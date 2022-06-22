Household consumption almost 15 percent up in April
Consumption figures have been adjusted for price changes and differences in the shopping-day pattern.
|Year
|Month
|Change (year-on-year % change)
|2018
|May
|2.2
|2018
|June
|2.5
|2018
|July
|2.7
|2018
|August
|2.6
|2018
|September
|2
|2018
|October
|2.1
|2018
|November
|2.2
|2018
|December
|1.7
|2019
|January
|0.8
|2019
|February
|0.5
|2019
|March
|1
|2019
|April
|1
|2019
|May
|1.8
|2019
|June
|1
|2019
|July
|0.5
|2019
|August
|0.5
|2019
|September
|1.3
|2019
|October
|1.4
|2019
|November
|1.2
|2019
|December
|2.4
|2020
|January
|0.8
|2020
|February
|1.9
|2020
|March
|-7.5
|2020
|April
|-17.4
|2020
|May
|-12.3
|2020
|June
|-7.3
|2020
|July
|-2.6
|2020
|August
|-2.2
|2020
|September
|-3.9
|2020
|October
|-6.1
|2020
|November
|-6.5
|2020
|December
|-11.7
|2021
|January
|-12.6
|2021
|February
|-11.7
|2021
|March
|-0.3
|2021
|April
|12
|2021
|May
|11.2
|2021
|June
|6.8
|2021
|July
|2.6
|2021
|August
|3.5
|2021
|September
|4.7
|2021
|October
|9
|2021
|November
|9.1
|2021
|December
|4.8
|2022
|January
|10.4
|2022
|February
|13.4
|2022
|March
|11.2
|2022
|April
|14.8
Consumers spent more on durable goods and services
In April 2022, consumers spent over 2ent more on services such as telephone and internet subscriptions, insurances, visits to hairdressers, restaurants and football matches compared to April 2021 (adjusted for price changes). Spending on services accounts for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure.
Consumers spent over 8 percent more on durable goods in April year on year. Spending on clothing, footwear and electrical appliances was up in particular. Non-essential shops in particular were still affected by coronavirus measures one year previously.
Adjusted for price changes, there was a year-on-year decrease of almost 2 percent in the consumption of other goods such as energy and water. Consumers did spend more on personal care than one year previously. Finally, consumption of food, beverages and tobacco was down by over 5 percent relative to April 2021.
Three weeks ago, CBS reported that in April 2022 the volume of sales in retail trade grew by 1.8 percent relative to April 2021. The volume of sales in the non-food sector grew by almost 15 percent, but shrank in the food sector by almost 6 percent. These figures have also been adjusted for the shopping-day pattern.
|Change (year-on-year % change)
|Services
|27.1
|Durable goods
|8.2
|Other goods (e.g. gas)
|-1.8
|Food, drinks and tobacco
|-5.3
|Total
|14.8
