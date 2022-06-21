Nearly 230 thousand fewer hospital admissions in 2020
|0 yrs (x 1,000)
|1-19 yrs (x 1,000)
|20-44 yrs (x 1,000)
|45-64 yrs (x 1,000)
|65-79 yrs (x 1,000)
|80 yrs and over (x 1,000)
|2016
|137.6
|279.7
|594.2
|936.7
|953.7
|373.8
|2017
|126.3
|269.1
|569.1
|891.8
|941.2
|367.0
|2018
|126.7
|258.1
|553.3
|862.2
|927.7
|360.1
|2019
|128.9
|257.1
|555.3
|861.9
|946.1
|364.8
|2020*
|121.8
|199.3
|496.2
|747.9
|845.7
|325.5
|* provisional figures
Declines seen in virtually all diagnostic categories
The decrease in hospital admissions occurred in virtually all diagnostic categories, but to a varying extent. On the whole, decreases were significant in categories with many admissions for plannable non-urgent care, but less significant in categories requiring severe and acute care.
The most prevalent type of admission was due to neoplasms as the main diagnosis, including malignant neoplasms (cancers): 554 thousand hospital admissions in 2020. This was 5 percent (31 thousand) lower than in 2019, representing a smaller decrease than the average across all admissions. There was hardly any decrease in outpatient treatment of malignant neoplasms; on the other hand, inpatient admissions (with at least one overnight stay) declined by 10 percent.
For digestive disorders, forming the second largest group with 347 thousand admissions, the decrease amounted to 12 percent. This is in line with the development of total hospital admissions. Within this group, the decrease was less significant in admissions for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (-4 percent), while admissions for appendicitis were up (+3 percent).
In 2020, admissions related to cardiovascular diseases were down by 8 percent on 2019. The decline was generally less significant in acute cardiovascular care. In acute cardiac care, for example, there were 4 percent fewer hospital admissions than in 2019, while hospital admissions for cerebrovascular accidents (CVA, strokes) declined by 1 percent. Compared to the average number of admissions over the period 2017-2019, these declines were even lower: -2 percent among cardiac patients and 0 percent among cerebrovascular patients.
Infectious diseases and plannable care declined more significantly
Among the main diagnostic categories, the sharpest declines in admissions were recorded in respiratory diseases excluding COVID-19 and in diseases of the ear: both 34 percent. There were fewer admissions for treatment of all underlying diagnoses, including respiratory infections such as pneumonia, but also for chronic lung diseases and for less severe disorders such as nose and throat tonsil infections.
Admissions declined sharply among other infectious diseases as well: -28 percent. A significant decrease was furthermore seen in admissions for ophthalmic (eye) diseases: -26 percent. For example, there was less cataract surgery on an outpatient basis (-32 percent). Relatively fewer admissions were seen for the treatment of skin diseases (-25 percent) and diseases of the musculoskeletal system (-22 percent), including a quarter fewer treatments of hip and knee osteoarthritis.
|Main diagnostic group
|2020* (x 1,000)
|2019 (x 1,000)
|Neoplasms
|544.1
|575.5
|Digestive disorders
|347.3
|393.3
|CVD
|334.1
|364.3
|Musculoskeletal disorders
|184.5
|235.6
|Accidental injuries, poisoning
|171.7
|190.6
|Pregnancy, delivery, maternity bed
|161
|170.4
|Symptoms and unclear syndromes
|148.5
|178.8
|Respiratory diseases
|126.2
|192.1
|Genitourinary diseases
|124.8
|148.5
|Other contacts with health services
|122.7
|144.5
|Neonatal disorders
|89
|88.1
|Diseases of the nervous system
|64.6
|79.7
|Blood diseases
|62.3
|69.2
|Eye diseases
|56.5
|76
|Hormonal, nutritional and metabolic diseases
|43.5
|52.8
|COVID-19
|40.4
|0
|Ear disorders
|30.5
|46.5
|Infectious and parasitic diseases
|29.7
|40.8
|Skin diseases
|24.6
|32.6
|Congenital defects
|17.9
|20
|Mental disorders
|12.8
|14.8
|* provisional figures
3 percent of inpatient admissions due to COVID-19
In 2020, COVID-19 was the main diagnosis in over 40 thousand admissions. This represented 3 percent of all inpatient admissions. The average hospital stay was substantially longer among the inpatient admissions for COVID-19: 8.4 days, compared to inpatient admissions not related to COVID-19 (5.2 days).
Altogether, nearly 34 thousand people were admitted to a hospital on single or multiple occasions with COVID-19 as the main diagnosis. Male patients (nearly 21 thousand) outnumbered female patients (13 thousand) in this category. Ninety-two percent of the COVID-19 patients were at least 45 years old; 59 percent were aged 65 or older.
|Men
|Women
|0-19 yrs
|210
|150
|20-44 yrs
|1195
|1095
|45-64 yrs
|6895
|4240
|65-79 yrs
|8370
|4830
|80 yrs and over
|4040
|2880
|* provisional figures
