Fewer bankruptcies in July
|Year
|Month
|Number of bankruptcies
|2016
|August
|287
|2016
|September
|299
|2016
|October
|303
|2016
|November
|417
|2016
|December
|332
|2017
|January
|336
|2017
|February
|292
|2017
|March
|304
|2017
|April
|263
|2017
|May
|281
|2017
|June
|300
|2017
|July
|266
|2017
|August
|231
|2017
|September
|237
|2017
|October
|261
|2017
|November
|251
|2017
|December
|269
|2018
|January
|273
|2018
|February
|232
|2018
|March
|266
|2018
|April
|266
|2018
|May
|259
|2018
|June
|248
|2018
|July
|251
|2018
|August
|257
|2018
|September
|224
|2018
|October
|264
|2018
|November
|277
|2018
|December
|328
|2019
|January
|286
|2019
|February
|254
|2019
|March
|277
|2019
|April
|281
|2019
|May
|264
|2019
|June
|271
|2019
|July
|274
|2019
|August
|261
|2019
|September
|257
|2019
|October
|253
|2019
|November
|288
|2019
|December
|243
|2020
|January
|272
|2020
|February
|271
|2020
|March
|259
|2020
|April
|335
|2020
|May
|265
|2020
|June
|231
|2020
|July
|204
Trend fairly stable since October 2018
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). This was followed by a downward trend until October 2018. The trend has been relatively stable since then . In July 2020 the lowest number (204) since May 2000 was recorded.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 193 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in July 2020. With a total of 39 (22 less than in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In July, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.
|July 2020
|June 2020
|Trade
|39
|61
|Financial services
|27
|24
|Specialised business services
|26
|23
|Renting, other business services
|19
|19
|Manufacturing
|17
|18
|Accommodation and food services
|15
|36
|Construction
|15
|26
|Care
|8
|8
|Transport, storage
|6
|13
|Culture, sports, recreation
|6
|9
|Information & communication
|5
|6
|Real estate activities
|2
|2
|Agriculture
|1
|2
41 bankruptcies in week 32
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 41 bankruptcies in week 32. This is 5 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 2 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 32 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,225 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 81 fewer than in the same period in 2019.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|15
|2019
|2
|65
|2019
|3
|55
|2019
|4
|68
|2019
|5
|69
|2019
|6
|57
|2019
|7
|70
|2019
|8
|46
|2019
|9
|66
|2019
|10
|62
|2019
|11
|54
|2019
|12
|74
|2019
|13
|69
|2019
|14
|74
|2019
|15
|67
|2019
|16
|76
|2019
|17
|56
|2019
|18
|49
|2019
|19
|56
|2019
|20
|48
|2019
|21
|66
|2019
|22
|75
|2019
|23
|51
|2019
|24
|58
|2019
|25
|74
|2019
|26
|70
|2019
|27
|68
|2019
|28
|66
|2019
|29
|59
|2019
|30
|59
|2019
|31
|61
|2019
|32
|54
|2019
|33
|67
|2019
|34
|66
|2019
|35
|56
|2019
|36
|42
|2019
|37
|70
|2019
|38
|78
|2019
|39
|50
|2019
|40
|55
|2019
|41
|61
|2019
|42
|61
|2019
|43
|38
|2019
|44
|84
|2019
|45
|58
|2019
|46
|73
|2019
|47
|64
|2019
|48
|71
|2019
|49
|68
|2019
|50
|61
|2019
|51
|79
|2019
|52
|43
|2020
|1
|22
|2020
|2
|60
|2020
|3
|58
|2020
|4
|63
|2020
|5
|71
|2020
|6
|46
|2020
|7
|102
|2020
|8
|56
|2020
|9
|54
|2020
|10
|73
|2020
|11
|60
|2020
|12
|60
|2020
|13
|44
|2020
|14
|69
|2020
|15
|89
|2020
|16
|60
|2020
|17
|98
|2020
|18
|64
|2020
|19
|48
|2020
|20
|73
|2020
|21
|69
|2020
|22
|69
|2020
|23
|64
|2020
|24
|54
|2020
|25
|74
|2020
|26
|30
|2020
|27
|54
|2020
|28
|56
|2020
|29
|46
|2020
|30
|35
|2020
|31
|46
|2020
|32
|41
