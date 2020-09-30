Retail turnover over 10 percent up in August
Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in August 2020 was 6.2 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2015
|January
|1.4
|2015
|February
|2.4
|2015
|March
|1.4
|2015
|April
|1.6
|2015
|May
|1.4
|2015
|June
|4
|2015
|July
|2.9
|2015
|August
|1
|2015
|September
|5
|2015
|October
|2.4
|2015
|November
|1.1
|2015
|December
|2.8
|2016
|January
|1.5
|2016
|February
|2.2
|2016
|March
|1.5
|2016
|April
|0.8
|2016
|May
|3.5
|2016
|June
|1.4
|2016
|July
|2.8
|2016
|August
|2.1
|2016
|September
|0.4
|2016
|October
|5.2
|2016
|November
|5
|2016
|December
|2.3
|2017
|January
|5
|2017
|February
|2.9
|2017
|March
|4.6
|2017
|April
|4.3
|2017
|May
|3.8
|2017
|June
|4.5
|2017
|July
|4.5
|2017
|August
|4.5
|2017
|September
|5.8
|2017
|October
|1.5
|2017
|November
|5.4
|2017
|December
|3.7
|2018
|January
|3.6
|2018
|February
|3
|2018
|March
|1.7
|2018
|April
|5.7
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|3.2
|2018
|July
|3.8
|2018
|August
|3.5
|2018
|September
|1.9
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|4.2
|2018
|December
|2.6
|2019
|January
|1.5
|2019
|February
|4.1
|2019
|March
|4.1
|2019
|April
|1.9
|2019
|May
|2.6
|2019
|June
|3.1
|2019
|July
|3
|2019
|August
|2.9
|2019
|September
|4.4
|2019
|October
|3.6
|2019
|November
|2.4
|2019
|December
|5.2
|2020
|January
|3.6
|2020
|February
|5
|2020
|March
|3.3
|2020
|April
|-1
|2020
|May
|8.7
|2020
|June
|10.4
|2020
|July
|9.5
|2020
|August
|10.2
|*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover in non-food sector 8 percent higher
In August, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 8.0 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 7.6 percent. In August as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had an impact on the results, but less severely than in the preceding months.
Shops selling DIY products, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling furniture and home furnishings, kitchens and flooring achieved the highest turnover growth in August. Turnover by shops selling recreational goods was up as well, but not as much as in the aforementioned branches. After two months of turnover losses, shops selling personal care products also achieved turnover growth again.
The substantial turnover losses for clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products came to an end already in July. This trend continued into August with modest growth for shops selling footwear and leather products and a small turnover decline for clothes shops.
7.6 percent more turnover for shops selling food
In August 2020, shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 7.6 percent more turnover than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 6.0 percent. Supermarkets saw year-on-year turnover growth of 7.4 percent, while specialist shops achieved unprecedented growth for the second month in a row at 9.6 percent.
|August 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|July 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|Total food
|7.6
|5.8
|Supermarkets
|7.4
|5.1
|Specialist shops
|9.6
|11.3
|Total non-food
|8
|9.6
|DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|15.4
|20.6
|Furniture and household articles
|11.1
|21.6
|Consumer electronics
|11.1
|11.8
|Recreational goods
|7.8
|20
|Personal care products
|3
|-0.7
|Shoes and leather products
|0.7
|-1.9
|Clothes
|-0.5
|-2.4
|* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online turnover almost 42 percent higher
In August 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 41.6 percent relative to August 2019. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 34.0 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multichannelers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 53.4 percent higher turnover in online sales.
Sources
- Link StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change
- Link StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change internet sales