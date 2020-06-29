Producer confidence continues to recover

In June, confidence among Dutch manufacturers was again less unfavourable. Producer confidence now stands at -15.1, up from -25.1 in May, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is the largest improvement in the span of one month since the start of the survey, mainly due to notably improved expectations on future output.

The long-term average over the past two decades is 0.6. Producer confidence reached an all-time high (10.9) in February 2018 and reached an all-time low (-28.7) in April 2020. Pessimism has prevailed among Dutch manufacturers since April 2020.

Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) year month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 July 5.1 2016 August 1.2 2016 September 3.4 2016 October 4.3 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 4.7 2017 January 6 2017 February 7 2017 March 7.8 2017 April 8.3 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.2 2017 July 6.6 2017 August 5.4 2017 September 8.5 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 9.1 2017 December 8.9 2018 January 10.3 2018 February 10.9 2018 March 9.5 2018 April 8.2 2018 May 9.8 2018 June 7.7 2018 July 6.3 2018 August 5.9 2018 September 5.7 2018 October 5.9 2018 November 7.2 2018 December 7.5 2019 January 5.8 2019 February 6.3 2019 March 6.1 2019 April 6.7 2019 May 4.7 2019 Juni 3.3 2019 Juli 3.9 2019 August 3.9 2019 September 3.3 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.8 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.5 2020 February 3.7 2020 March 0.2 2020 April -28.7 2020 May -25.1 2020 June -15.1

Unprecedented improvement in opinions on future output

In June, opinions on future output have improved substantially. The historic drop in April has largely been reversed over the subsequent two months. Manufacturers are also slightly less negative about their order position. However, their opinion on stocks of finished products has deteriorated slightly.

All component indicators of producer confidence are negative. Manufacturers who anticipate output decline over the next three months outnumber those expecting output growth. More manufacturers consider their order position to be weak rather than strong, given the time of year. There are more manufacturers who define their current stocks of finished products as too large rather than too small.

Future output (seasonally adjusted) Future output (seasonally adjusted) year month balance (balance % positive and % negative answers) 2016 juli 3.8 2016 augustus -1 2016 september 3.4 2016 oktober 8.7 2016 november 4.9 2016 december 5.9 2017 januari 6.2 2017 februari 8.3 2017 maart 9.7 2017 april 9.8 2017 mei 6.1 2017 juni 7.1 2017 juli 6 2017 augustus 4.9 2017 september 12.2 2017 oktober 9.8 2017 november 9.6 2017 december 7.4 2018 januari 13.3 2018 februari 16 2018 maart 12.6 2018 april 9 2018 mei 13.3 2018 juni 8.3 2018 juli 5 2018 augustus 4.3 2018 september 3.3 2018 oktober 5.2 2018 november 6.7 2018 december 10 2019 januari 5.6 2019 februari 3.6 2019 maart 2.8 2019 april 3.3 2019 mei 0.9 2019 juni -1.2 2019 juli -0.1 2019 augustus 2 2019 september 2 2019 oktober 3.1 2019 november 1.4 2019 december 0.4 2020 januari 1.8 2020 februari 3.1 2020 maart -8 2020 april -65 2020 mei -44.9 2020 -14.7

Improved confidence among producers in all sectors

In all sectors of the industry, producer confidence is less negative than it was in May. This is particularly the case in the timber and building materials industry. Entrepreneurs in this sector are also the least negative. The most negative were entrepreneurs in the metal industry; their confidence has hardly improved.

Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) June 2020 (average of the component questions) May 2020 (average of the component questions) Timber and building materials -1.3 -21 Electrotechnical products and machinery -8.3 -20 Transport equipment -11.6 -25.5 Food, beverages, tobacco -12.7 -22.2 Paper and printing -14.2 -24 Petroleum -14.7 -23.6 Textiles, clothes, leather -27.3 -30.1 Metal -28.8 -29.7

Manufacturing output 11 percent down in April

In April 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 11 percent down on April 2019. Output showed the largest year-on-year decrease since mid-2009.

Confidence among German manufacturers slightly less negative

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute, in June producer confidence is significantly less negative than it was in May. This is entirely attributable to notably improved opinions on future output. It is the strongest improvement in expectations on record. However, opinions on the current situation remain negative. In April, the average daily output generated by the German industry contracted by 31 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis.