The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has decreased again. There were 11 fewer bankruptcies in August than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of pronounced bankruptcies remained at a historically low level.

Download CSV Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Year Week Number of bankruptcies 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 270 2020 February 273 2020 March 261 2020 April 338 2020 May 267 2020 June 233 2020 July 207 2020 August 177 2020 September 186 2020 October 172 2020 November 180 2020 December 139 2021 January 142 2021 February 114 2021 March 145 2021 April 125 2021 May 131 2021 June 121 2021 July 109 2021 August 98

Number of bankruptcies at lowest level in more than 30 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, fluctuates significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816); it subsequently declined continuously until August 2017 inclusive and then became fairly stable up until mid-2020. The trend has been downward again since then. In August 2021, the number of bankruptcies (on a monthly basis) reached its lowest level since January 1991.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 109 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in August. With a total of 24 (7 more than in July), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In August, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the construction sector.