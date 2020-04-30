Fourth week of April: 112 bankruptcies

In week 17 (working week 20 to 24 April inclusive), 112 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt. This is 47 more than in week 16. In the first seventeen weeks of 2020, altogether 1,262 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 11 more bankruptcies than in the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 98 bankruptcies in week 17. This is 38 up on the previous week. In addition, 14 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 9 more than in the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020967
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112

Most bankruptcies recorded in retail trade

The number of bankruptcies was up in most sectors; the hardest hit was retail trade with 13 bankruptcies. The sector recorded a higher weekly total (19) earlier this year in week 7. In the first seventeen weeks of 2020, on average 8 retail bankruptcies were pronounced each week. The week’s increase is more noticeable in the manufacturing sector with 12 companies declared bankrupt, significantly more than the weekly average of 5 so far this year. Finally, the highest number of sole proprietor bankruptcies (5) was seen in the construction sector. In the preceding weeks as well, construction was the sector with the highest number of sole proprietor bankruptcies.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 17Week 16
Retail138
Manufacturing121
Specialised business services1210
Financial services117
Wholesale109
Construction76
Food and beverage services77
Employment activities62
Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles41
Transport and storage42
Education40
Care42
Real estate activities30
Water supply and waste management20
Travel agency, tour operator and other20
Agriculture and fishing11
Accommodation services11
Information and communication10
Arts, entertainment and recreation10
Hairdressers and beauty salons12

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.