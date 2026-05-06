Household consumption up by almost 1 percent in March

- Households spent more on durable goods in March.

- Spending on services was also up.

- Consumption conditions were more unfavourable in April.

Households spent 0.9 percent more on goods and services in March, year on year, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In the previous two months, consumption decreased.

These are volume figures, which means they have been adjusted for price changes. In addition, they have been adjusted for differences in the shopping day pattern. Conditions for Dutch household consumption in April were more unfavourable than they were in March.

Download CSV Show datatable Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2022 April 9.7 2022 May 6.2 2022 June 5.2 2022 July 2.6 2022 August 2 2022 September 1.9 2022 October 0 2022 November 2.3 2022 December 8.7 2023 January 4.8 2023 February 1.9 2023 March 1.6 2023 April 0.5 2023 May 0 2023 June 0.5 2023 July -0.5 2023 August 0.7 2023 September -0.3 2023 October 2.3 2023 November 0.2 2023 December -0.1 2024 January 0.9 2024 February 0.4 2024 March 0.7 2024 April 0.5 2024 May 0.3 2024 June -1 2024 July 1.1 2024 August 1.1 2024 September 1.9 2024 October 0.3 2024 November 0.5 2024 December 1.2 2025 January 1.4 2025 February 2 2025 March 1.5 2025 April 0.5 2025 May 1 2025 June 1.3 2025 July 1.3 2025 August 1.4 2025 September 0.7 2025 October 1.1 2025 November 0.9 2025 December 0.8 2026 January -0.3 2026 February -0.5 2026 March 0.9 Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2022 April 9.7 2022 May 6.2 2022 June 5.2 2022 July 2.6 2022 August 2 2022 September 1.9 2022 October 0 2022 November 2.3 2022 December 8.7 2023 January 4.8 2023 February 1.9 2023 March 1.6 2023 April 0.5 2023 May 0 2023 June 0.5 2023 July -0.5 2023 August 0.7 2023 September -0.3 2023 October 2.3 2023 November 0.2 2023 December -0.1 2024 January 0.9 2024 February 0.4 2024 March 0.7 2024 April 0.5 2024 May 0.3 2024 June -1 2024 July 1.1 2024 August 1.1 2024 September 1.9 2024 October 0.3 2024 November 0.5 2024 December 1.2 2025 January 1.4 2025 February 2 2025 March 1.5 2025 April 0.5 2025 May 1 2025 June 1.3 2025 July 1.3 2025 August 1.4 2025 September 0.7 2025 October 1.1 2025 November 0.9 2025 December 0.8 2026 January -0.3 2026 February -0.5 2026 March 0.9

More durable goods

Spending on durable goods was up by 4.7 percent. In particular, households spent more on passenger cars, home furnishing and electrical appliances. Households spent 0.5 percent less on food, beverages, and tobacco in March 2026 than they did in March 2025, adjusted for price changes. Furthermore, households spent 1.4 percent less on other goods (like energy and motor fuels), year on year.

Consumers spent 0.4 percent more on services in March than they did in the same month of 2025 (adjusted for price changes). Spending on transport and communication, medical services and housing services increased, but decreased for accommodation and food services and recreation and culture. Spending on services accounted for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure.

Download CSV Show datatable Change (year-on-year % change) Durable goods 4.7 Services 0.4 Food, drinks and tobacco -0.5 Other goods (e.g. gas) -1.4 Total 0.9 Change (year-on-year % change) Durable goods 4.7 Services 0.4 Food, drinks and tobacco -0.5 Other goods (e.g. gas) -1.4 Total 0.9

Consumer climate more unfavourable in April

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the conditions for household consumption in its visualisation of Consumption Conditions. Household consumption is influenced by factors such as consumer expectations, their personal financial situation and labour market conditions. Although the indicators are closely correlated with household consumption, improved conditions do not necessarily translate into an increase in consumption.

For April 2026, conditions for Dutch household consumption were more unfavourable than they were in March. This was mainly because consumers were more negative about their financial situation in the next twelve months and the year-on-year increase in share prices was lower.