Over 200 thousand fewer employed since March 2020

The number of people in paid employment declined further in May, by 24 thousand. The decline was less substantial compared to April (-160 thousand). As of March, the number of employed fell by 201 thousand to 8.9 million. In the same period, unemployment grew by 56 thousand to 330 thousand, equivalent to 3.6 percent of the labour force. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new labour market figures.

At the end of May, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 301 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, an increase of 9 thousand on the previous month.

Show datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Hide datatable Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment* and unemployment benefits Unemployment indicator (ILO)

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April 314 292 2020 May 330 301 *The unemployment figures over April and May 2020 are provisional. Download CSV

Unemployment is determined on the basis of samples. In order to minimise fluctuations as a result of the sample nature, CBS generally uses the average trend over the previous three months. Because the recent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have a major impact on the labour market, the developments in the past months are described here separately. Contrary to common practice, the figures are provisional and may be adjusted in the coming months.

Increase in unemployment less substantial compared to April

In May 2020, there were 330 thousand unemployed in the Netherlands, i.e. 16 thousand more than in April and 56 thousand more than in February. The majority (38 thousand) were under the age of 25. As a result, May’s unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent, the same level as at the beginning of 2019. The rate was still 2.9 percent in March. In April, it was 3.4 percent.

Higher number of unemployed not equal to lower number of employed

The decline in the number of employed does not automatically lead to an equally large increase in the number of unemployed. Unemployment is determined on the basis of the ILO (International Labour Organization) definition. Only those who are not in paid work but are looking and immediately available for work fall under this definition. Others without a job are not counted towards the labour force. The inactive labour force has risen by 158 thousand since March.

CBS also uses the concept of unused labour potential in order to identify non-unemployed people without work who could re-enter the labour market in the near future. The unemployed fall under this category, as well as part-time workers who want to work more hours. Both groups belong to the labour force. In addition, a part of the inactive labour force is counted towards the unused labour potential. It includes people without paid employment who are available but have not looked for work, and those who have looked but are not available. These groups are only reported on every quarter in terms of size and composition.

The figures over the previous three months do show that the unused labour potential is growing again, after years of decline. The increase is strongest among those who are available for work but have not looked recently.

UWV: Increase in WW benefits smaller than in April

As of the end of February, the number of current WW benefits increased by nearly 61 thousand to 301 thousand at the end of May. In March, the number of WW benefits rose by over 10 thousand, while in April the number was up by nearly 42 thousand. In May, the increase stood at 9 thousand (+3.1 percent). This means that the number of WW benefits continues to rise, although the increase in May was smaller than in April.

UWV: 42 thousand new WW benefits in May

In May, UWV recorded 42 thousand new WW benefits. This is less than in April, when there were nearly 74 thousand new benefits. In March, UWV provided 37.8 thousand new benefits. April had one reporting week more than March and May, but the average weekly inflow in May was also lower than in April. In May, there were 10.5 thousand new WW benefit recipients per week, while this number was 14.7 thousand in April and 9.4 thousand in March.

Mainly fewer young people in work

After February, the number of people in paid employment fell by 201 thousand. The decline was strongest among young people in particular: from 1.4 million in February to under 1.3 million in May (down by 139 thousand). In February, the number of 25 to 44-year-olds and 45 to 74-year-olds in paid employment stood at 3.6 and 4.0 million respectively. The decline in employment in these age groups was relatively small: 18 and 45 thousand respectively.

Decline in employment due to more job losses and fewer job gains

The lower number of employed and the higher number of unemployed are the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. The below chart shows the changes between the three labour positions. Not only were there more people who lost their jobs in April and May, but there were also fewer people who started a new job.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Inactive labour force Active labour force Unemployed labour force No longer seeking work Quit work, left labour market Entered labour market, found work Started seeking work Became unemployed Found work Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

The number of people who started working was mainly down among those who previously did not belong to the labour force. This number dropped from 220 thousand in February to 126 thousand in May. For example, these are young people who started a (part-time) job while not being unemployed previously, i.e. they were not looking for work three months previously. The number of job gains among people who were unemployed three months previously went down as well, from 102 thousand in February to 54 thousand in May.

Aside from the lower number of job gains, there was an almost equal higher number of job losses. The number of people losing their jobs and leaving the labour market increased from 203 thousand in February to 263 thousand in May. This means that they were not looking and/or available for work, after they had gone out of employment. In addition, 56 thousand people became unemployed in February who were still working three months previously. This number increased as well and stood at 118 thousand in May.

Show datatable Persons changing labour position relative to three months previously* Hide datatable Persons changing labour position relative to three months previously* Persons changing labour position relative to three months previously* From employment to unemployment (x 1,000) From employment to inactive labour force (x 1,000) From unemployment to employment (x 1,000) From inactive labour force to employment (x 1,000) 2019 May 70 197 95 204 2019 Jun 73 201 92 218 2019 Jul 70 196 88 208 2019 Aug 69 195 82 202 2019 Sep 67 203 88 206 2019 Oct 68 198 86 221 2019 Nov 69 202 89 219 2019 Dec 62 201 92 223 2020 Jan 59 200 97 226 2020 Feb 56 203 102 220 2020 Mar 61 222 94 201 2020 Apr 104 268 73 119 2020 May 118 263 54 126 *Figures over April and May 2020 are provisional. Download CSV

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.