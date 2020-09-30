Retail turnover over 10 percent up in August

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that in August 2020 the Dutch retail sector recorded 10.2 percent year-on-year turnover growth. It is the second highest growth rate since publication of data adjusted for the shopping-day pattern started in 2005. The volume of sales rose by 9.3 percent. Turnover was up in both the food sector and the non-food sector. Furthermore, online sales increased by 41.6 percent.

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in August 2020 was 6.2 percent higher than in the same month last year.

Download CSV Show datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) month change (year-on-year % change) 2015 January 1.4 2015 February 2.4 2015 March 1.4 2015 April 1.6 2015 May 1.4 2015 June 4 2015 July 2.9 2015 August 1 2015 September 5 2015 October 2.4 2015 November 1.1 2015 December 2.8 2016 January 1.5 2016 February 2.2 2016 March 1.5 2016 April 0.8 2016 May 3.5 2016 June 1.4 2016 July 2.8 2016 August 2.1 2016 September 0.4 2016 October 5.2 2016 November 5 2016 December 2.3 2017 January 5 2017 February 2.9 2017 March 4.6 2017 April 4.3 2017 May 3.8 2017 June 4.5 2017 July 4.5 2017 August 4.5 2017 September 5.8 2017 October 1.5 2017 November 5.4 2017 December 3.7 2018 January 3.6 2018 February 3 2018 March 1.7 2018 April 5.7 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 3.2 2018 July 3.8 2018 August 3.5 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 3.4 2018 November 4.2 2018 December 2.6 2019 January 1.5 2019 February 4.1 2019 March 4.1 2019 April 1.9 2019 May 2.6 2019 June 3.1 2019 July 3 2019 August 2.9 2019 September 4.4 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.4 2019 December 5.2 2020 January 3.6 2020 February 5 2020 March 3.3 2020 April -1 2020 May 8.7 2020 June 10.4 2020 July 9.5 2020 August 10.2 *excluding petrol stations and pharmacies

Turnover in non-food sector 8 percent higher

In August, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 8.0 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 7.6 percent. In August as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had an impact on the results, but less severely than in the preceding months.

Shops selling DIY products, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling furniture and home furnishings, kitchens and flooring achieved the highest turnover growth in August. Turnover by shops selling recreational goods was up as well, but not as much as in the aforementioned branches. After two months of turnover losses, shops selling personal care products also achieved turnover growth again.

The substantial turnover losses for clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products came to an end already in July. This trend continued into August with modest growth for shops selling footwear and leather products and a small turnover decline for clothes shops.

7.6 percent more turnover for shops selling food

In August 2020, shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 7.6 percent more turnover than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 6.0 percent. Supermarkets saw year-on-year turnover growth of 7.4 percent, while specialist shops achieved unprecedented growth for the second month in a row at 9.6 percent.

Download CSV Show datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) August 2020 (year-on-year % change) July 2020 (year-on-year % change) Total food 7.6 5.8 Supermarkets 7.4 5.1 Specialist shops 9.6 11.3 Total non-food 8 9.6 DIY products, kitchens, flooring 15.4 20.6 Furniture and household articles 11.1 21.6 Consumer electronics 11.1 11.8 Recreational goods 7.8 20 Personal care products 3 -0.7 Shoes and leather products 0.7 -1.9 Clothes -0.5 -2.4 * excluding petrol stations and pharmacies

Online turnover almost 42 percent higher

In August 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 41.6 percent relative to August 2019. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 34.0 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multichannelers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 53.4 percent higher turnover in online sales.