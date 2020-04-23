Third week of April: 60 bankruptcies

In week 16 (working week 13 to 17 April inclusive), 60 companies and institutions – excluding sole proprietorships – were declared bankrupt. This is 29 fewer than in the previous week (6 to 10 April inclusive). Furthermore, in week 16 there were 5 bankruptcies among sole proprietorships, 3 fewer than in the previous week. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this today in its third weekly bankruptcy bulletin.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.



In the first sixteen weeks of 2020, there were altogether 986 bankruptcies among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 1 less bankruptcy than in the same period in 2019. Furthermore, 164 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in the first sixteen weeks of 2020, 36 fewer than in the same period in 2019.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly Week Number of bankruptcies 2019 1 15 2019 2 65 2019 3 55 2019 4 68 2019 5 69 2019 6 57 2019 7 70 2019 8 46 2019 9 66 2019 10 62 2019 11 54 2019 12 74 2019 13 69 2019 14 74 2019 15 67 2019 16 76 2019 17 56 2019 18 49 2019 19 56 2019 20 48 2019 21 66 2019 22 75 2019 23 51 2019 24 58 2019 25 74 2019 26 70 2019 27 68 2019 28 66 2019 29 59 2019 30 59 2019 31 61 2019 32 54 2019 33 67 2019 34 66 2019 35 56 2019 36 42 2019 37 70 2019 38 78 2019 39 50 2019 40 55 2019 41 61 2019 42 61 2019 43 38 2019 44 84 2019 45 58 2019 46 73 2019 47 64 2019 48 71 2019 49 68 2019 50 61 2019 51 79 2019 52 43 2020 1 22 2020 2 60 2020 3 58 2020 4 63 2020 5 71 2020 6 46 2020 7 102 2020 8 56 2020 9 53 2020 10 73 2020 11 59 2020 12 60 2020 13 44 2020 14 69 2020 15 89 2020 16 60 Download CSV

Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services

Altogether 65 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in week 16. The most significantly affected sector was specialised business services (including legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) with 10 bankruptcies. In addition, in wholesale trade and retail trade, 9 and 8 companies respectively were declared bankrupt. The number of bankruptcies in these sectors were not particularly notable; all three sectors saw equally high or higher weekly totals earlier this year.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020 Week 16 Week 15 Specialised business services 10 16 Wholesale 9 16 Retail 8 6 Food and beverage services 7 9 Financial services 7 10 Construction 6 7 Transport and storage 2 7 Employment activities 2 0 Care 2 1 Hairdressers and beauty salons 2 2 Agriculture and fishing 1 0 Manufacturing 1 5 Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 1 0 Accommodation services 1 0 Download CSV

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses: