CO2 emissions sharply lower in first quarter of 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, CO 2 emissions in the Netherlands were down by 8.7 percent year-on-year. Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.2 percent in the same period, according to the second estimate. The decrease in CO 2 emissions was mainly due to energy companies using less coal and more natural gas in their production process. The impact of the coronavirus crisis was also noticeable in CO 2 emissions. Emissions by the aviation sector dropped by 11 percent, for example. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on the latest quarterly figures on CO 2 emissions.

It was less cold in Q1 2020 than in the same quarter of 2019. Adjusted for this weather effect, CO 2 emissions were 7.5 percent lower than one year previously.

Show datatable CO 2 emissions and economic development, Q1 2020 Hide datatable CO 2 emissions and economic development, Q1 2020 CO 2 emissions and economic development, Q1 2020 Categories CO2 emissions (year-on-year volume change in %) Value added by producers (year-on-year volume change in %) GDP (year-on-year volume change in %) Total (weather adjusted) -7.5 Total -8.7 -0.2 Agriculture, mining,

manufacturing and construction -2.5 2 Households -5.9 Other services -6 0.5 Transport sector -6.9 -4 Energy and water supply,

waste management -20.1 0.7 Download CSV

Lower CO 2 emissions by energy companies

In Q1 2020, CO 2 emissions by energy, water and waste management companies were down by 20 percent year-on-year. These companies accounted for almost 23 percent of total CO 2 emissions. Electricity companies used less coal and more natural gas in their production process. Combustion of natural gas results in lower CO 2 emissions than coal combustion. Electricity production was down in the first quarter, while electricity imports were up. Production of wind and solar energy was higher than one year previously as well.

Transport sector emits less CO 2

CO 2 emissions by the transport sector were down by 7 percent year-on-year. The value added (output minus intermediate consumption) was lower in this period as well. Emissions by the aviation sector and road haulage were sharply lower; as a result of the coronavirus crisis, there were fewer transport movements, particularly in March. The transport sector accounted for over 10 percent of total emissions.

Lower CO 2 emissions by households and services sector

2

COemissions by households were

6 percent

lower than one year previously. Households consumed less natural gas for heating of homes due to the mild winter. Emissions on account of motor fuel consumption were also lower. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dutch government requested people to stay home as much as possible and to work from home, if possible. In

Q1 2020

2

, households occupied a share in total COemissions of

22 percent

2

. Furthermore, COemissions by the services sector, accounting for

11 percent

of total emissions, were

6 percent

CO 2 emissions down in agriculture and manufacturing

down year-on-year.

In Q1 2020, emissions of CO 2 in the cluster agriculture, mining, manufacturing industry and construction were 2.5 percent down on one year previously. This cluster was responsible for over one-third of total emissions in that quarter. The agricultural sector, the chemical industry and the basic metal industry emitted less CO 2 in particular.