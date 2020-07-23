57 bankruptcies in week 29
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 46 bankruptcies in week 29. This is 10 down on the previous week. In addition, 11 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 more than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|71
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services
Of all sectors, the specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies) recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 12. This is 6 more than in week 28. Furthermore, 7 companies were declared bankrupt in the food and beverages services sector, 4 more than in the previous week. Four of the seven bankruptcies concerned a sole proprietorship. In manufacturing and construction 6 companies went bankrupt. This is 2 and 1 up on week 28, respectively.
|Week 29
|Week 28
|Specialised business services
|12
|6
|Food and beverage services
|7
|3
|Manufacturing
|6
|4
|Construction
|6
|5
|Employment activities
|5
|2
|Financial services
|3
|11
|Retail
|2
|9
|Information and communication
|2
|1
|Care
|2
|1
|Agriculture and fisheries
|1
|0
|Retail trade and repair of
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|1
|2
|Wholesale
|1
|7
|Transportation and storage
|1
|5
|Real estate activities
|1
|0
|Travel agency, tour operator and other
|1
|0
|Education
|1
|1
|Culture, sports and recreation
|1
|3
Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.