Retail turnover 3.5 percent up in March
Measures against the spread of coronavirus had a major, but mixed effect on the retail sector over the month of March. For example, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring achieved the largest turnover increase since publication of data adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern started in January 2005. On the other hand, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products saw the largest turnover decline. Supermarkets and shops selling personal care products did well in March.
Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in March 2020 was 0.8 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2015
|January
|1.4
|2015
|February
|2.4
|2015
|March
|1.4
|2015
|April
|1.6
|2015
|May
|1.4
|2015
|June
|4
|2015
|July
|2.9
|2015
|August
|1
|2015
|September
|5
|2015
|October
|2.4
|2015
|November
|1.1
|2015
|December
|2.8
|2016
|January
|1.5
|2016
|February
|2.2
|2016
|March
|1.5
|2016
|April
|0.8
|2016
|May
|3.5
|2016
|June
|1.4
|2016
|July
|2.8
|2016
|August
|2.1
|2016
|September
|0.4
|2016
|October
|5.2
|2016
|November
|5
|2016
|December
|2.3
|2017
|January
|5
|2017
|February
|2.9
|2017
|March
|4.6
|2017
|April
|4.3
|2017
|May
|3.8
|2017
|June
|4.5
|2017
|July
|4.5
|2017
|August
|4.5
|2017
|September
|5.8
|2017
|October
|1.5
|2017
|November
|5.4
|2017
|December
|3.7
|2018
|January
|3.6
|2018
|February
|3
|2018
|March
|1.7
|2018
|April
|5.7
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|3.2
|2018
|July
|3.8
|2018
|August
|3.5
|2018
|September
|1.9
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|4.2
|2018
|December
|2.6
|2019
|January
|1.8
|2019
|February
|4.1
|2019
|March
|3.8
|2019
|April
|2
|2019
|May
|2.9
|2019
|June
|2.7
|2019
|July
|3.2
|2019
|August
|2.9
|2019
|September
|4.3
|2019
|October
|3.8
|2019
|November
|2.3
|2019
|December
|5.1
|2020
|January
|3.7
|2020
|February
|5
|2020
|March
|3.5
|*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover growth non-food sector 8 percent lower
In March, turnover in the non-food sector was down by 8 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) decreased by 8.1 percent.
Shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring, shops selling personal care products and shops selling consumer electronics and white goods achieved the largest turnover increase since the start of the publication of data adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern in January 2005. Turnover of shops selling furniture and home furnishings and shops selling recreational goods declined significantly. Clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products saw the largest turnover decline since 2005.
Over 12 percent turnover growth for food sector
Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 12.2 percent more turnover in March 2020 than in the same month last year, the largest increase since 2005. The volume of sales increased by 9.3 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 13.1 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by almost 5 percent.
|March 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|February 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|Total food
|12.2
|3.8
|Supermarkets
|13.1
|4.2
|Specialist shops
|4.9
|0.6
|Total non-food
|-8
|5.1
|DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|22.6
|11.3
|Consumer electronics
|17.3
|6.2
|Personal care products
|15.4
|8.5
|Furniture and household articles
|-6.6
|8.7
|Recreational goods
|-10.1
|8.4
|Shoes and leather products
|-39.9
|-0.1
|Clothes
|-41
|-4.5
|* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online shops realise almost 29 percent turnover growth
In March 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 28.8 percent relative to March 2019. Since the start of the publication of Internet sales in January 2014 growth has never been higher. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 24.4 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 35.4 percent higher turnover in online sales, somewhat less than the growth of 36.9 percent in July 2018.
Sources
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change internet sales
