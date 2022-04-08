Manufacturing output over 10 percent up in February

In February 2022, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was up by 10.2 percent on February 2021, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Output grew by 7.2 percent in the previous month.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) Average daily output manufacturing (volume) jaar maand change (year-on-year % change) 2018 March 3.8 2018 April 4.7 2018 May 2.9 2018 June 3.3 2018 July 0.9 2018 August 4 2018 September 1.7 2018 October 2.4 2018 November 1.3 2018 December -4.3 2019 January -0.6 2019 February -0.1 2019 March -0.8 2019 April -0.3 2019 May -0.9 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.7 2020 February -0.5 2020 March -1.4 2020 April -10.5 2020 May -11.7 2020 June -9.1 2020 July -4.3 2020 August -3.4 2020 September -5.8 2020 October -3.5 2020 November -2.3 2020 December 0.5 2021 January 1.1 2021 February -1.9 2021 March 3.0 2021 April 12.9 2021 May 16.1 2021 June 17.6 2021 July 13.1 2021 August 8.6 2021 September 11.1 2021 October 9.5 2021 November 10.6 2021 December 13.0 2022 January 7.4 2022 February 10.2

Output growth in almost three quarters of the industries

In February, almost three quarters of all manufacturing industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. With almost 50 percent, the machinery industry again achieved the highest growth among the larger industries. In the transport equipment industry, however, output contracted by 10.5 percent.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, February 2022 Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, February 2022 Category change (year-on-year % change) Machinery 49.9 Electrical and electronics 8.8 Metal products 7 Repair and installation of machinery 7 Rubber and plastic products 4.6 Chemical products 1.8 Food products -1.2 Transport equipment -10.5 Manufacturing (total) 10.2 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output

Manufacturing output at high level

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, a decrease of 0.4 percent is seen in manufacturing output between January and February.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again. In February 2022, however, it contracted for the second month in a row. Nevertheless, production remained at a high level.

Download CSV Show datatable Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) 2018 March 109,4 (2015=100) April 109.4 May 109.6 June 109.3 July 107.6 August 109.3 September 109.1 October 109.6 November 110.2 December 107 2019 January 109.6 2019 February 109.2 2019 March 108.8 2019 April 108.9 2019 May 108.5 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109 2020 February 108.4 2020 March 106 2020 April 97.4 2020 May 96.5 2020 June 99.4 2020 July 103.4 2020 August 104 2020 September 104.2 2020 October 106.2 2020 November 106.3 2020 December 107.1 2021 January 110.7 2021 February 107 2021 March 109.9 2021 April 110.6 2021 May 111.9 2021 June 115 2021 July 116 2021 August 113.5 2021 September 115.2 2021 October 116.5 2021 November 117.5 2021 December 120.5 2022 January 118.7 2022 February 118.2

Producer confidence hardly changed in March

In March 2022, the mood among Dutch manufacturers hardly changed. However, manufacturers were less positive about their future output. In producer confidence for March, the war in Ukraine played a role for the first time.

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In March, German producer confidence according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute fell more sharply than ever before. Companies’ expectations also saw a record drop, flipping from optimism to pronounced pessimism. Assessments of the current situation were also lower. In February, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry rose by 1.4 percent year on year, as reported by Destatis.