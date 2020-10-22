46 bankruptcies in week 42
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 40 bankruptcies in week 42, 6 fewer than in week 41. In addition, 6 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, the same number as in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|52
|2020
|32
|46
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|33
|2020
|35
|49
|2020
|36
|37
|2020
|37
|46
|2020
|38
|58
|2020
|39
|63
|2020
|40
|47
|2020
|41
|52
|2020
|42
|46
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 8. This is 2 fewer than in the previous week. Furthermore, 6 companies were declared bankrupt in the specialised business services sector (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies), 4 more than in the previous week. There were 5 bankruptcies in both manufacturing and in the financial services sector. This is 1 fewer in manufacturing and 3 fewer in financial services compared to week 41.
|Sector
|Week 42
|Week 41
|Construction
|8
|10
|Professional, scientific and
technical services
|6
|2
|Manufacturing
|5
|6
|Financial and insurance activities
|5
|8
|Retail trade
|4
|4
|Employment activities
|3
|0
|Wholesale
|2
|8
|Transportation and storage
|2
|5
|Food and beverage service activities
|2
|0
|Information and communication
|2
|2
|Education
|2
|1
|Wholesale and retail trade and
repair of motor vehicles
|1
|0
|Human health and social work activities
|1
|2
|Other service activities
|1
|1