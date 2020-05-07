Greenhouse gas emissions 3 percent down in 2019

In 2019, greenhouse gas emissions declined by 3 percent (5.7 megatonnes) to 182.5 megatonnes of CO2 equivalents year-on-year. This is 18 percent lower than in 1990. Over the past four years, emissions were mainly down in the electricity sector. The impact of the expected crisis due to COVID-19 is visible in the carbon price drop. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) together with the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and Registration of Emissions (ER) on the basis of provisional figures.

Show datatable Greenhouse gas emissions1) Hide datatable Greenhouse gas emissions1) Greenhouse gas emissions1) Jaartal Manufacturing (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Electricity (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Mobility (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Agriculture (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Built environment (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) 1990 87.00 39.60 32.20 32.90 29.90 1991 88.10 40.10 32.70 34.30 34.10 1992 89.60 40.60 34.10 34.10 31.50 1993 86.10 41.90 35.20 34.10 33.30 1994 87.40 45.70 34.60 32.60 31.10 1995 82.70 47.80 35.20 32.70 33.20 1996 85.60 48.30 36.60 33.30 38.50 1997 85.30 48.50 36.60 31.10 32.70 1998 85.60 50.20 37.30 30.30 31.30 1999 77.00 47.20 38.10 29.40 29.70 2000 75.30 48.40 38.00 28.50 29.70 2001 70.80 51.90 38.20 27.80 31.40 2002 70.00 53.00 38.70 26.20 30.20 2003 68.70 53.70 39.10 25.90 31.40 2004 68.90 54.90 39.50 25.90 31.10 2005 67.30 52.10 39.80 26.10 29.30 2006 66.00 47.90 40.70 25.60 29.40 2007 65.30 50.60 39.70 26.20 26.30 2008 61.00 50.00 39.90 27.30 29.30 2009 57.00 49.90 38.30 27.20 29.40 2010 60.00 52.00 39.00 28.80 33.90 2011 58.90 47.80 38.90 27.30 26.60 2012 58.00 44.80 37.10 27.00 28.80 2013 56.90 44.90 36.30 27.20 30.10 2014 55.80 48.60 34.30 26.00 23.00 2015 56.40 53.30 34.60 27.00 24.50 2016 56.50 52.20 34.70 27.20 24.90 2017 57.50 48.50 35.30 27.40 24.70 2018 56.80 44.90 35.60 26.50 24.40 2019 56.30 41.80 35.00 26.30 23.10 2020 Source: CBS, RIVM/Emissieregistratie 1)Target for 2020: 166.2 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents Download CSV

Last year, the electricity sector emitted 42 megatonnes of CO 2 , versus 53 megatonnes in 2015. The peak in 2015 is mainly related to the opening of new coal plants. CO 2 emission levels dropped again in the three subsequent years as old plants were gradually being closed down. In 2019, both a low natural gas price and a high carbon price resulted in the increased use of gas-fired power plants and less coal-fired power generation.

Electricity production in the Netherlands rose to a record high in 2019, as electricity imports were 24 percent lower. As a result of this production increase and the substitution of coal by natural gas, CO 2 emissions by gas-fired plants were 4.4 megatonnes up and emissions by coal-fired plants were 6.5 megatonnes down.

Show datatable Greenhouse gas emissions by electricity sector Hide datatable Greenhouse gas emissions by electricity sector Greenhouse gas emissions by electricity sector Total (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Coal (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Natural gas (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) Other (megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents) 1990 39.6 22.0 13.3 4.3 1991 40.1 19.8 15.8 4.5 1992 40.6 19.6 16.5 4.5 1993 41.9 19.0 17.7 5.2 1994 45.7 21.8 17.2 6.7 1995 47.8 23.1 17.8 7.0 1996 48.3 21.8 19.7 6.8 1997 48.5 20.5 20.5 7.5 1998 50.2 21.6 21.1 7.6 1999 47.2 17.9 21.6 7.8 2000 48.4 19.9 21.3 7.1 2001 51.9 21.3 23.0 7.6 2002 53.0 21.5 23.6 7.8 2003 53.7 22.0 23.5 8.3 2004 54.9 21.2 25.5 8.2 2005 52.1 19.8 23.9 8.4 2006 47.9 19.4 22.8 5.6 2007 50.6 20.4 23.6 6.6 2008 50.0 19.6 23.8 6.5 2009 49.9 19.7 25.6 4.6 2010 52.0 18.5 27.2 6.3 2011 47.8 17.4 23.7 6.7 2012 44.8 20.0 18.2 6.6 2013 44.9 21.0 17.7 6.3 2014 48.6 24.2 17.1 7.3 2015 53.3 31.6 15.0 6.7 2016 52.2 28.5 17.2 6.5 2017 48.5 23.9 18.4 6.2 2018 44.9 20.4 17.9 6.5 2019 41.8 13.9 22.3 5.6 Source: CBS, RIVM/Emissieregistratie Download CSV

Carbon price down due to COVID-19 measures

This year, the carbon price applied in European emissions trading fell from approximately 24 euros per tonne at the beginning of January to less than 17 euros per tonne in the second half of March. The decline started on 12 March, one day after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic. Normally, a lower carbon price is a modest financial incentive to invest in measures to reduce emissions.

The sharp carbon price drop (-29 percent) is in response to an anticipated global recession due to COVID-19. A sharp carbon price drop was also seen at the end of 2008, during the financial crisis: 61 percent within a period of five months. This is linked to lower expectations in the financial markets regarding manufacturing production and energy consumption. The expected lower emissions lead to lower demand for emission allowances.

The carbon price recovered somewhat in April 2020. It is too early to determine what the long-term effect is.

Show datatable Carbon price in 2020 per week Hide datatable Carbon price in 2020 per week Carbon price in 2020 per week Maand Week Price (euros per tonne (current prices)) January 1 24.67 January 2 24.26 January 3 24.48 January 4 24.77 January 5 24.10 February 6 23.38 February 7 23.76 February 8 25.38 February 9 24.00 March 10 23.56 March 11 23.12 March 12 17.05 March 13 16.61 April 14 17.45 April 15 20.68 April 16 20.47 April 17 20.65 April 18 19.77 Source: CBS, Ember Download CSV

Greenhouse gas emission target for 2020

It has been decided in the Urgenda climate case that the Netherlands must aim for at least 25 percent reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 relative to 1990. In 2019, emissions were reduced by 18 percent relative to 1990. The target for 2020 will be met if emissions are at least 16.3 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents lower than in 2019.

Major reduction requirement for 2030 targets imposed on electricity production and manufacturing

For 2030, the climate agreement aims at a 49 percent reduction relative to 1990. Over the next 11 years, a reduction of 70 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents will be needed to achieve this goal. Between 1990 and 2019, a reduction of 39 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents was achieved. The bulk of this reduction was accounted for by non-CO 2 greenhouse gases, such as methane, nitrous oxide and so-called F-gases; these emissions halved between 1990 and 2019. CO 2 emissions, on the other hand, remained more or less the same during this period.

In order to achieve the 2030 objective, sector targets have been agreed in the climate agreement. The largest reduction requirement lies with electricity producers and the manufacturing industry. Together, they account for 50 out of 70 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents. Three-quarters of the manufacturing industry and almost the entire electricity sector are obliged to participate in European emissions trading.

The remaining reduction requirement of 20 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalents lies with the sectors of agriculture, mobility (traffic and transport) and built environment. This is to be achieved outside of emissions trading.