 433 267 2018 December 437 263 2019 January 437 279 2019 February 419 274 2019 March 416 268 2019 April 409 257 2019 May 411 251 2019 June 423 243 2019 July 424 234 2019 August 432 237 2019 September 432 233 2019 October 432 233 2019 November 434 228 2019 December 409 223 2020 January 390 241 2020 February 383 240 2020 March 388 250 2020 April 427 292 2020 May 439 301 2020 June 513 301 2020 July 532 301 2020 August 533 292 2020 September 519 278 2020 October 509 278 2020 November 485 276 2020 December 476 286 2021 January 448 289 2021 February 450 286 2021 March 439 282 2021 April 427 266 2021 May 419 250 2021 June 405 238 2021 July 393 224 2021 August 406 213 2021 September 399 208 2021 October 382 199 2021 November 359 189 2021 December 369 192 2022 January 354 193 2022 February 336 188 2022 March 327 184 2022 April 316 175 2022 May 323 165 2022 June 339 161 2022 July 353 157 2022 August 378 152 2022 September 382 152 2022 October 365 150 2022 November 364 145 2022 December 352 149 2023 January 360 154

UWV: customary increase in WW benefits in January

At the end of January 2023, UWV provided 154 thousand current unemployment benefits. This is over 5 thousand more than in the previous month (+3.5 percent). An increase at the beginning of the year is customary. In the winter months, there is often less work in construction and agriculture and many contracts expire at the end of the calendar year. The number of WW benefits is still very low. In January, it was down by 20 percent year on year. Twenty-three thousand new WW benefits were granted and 18 thousand benefits were terminated.

Decline in inactive labour force

In January, 3.6 million people aged 15 to 74 years did not have paid work for a variety of reasons. Aside from the unemployed, 3.2 million people were not looking and/or immediately available for work; they are not counted towards the labour force. These are mainly retirees and people unable to work due to illness or disability.

This inactive labour force has dropped by an average of 21 thousand per month over the past three months. This means that the inactive labour force has shrunk significantly for the second year in a row: in January 2021, it still included 3.5 million people. On the other hand, the labour force, i.e. employed plus unemployed people aged 15 to 74 years, grew strongly and includes more than 10 million people since the end of last year. Two years ago, this number still stood at 9.6 million.

Werkzame beroeps- bevolking Employed labour force Werkloze beroeps- bevolking (ILO-definitie) Unemployed labour force (ILO definition) Beroepsbevolking Labour fource Niet-beroepsbevolking Not included in labour force Bevolking 15 tot 75 jaar, particuliere huishoudens Population, 15 to 74 yrs, private households Veranderingen beroepsbevolking Changes in labour force composition

Inflow of unemployed from inactive labour force slightly higher

There were 5 thousand fewer unemployed in January than three months previously (a decrease of 2 thousand per month on average). This decline is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. This is visualised in the diagram below.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder, january 2023 Not included in labour force Employed labour force Unemployed labour force Are no longer looking for work Quit their jobs, leave the labour market Join the labour market, find a job Start looking for work Become unemployed Find a job Labour market flows

The diagram shows that unemployment may decrease not only because more unemployed find a job than employed people lose jobs, but also because more unemployed stop seeking work than people start seeking work.

In recent months, unemployment has declined because the number of people with jobs who became unemployed was lower than the number of unemployed who found a job. In January, this balance stood at 44 thousand, slightly lower compared to the previous month.

In January, the inflow of unemployed from the inactive labour force amounted to 38 thousand, on balance. This is somewhat higher than in the final months of 2022, but still not as high as in the summer months of last year, when the number of unemployed increased. This is because the inflow of jobseekers from the inactive labour force over the past few months was lower than during those summer months and the number of people who stopped seeking work was still slightly higher than it was then.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with guidelines of the International Labour Organization (ILO). The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.