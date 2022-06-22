Household consumption almost 15 percent up in April

According to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), consumers spent 14.8 percent more in April 2022 compared to April one year previously. They mainly spent more on durable goods and services. The growth is larger than in March 2022. Last year, there were still coronavirus measures in place in April.

Consumption figures have been adjusted for price changes and differences in the shopping-day pattern.

Download CSV Show datatable Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2018 May 2.2 2018 June 2.5 2018 July 2.7 2018 August 2.6 2018 September 2 2018 October 2.1 2018 November 2.2 2018 December 1.7 2019 January 0.8 2019 February 0.5 2019 March 1 2019 April 1 2019 May 1.8 2019 June 1 2019 July 0.5 2019 August 0.5 2019 September 1.3 2019 October 1.4 2019 November 1.2 2019 December 2.4 2020 January 0.8 2020 February 1.9 2020 March -7.5 2020 April -17.4 2020 May -12.3 2020 June -7.3 2020 July -2.6 2020 August -2.2 2020 September -3.9 2020 October -6.1 2020 November -6.5 2020 December -11.7 2021 January -12.6 2021 February -11.7 2021 March -0.3 2021 April 12 2021 May 11.2 2021 June 6.8 2021 July 2.6 2021 August 3.5 2021 September 4.7 2021 October 9 2021 November 9.1 2021 December 4.8 2022 January 10.4 2022 February 13.4 2022 March 11.2 2022 April 14.8

Consumers spent more on durable goods and services

In April 2022, consumers spent over 2ent more on services such as telephone and internet subscriptions, insurances, visits to hairdressers, restaurants and football matches compared to April 2021 (adjusted for price changes). Spending on services accounts for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure.

Consumers spent over 8 percent more on durable goods in April year on year. Spending on clothing, footwear and electrical appliances was up in particular. Non-essential shops in particular were still affected by coronavirus measures one year previously.

Adjusted for price changes, there was a year-on-year decrease of almost 2 percent in the consumption of other goods such as energy and water. Consumers did spend more on personal care than one year previously. Finally, consumption of food, beverages and tobacco was down by over 5 percent relative to April 2021.

Three weeks ago, CBS reported that in April 2022 the volume of sales in retail trade grew by 1.8 percent relative to April 2021. The volume of sales in the non-food sector grew by almost 15 percent, but shrank in the food sector by almost 6 percent. These figures have also been adjusted for the shopping-day pattern.