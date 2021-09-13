Fewer bankruptcies in August

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased again. There were 11 fewer bankruptcies in August than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of pronounced bankruptcies remained at a historically low level.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days
YearWeekNumber of bankruptcies
2017September237
2017October261
2017November251
2017December269
2018January273
2018February232
2018March266
2018April266
2018May259
2018June248
2018July251
2018August257
2018September224
2018October264
2018November277
2018December328
2019January286
2019February254
2019March277
2019April281
2019May264
2019June271
2019July274
2019August261
2019September257
2019October253
2019November288
2019December243
2020January270
2020February273
2020March261
2020April338
2020May267
2020June233
2020July207
2020August177
2020September186
2020October172
2020November180
2020December139
2021January142
2021February114
2021March145
2021April125
2021May131
2021June121
2021July109
2021August98

Number of bankruptcies at lowest level in more than 30 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, fluctuates significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816); it subsequently declined continuously until August 2017 inclusive and then became fairly stable up until mid-2020. The trend has been downward again since then. In August 2021, the number of bankruptcies (on a monthly basis) reached its lowest level since January 1991.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 109 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August. With a total of 24 (7 more than in July), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the construction sector.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector
SectorAugust 2021July 2021
Trade2417
Financial services1813
Specialised business services1414
Construction1315
Care95
Manufacturing85
Information and communication63
Accommodation and food services510
Transportation and storage36
Renting and other business services39
Other service activities22
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries11
Education10
Real estate activities01
Arts, sports and recreation02

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

