Slight decline in arable crop area

In 2020, the agricultural area devoted to arable crops in the Netherlands fell by 0.3 percent relative to the previous year. The common wheat cultivation area declined by almost 9 percent. There was growth in the acreage used for barley (15.3 percent) and sugar beet (3.5 percent). This is evident from provisional results of the 2020 Agricultural Census, conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Show datatable Arable crop area Hide datatable Arable crop area Arable crop area Jaartal Total arable crop area (2000=100) Seed onion area (2000=100) Total potato area (2000=100) Total barley area (2000=100) Total wheat area (2000=100) Sugar beet area (2000=100) 2000 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 2001 99.52 101.57 90.96 141.70 91.17 98.35 2002 99.14 106.65 91.67 121.04 99.38 98.14 2003 97.09 117.08 88.04 116.89 95.01 92.64 2004 96.70 142.17 90.95 101.85 100.97 88.08 2005 95.21 119.94 86.47 107.47 99.95 82.30 2006 91.40 132.17 86.87 94.85 103.28 74.61 2007 90.35 144.03 87.24 97.85 103.43 73.93 2008 88.81 145.10 84.30 106.87 114.54 65.10 2009 87.33 139.60 86.16 94.60 110.49 65.53 2010 85.44 158.83 87.85 71.15 112.72 63.61 2011 84.33 166.55 88.64 72.57 110.89 66.09 2012 82.09 150.04 83.22 63.49 110.96 65.54 2013 83.92 157.11 86.49 63.02 111.79 65.97 2014 81.53 159.76 86.73 58.74 104.08 67.68 2015 79.70 170.76 86.87 69.83 104.27 52.67 2016 79.39 179.27 87.64 74.04 93.72 63.74 2017 80.25 190.71 90.29 64.26 85.21 76.93 2018 81.32 181.27 91.57 76.91 82.00 76.78 2019 83.84 197.14 92.98 71.70 88.60 71.37 2020* 83.58 195.88 92.50 82.69 80.93 73.85 *provisional figures Download CSV

According to this year’s agricultural census, the Netherlands has over 530 thousand hectares of land devoted to arable farming. This is 1.6 thousand hectares (0.3 percent) less than one year previously. The surface area in use for arable crops has been in decline since 2000. More than 100 thousand hectares of arable land (16 percent) have disappeared since then. There has been no further decline since 2016.

Less land for ware potatoes

This year, the total cultivation area for ware potatoes has declined by nearly 1.8 thousand hectares to 77 thousand hectares (-2.3 percent). Areas in use for seed and starch potatoes have increased slightly over the past twelve months; both by approximately 1 percent. The share of seed potatoes in the total potato area has continued to rise slightly again over the past year. As of 2020, over one-quarter of the total potato area (over 44 thousand ha) is in use for seed potatoes; the area in use for starch potatoes is nearly equal in size (27 percent). The bulk of the potato area consists of ware potatoes (46.2 percent).



Since 2000, the seed potato area has grown by 2.4 thousand ha (5.7 percent) while the ware potato area declined by 10 thousand ha (-12 percent) and the starch potato area by 5.6 thousand ha (-11 percent).

Slight decline in seed onion area

Seed onion cultivation occupies over 27 thousand ha this year. This is 180 ha less than one year previously, representing a decline of around 0.7 percent. In 2019, the seed onion area still grew by almost 10 percent. The long-term trend in seed onion cultivation is still one of growth. Relative to 2000, the total seed onion area has doubled.

Show datatable Seed onion cultivation area Hide datatable Seed onion cultivation area Seed onion cultivation area Jaartal Crop area (1,000 ha) 2000 13.99 2001 14.21 2002 14.92 2003 16.38 2004 19.89 2005 16.78 2006 18.49 2007 20.15 2008 20.30 2009 19.53 2010 22.22 2011 23.30 2012 20.99 2013 21.98 2014 22.35 2015 23.89 2016 25.08 2017 26.68 2018 25.36 2019 27.58 2020* 27.40 *Provisional figures Download CSV

Wheat in decline again

The area in use for common wheat has been reduced again as of 2020, following an increase in 2019. At the last census, the wheat production area occupied over 110 thousand ha, which is approximately 10 thousand ha or 8.7 percent less than twelve months previously. The area still increased in size by 8.9 percent n 2019 to reach a total of 121 thousand hectares.



This year, the winter wheat area declined by almost 19 thousand ha (-16.5 percent) on the previous year. The area devoted to summer wheat doubled instead. This year, the summer wheat area occupies approximately 17 thousand hectares of land. This area tends to fluctuate from year to year. Around 15 percent of the total wheat area currently consists of summer wheat. The largest share of summer wheat was seen in 2011. Around one-quarter of the total wheat area consisted of summer wheat.