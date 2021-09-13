Fewer bankruptcies in August
|Year
|Week
|Number of bankruptcies
|2017
|September
|237
|2017
|October
|261
|2017
|November
|251
|2017
|December
|269
|2018
|January
|273
|2018
|February
|232
|2018
|March
|266
|2018
|April
|266
|2018
|May
|259
|2018
|June
|248
|2018
|July
|251
|2018
|August
|257
|2018
|September
|224
|2018
|October
|264
|2018
|November
|277
|2018
|December
|328
|2019
|January
|286
|2019
|February
|254
|2019
|March
|277
|2019
|April
|281
|2019
|May
|264
|2019
|June
|271
|2019
|July
|274
|2019
|August
|261
|2019
|September
|257
|2019
|October
|253
|2019
|November
|288
|2019
|December
|243
|2020
|January
|270
|2020
|February
|273
|2020
|March
|261
|2020
|April
|338
|2020
|May
|267
|2020
|June
|233
|2020
|July
|207
|2020
|August
|177
|2020
|September
|186
|2020
|October
|172
|2020
|November
|180
|2020
|December
|139
|2021
|January
|142
|2021
|February
|114
|2021
|March
|145
|2021
|April
|125
|2021
|May
|131
|2021
|June
|121
|2021
|July
|109
|2021
|August
|98
Number of bankruptcies at lowest level in more than 30 years
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, fluctuates significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816); it subsequently declined continuously until August 2017 inclusive and then became fairly stable up until mid-2020. The trend has been downward again since then. In August 2021, the number of bankruptcies (on a monthly basis) reached its lowest level since January 1991.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 109 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August. With a total of 24 (7 more than in July), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the construction sector.
|Sector
|August 2021
|July 2021
|Trade
|24
|17
|Financial services
|18
|13
|Specialised business services
|14
|14
|Construction
|13
|15
|Care
|9
|5
|Manufacturing
|8
|5
|Information and communication
|6
|3
|Accommodation and food services
|5
|10
|Transportation and storage
|3
|6
|Renting and other business services
|3
|9
|Other service activities
|2
|2
|Agriculture, forestry and fisheries
|1
|1
|Education
|1
|0
|Real estate activities
|0
|1
|Arts, sports and recreation
|0
|2
Related items
- Dossier - Business Cycle