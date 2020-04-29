More spending power for Statia’s low-income groups in 2018
Purchasing power on St Eustatius has risen year after year since 2012. Improved purchasing power means that incomes are rising more than average price levels and consumers can afford to buy more goods and services. A median increase of 2 percent means that half of the population see their spending power rise by at least 2 percent while the other half see it change by less than 2 percent. 44 percent of Statia’s population saw a decrease. On Bonaire and Saba, the population lost purchasing power for the first time since 2012; the median decrease amounted to 1.1 and 0.3 percent respectively.
|Koopkracht ontwikkeling (reeks vanaf 2011)
|Bonaire (year-on-year % change)
|St Eustatius (year-on-year % change)
|Saba (year-on-year % change)
|2012
|3.2
|4.5
|4.6
|2013
|1.6
|2.3
|3.3
|2014
|2
|1.1
|3.1
|2015
|4.6
|4.6
|3.1
|2016
|3
|2
|6.1
|2017*
|1
|2.6
|0.6
|2018*
|-1.1
|2
|-0.3
|* provisional figures
Highest gain among lowest income groups on Statia
At 3.4 percent, the sharpest median increase in purchasing power was recorded on St Eustatius in the lowest income quartile (25th percentile). Contrary to St Eustatius, spending power on Bonaire declined for all income groups. The lowest income quartile recorded the strongest decline in purchasing power, namely 2.6 percent. Even for the working population, it did not improve: they lost 0.5 percent of their spending power. On Saba, it improved only for households in the two upper income quartiles. Workers benefited from a median increase of 1 percent.
|Bonaire (year-on-year % change)
|St Eustatius (year-on-year % change)
|Saba (year-on-year % change)
|Quartile 1 (low income)
|-2.6
|3.4
|-2.6
|Quartile 2
|-1.1
|2.0
|-1.8
|Quartile 3
|-0.3
|1.8
|1.6
|Quartile 4 (high income)
|-0.5
|0.1
|0.7
|* provisional figures
All household types benefited on Statia
On St Eustatius, the median purchasing power rose for all types of households. At 3.5 percent, the sharpest increase was seen among single-parent families, while couples with and couples without children gained 2.6 and 2.2 percent respectively. On Bonaire and Saba, (mainly) households with children benefited. For single-person households and households of couples without children, the median purchasing power dropped by 2 percent.
|Bonaire (year-on-year % change)
|St Eustatius (year-on-year % change)
|Saba (year-on-year % change)
|Single-person household
|-2.8
|0.9
|-2.1
|Single-parent family
|1.0
|3.5
|1.6
|Couple without children
|-2.8
|2.2
|-2.4
|Couple with children
|1.1
|2.6
|0.8
|Multi-person household, other
|-1.3
|1.2
|5.8
|* provisional figures
More spending power for all ages on St Eustatius
On St Eustatius, purchasing power improved across all the age groups. Residents aged 60 and over saw their spending power improve by 3 percent, partly due to additional increases in statutory pension benefits (AOV). Benefits were not raised on Saba and were increased only slightly on Bonaire. Relatively high consumer price inflation on these islands caused a decline in purchasing power of 2.8 and 2.6 percent respectively.
|Bonaire (year-on-year % change)
|St Eustatius (year-on-year % change)
|Saba (year-on-year % change)
|Under 40 yrs
|1.4
|0.9
|3.1
|40 to 59 yrs
|-0.3
|2.0
|0.8
|60 yrs and over
|-2.8
|3.0
|-2.6
|* provisional figures
Papiamentu
A Papiamentu translation of this news release can be obtained from Statistics Netherlands’ office on Bonaire by sending a request via email to: caribischnederland@cbs.nl