The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has increased. There were 75 more bankruptcies in April than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS) The trend has been slightly upwards since October 2018. In the first four months of this year, the number of bankruptcies was up by over 3 percent relative to the same period in 2019.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Year Month Number of bankruptcies 2016 May 343 2016 June 384 2016 July 371 2016 August 287 2016 September 299 2016 October 303 2016 November 417 2016 December 332 2017 January 336 2017 February 292 2017 March 304 2017 April 263 2017 May 281 2017 June 300 2017 July 266 2017 August 231 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 272 2020 February 271 2020 March 259 2020 April 334 Download CSV

Trend slightly upwards since October 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which the trend is slightly upwards. The number of bankruptcies in April was the highest number since February 2017.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 320 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in April 2020. With a total of 84 (23 more than in March), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In April, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector April 2020 March 2020 Trade 84 61 Construction 40 40 Transport, storage 40 29 Renting, other business services 31 31 Manufacturing 26 15 Specialised business services 20 25 Real estate activities 14 16 Financial services 13 24 Care 9 11 Information & communication 5 10 Accommodation and food services 4 15 Culture, sports, recreation 4 5 Agriculture 4 0 Download CSV

The figures for the reporting month of April do not yet or barely reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.