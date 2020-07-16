Unemployment rises to 404 thousand in June

Unemployment in the Netherlands grew by 131 thousand over the previous three months, to 404 thousand in June. This is 4.3 percent of the labour force. Last month saw the highest growth: 74 thousand. After four months of decline, the number of employed rose again in June, by 45 thousand. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new labour force figures.

At the end of June, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 301 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, the same number as in May.

Show datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Hide datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment indicator (ILO)

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April 314 292 2020 May 330 301 2020 June 404 301 *The unemployment figures over April, May and June 2020 are provisional. Download CSV

Unemployment is determined on the basis of survey sampling. In order to minimise fluctuations as a result of the sample nature, CBS generally uses the average trend over the previous three months. Because the recent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have a major impact on the labour market, the developments in the past months are described here separately. Contrary to common practice, the figures are provisional and may be adjusted in the coming months.

Number of both unemployed and employed up in June

During the first months following the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the labour force decreased significantly. Of those who lost their jobs, relatively few became unemployed because most were not looking for work and/or were not available. People who do not meet these conditions are not counted towards the labour force.

In June, the labour force grew by 119 thousand. More people entered the labour market who did not look for work or were not available in the preceding months, and therefore did not belong to the labour force. Some of them found a job again, but a larger number became unemployed. The number of people in work increased by 45 thousand and the number of unemployed surged last month, by 74 thousand. In April and May, the increase in the number of unemployed was less substantial: 41 and 16 thousand respectively.

Unemployment rate rising exceptionally fast

There were 404 thousand unemployed in June, equivalent to 4.3 percent of the labour force. This was still 3.6 percent in May. The highest increase in unemployment was seen among 15 to 24-year-olds: from 9.5 to 10.7 percent. Among 25 to 44-year-olds, the unemployment rate went up from 2.9 to 3.7 percent, and from 2.2 to 2.6 percent among the over-45s.

In November 2008 - at the onset of the financial crisis - the unemployment rate also stood at 3.6 percent. Then, it took seven months before it had risen to 4.3 percent. Now, this increase occurred from one month to the next.

The higher number of employed and unemployed is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. In the previous three months, these flows were greater than ever measured on a monthly basis by CBS.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Inactive labour force Active labour force Unemployed labour force No longer seeking work Quit work, left labour market Entered labour market, found work Started seeking work Became unemployed Found work Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

UWV: Same number of WW benefits in June

The number of current WW benefits remained virtually unchanged in June compared to the previous month. At the end of June, UWV provided 301 thousand WW benefits. For the first time since March, the number of WW benefits did not increase. A total of over 60 thousand current WW benefits have been added since the end of February.

UWV: 33 thousand new WW benefits in June

UWV registered 33 thousand new WW benefits in June. This is less than in May, when there were 42 thousand new benefits. The peak was in April, with almost 74 thousand new benefits. April had one reporting week more than May and June, but the average inflow per week was also highest that month. In April, there were 14.7 thousand new WW benefit recipients per week, while this number was 10.5 thousand in May and 8.3 thousand in June.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators. In the previous three months, unemployment rose more sharply than the number of benefits.