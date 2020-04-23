Third week of April: 60 bankruptcies

In week 16 (working week 13 to 17 April inclusive), 60 companies and institutions – excluding sole proprietorships – were declared bankrupt. This is 29 fewer than in the previous week (6 to 10 April inclusive). Furthermore, in week 16 there were 5 bankruptcies among sole proprietorships, 3 fewer than in the previous week. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this today in its third weekly bankruptcy bulletin.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

In the first sixteen weeks of 2020, there were altogether 986 bankruptcies among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 1 less bankruptcy than in the same period in 2019. Furthermore, 164 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in the first sixteen weeks of 2020, 36 fewer than in the same period in 2019.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships), weekly
 WeekNumber of bankruptcies
2019115
2019265
2019355
2019468
2019569
2019657
2019770
2019846
2019966
20191062
20191154
20191274
20191369
20191474
20191567
20191676
20191756
20191849
20191956
20192048
20192166
20192275
20192351
20192458
20192574
20192670
20192768
20192866
20192959
20193059
20193161
20193254
20193367
20193466
20193556
20193642
20193770
20193878
20193950
20194055
20194161
20194261
20194338
20194484
20194558
20194673
20194764
20194871
20194968
20195061
20195179
20195243
2020122
2020260
2020358
2020463
2020571
2020646
20207102
2020856
2020953
20201073
20201159
20201260
20201344
20201469
20201589
20201660

Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services

Altogether 65 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in week 16. The most significantly affected sector was specialised business services (including legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) with 10 bankruptcies. In addition, in wholesale trade and retail trade, 9 and 8 companies respectively were declared bankrupt. The number of bankruptcies in these sectors were not particularly notable; all three sectors saw equally high or higher weekly totals earlier this year.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
 Week 16Week 15
Specialised business services1016
Wholesale916
Retail86
Food and beverage services79
Financial services710
Construction67
Transport and storage27
Employment activities20
Care21
Hairdressers and beauty salons22
Agriculture and fishing10
Manufacturing15
Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles10
Accommodation services10

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses:

Figures published in this news release are provisional and subject to revision.

