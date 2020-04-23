Third week of April: 60 bankruptcies
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
In the first sixteen weeks of 2020, there were altogether 986 bankruptcies among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 1 less bankruptcy than in the same period in 2019. Furthermore, 164 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in the first sixteen weeks of 2020, 36 fewer than in the same period in 2019.
|Week
|Number of bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|15
|2019
|2
|65
|2019
|3
|55
|2019
|4
|68
|2019
|5
|69
|2019
|6
|57
|2019
|7
|70
|2019
|8
|46
|2019
|9
|66
|2019
|10
|62
|2019
|11
|54
|2019
|12
|74
|2019
|13
|69
|2019
|14
|74
|2019
|15
|67
|2019
|16
|76
|2019
|17
|56
|2019
|18
|49
|2019
|19
|56
|2019
|20
|48
|2019
|21
|66
|2019
|22
|75
|2019
|23
|51
|2019
|24
|58
|2019
|25
|74
|2019
|26
|70
|2019
|27
|68
|2019
|28
|66
|2019
|29
|59
|2019
|30
|59
|2019
|31
|61
|2019
|32
|54
|2019
|33
|67
|2019
|34
|66
|2019
|35
|56
|2019
|36
|42
|2019
|37
|70
|2019
|38
|78
|2019
|39
|50
|2019
|40
|55
|2019
|41
|61
|2019
|42
|61
|2019
|43
|38
|2019
|44
|84
|2019
|45
|58
|2019
|46
|73
|2019
|47
|64
|2019
|48
|71
|2019
|49
|68
|2019
|50
|61
|2019
|51
|79
|2019
|52
|43
|2020
|1
|22
|2020
|2
|60
|2020
|3
|58
|2020
|4
|63
|2020
|5
|71
|2020
|6
|46
|2020
|7
|102
|2020
|8
|56
|2020
|9
|53
|2020
|10
|73
|2020
|11
|59
|2020
|12
|60
|2020
|13
|44
|2020
|14
|69
|2020
|15
|89
|2020
|16
|60
Most bankruptcies recorded in specialised business services
Altogether 65 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt in week 16. The most significantly affected sector was specialised business services (including legal services, architectural firms and advertising agencies) with 10 bankruptcies. In addition, in wholesale trade and retail trade, 9 and 8 companies respectively were declared bankrupt. The number of bankruptcies in these sectors were not particularly notable; all three sectors saw equally high or higher weekly totals earlier this year.
|Week 16
|Week 15
|Specialised business services
|10
|16
|Wholesale
|9
|16
|Retail
|8
|6
|Food and beverage services
|7
|9
|Financial services
|7
|10
|Construction
|6
|7
|Transport and storage
|2
|7
|Employment activities
|2
|0
|Care
|2
|1
|Hairdressers and beauty salons
|2
|2
|Agriculture and fishing
|1
|0
|Manufacturing
|1
|5
|Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|1
|0
|Accommodation services
|1
|0
Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses:
