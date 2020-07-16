64 bankruptcies in week 28

In week 28 (6 to 12 July inclusive), 64 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 1 fewer than in week 27. In the first 28 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,033 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 4 more than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 56 bankruptcies in week 28. This is 2 up on the previous week. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 3 fewer than in the previous week.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Week Bankruptcies 2019 1 17 2019 2 74 2019 3 69 2019 4 82 2019 5 87 2019 6 71 2019 7 84 2019 8 64 2019 9 83 2019 10 74 2019 11 63 2019 12 85 2019 13 80 2019 14 85 2019 15 81 2019 16 88 2019 17 64 2019 18 58 2019 19 72 2019 20 56 2019 21 78 2019 22 83 2019 23 59 2019 24 64 2019 25 81 2019 26 78 2019 27 75 2019 28 74 2019 29 76 2019 30 64 2019 31 70 2019 32 67 2019 33 78 2019 34 74 2019 35 65 2019 36 49 2019 37 87 2019 38 93 2019 39 69 2019 40 64 2019 41 74 2019 42 69 2019 43 45 2019 44 95 2019 45 74 2019 46 84 2019 47 78 2019 48 79 2019 49 81 2019 50 71 2019 51 96 2019 52 54 2020 1 25 2020 2 72 2020 3 70 2020 4 73 2020 5 82 2020 6 67 2020 7 114 2020 8 73 2020 9 68 2020 10 80 2020 11 76 2020 12 68 2020 13 47 2020 14 74 2020 15 97 2020 16 65 2020 17 112 2020 18 80 2020 19 57 2020 20 92 2020 21 85 2020 22 79 2020 23 71 2020 24 60 2020 25 86 2020 26 31 2020 27 65 2020 28 64 Download CSV

Most bankruptcies recorded in financial services

Of all sectors, the financial services sector recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 11. This is 4 more than in week 27. Furthermore, 9 companies were declared bankrupt in the retail sector and 7 in the wholesale sector. This is 1 and 4 up on week 27, respectively.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Week 28 Week 27 Financial services 11 7 Retail 9 8 Wholesale 7 3 Specialised business services 6 3 Construction 5 9 Transportation and storage 5 5 Manufacturing 4 5 Food and beverage services 3 7 Culture, sports and recreation 3 3 Retail trade and repair of motor vehicles

and motorcycles 2 2 Employment activities 2 0 Information and communication 1 4 Education 1 1 Care 1 1 Download CSV

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.