The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has increased. There were 75 more bankruptcies in April than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS) The trend has been slightly upwards since October 2018. In the first four months of this year, the number of bankruptcies was up by over 3 percent relative to the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days
YearMonthNumber of bankruptcies
2016May343
2016June384
2016July371
2016August287
2016September299
2016October303
2016November417
2016December332
2017January336
2017February292
2017March304
2017April263
2017May281
2017June300
2017July266
2017August231
2017September237
2017October261
2017November251
2017December269
2018January273
2018February232
2018March266
2018April266
2018May259
2018June248
2018July251
2018August257
2018September224
2018October264
2018November277
2018December328
2019January286
2019February254
2019March277
2019April281
2019May264
2019June271
2019July274
2019August261
2019September257
2019October253
2019November288
2019December243
2020January272
2020February271
2020March259
2020April334

Trend slightly upwards since October 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which the trend is slightly upwards. The number of bankruptcies in April was the highest number since February 2017.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 320 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in April 2020. With a total of 84 (23 more than in March), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In April, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector
 April 2020March 2020
Trade8461
Construction4040
Transport, storage4029
Renting, other business services3131
Manufacturing2615
Specialised business services2025
Real estate activities1416
Financial services1324
Care911
Information & communication510
Accommodation and food services415
Culture, sports, recreation45
Agriculture40

The figures for the reporting month of April do not yet or barely reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

