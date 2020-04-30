Fourth week of April: 112 bankruptcies

In week 17 (working week 20 to 24 April inclusive), 112 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt. This is 47 more than in week 16. In the first seventeen weeks of 2020, altogether 1,262 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 11 more bankruptcies than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 98 bankruptcies in week 17. This is 38 up on the previous week. In addition, 14 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 9 more than in the same period in 2019.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Week Bankruptcies 2019 1 17 2019 2 74 2019 3 69 2019 4 82 2019 5 87 2019 6 71 2019 7 84 2019 8 64 2019 9 83 2019 10 74 2019 11 63 2019 12 85 2019 13 80 2019 14 85 2019 15 81 2019 16 88 2019 17 64 2019 18 58 2019 19 72 2019 20 56 2019 21 78 2019 22 83 2019 23 59 2019 24 64 2019 25 81 2019 26 78 2019 27 75 2019 28 74 2019 29 76 2019 30 64 2019 31 70 2019 32 67 2019 33 78 2019 34 74 2019 35 65 2019 36 49 2019 37 87 2019 38 93 2019 39 69 2019 40 64 2019 41 74 2019 42 69 2019 43 45 2019 44 95 2019 45 74 2019 46 84 2019 47 78 2019 48 79 2019 49 81 2019 50 71 2019 51 96 2019 52 54 2020 1 25 2020 2 72 2020 3 70 2020 4 73 2020 5 82 2020 6 67 2020 7 114 2020 8 73 2020 9 67 2020 10 80 2020 11 76 2020 12 68 2020 13 47 2020 14 74 2020 15 97 2020 16 65 2020 17 112 Download CSV

Most bankruptcies recorded in retail trade

The number of bankruptcies was up in most sectors; the hardest hit was retail trade with 13 bankruptcies. The sector recorded a higher weekly total (19) earlier this year in week 7. In the first seventeen weeks of 2020, on average 8 retail bankruptcies were pronounced each week. The week’s increase is more noticeable in the manufacturing sector with 12 companies declared bankrupt, significantly more than the weekly average of 5 so far this year. Finally, the highest number of sole proprietor bankruptcies (5) was seen in the construction sector. In the preceding weeks as well, construction was the sector with the highest number of sole proprietor bankruptcies.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Week 17 Week 16 Retail 13 8 Manufacturing 12 1 Specialised business services 12 10 Financial services 11 7 Wholesale 10 9 Construction 7 6 Food and beverage services 7 7 Employment activities 6 2 Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 4 1 Transport and storage 4 2 Education 4 0 Care 4 2 Real estate activities 3 0 Water supply and waste management 2 0 Travel agency, tour operator and other 2 0 Agriculture and fishing 1 1 Accommodation services 1 1 Information and communication 1 0 Arts, entertainment and recreation 1 0 Hairdressers and beauty salons 1 2 Download CSV

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.