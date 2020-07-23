57 bankruptcies in week 29

In week 29 (13 to 19 July inclusive), 57 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 7 fewer than in week 28. In the first 29 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,090 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 15 less than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 46 bankruptcies in week 29. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 11 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 more than in the previous week.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020968
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112
20201880
20201957
20202092
20202185
20202279
20202371
20202460
20202586
20202631
20202765
20202864
20202957

Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services

Of all sectors, the specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies) recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 12. This is 6 more than in week 28. Furthermore, 7 companies were declared bankrupt in the food and beverages services sector, 4 more than in the previous week. Four of the seven bankruptcies concerned a sole proprietorship. In manufacturing and construction 6 companies went bankrupt. This is 2 and 1 up on week 28, respectively.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 29Week 28
Specialised business services126
Food and beverage services73
Manufacturing64
Construction65
Employment activities52
Financial services311
Retail29
Information and communication21
Care21
Agriculture and fisheries10
Retail trade and repair of
motor vehicles and motorcycles		12
Wholesale17
Transportation and storage15
Real estate activities10
Travel agency, tour operator and other10
Education11
Culture, sports and recreation 13


Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.