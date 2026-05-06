Household consumption up by almost 1 percent in March
Households spent 0.9 percent more on goods and services in March, year on year, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In the previous two months, consumption decreased.
These are volume figures, which means they have been adjusted for price changes. In addition, they have been adjusted for differences in the shopping day pattern. Conditions for Dutch household consumption in April were more unfavourable than they were in March.
|Year
|Month
|Change (year-on-year % change)
|2022
|April
|9.7
|2022
|May
|6.2
|2022
|June
|5.2
|2022
|July
|2.6
|2022
|August
|2
|2022
|September
|1.9
|2022
|October
|0
|2022
|November
|2.3
|2022
|December
|8.7
|2023
|January
|4.8
|2023
|February
|1.9
|2023
|March
|1.6
|2023
|April
|0.5
|2023
|May
|0
|2023
|June
|0.5
|2023
|July
|-0.5
|2023
|August
|0.7
|2023
|September
|-0.3
|2023
|October
|2.3
|2023
|November
|0.2
|2023
|December
|-0.1
|2024
|January
|0.9
|2024
|February
|0.4
|2024
|March
|0.7
|2024
|April
|0.5
|2024
|May
|0.3
|2024
|June
|-1
|2024
|July
|1.1
|2024
|August
|1.1
|2024
|September
|1.9
|2024
|October
|0.3
|2024
|November
|0.5
|2024
|December
|1.2
|2025
|January
|1.4
|2025
|February
|2
|2025
|March
|1.5
|2025
|April
|0.5
|2025
|May
|1
|2025
|June
|1.3
|2025
|July
|1.3
|2025
|August
|1.4
|2025
|September
|0.7
|2025
|October
|1.1
|2025
|November
|0.9
|2025
|December
|0.8
|2026
|January
|-0.3
|2026
|February
|-0.5
|2026
|March
|0.9
More durable goods
Spending on durable goods was up by 4.7 percent. In particular, households spent more on passenger cars, home furnishing and electrical appliances. Households spent 0.5 percent less on food, beverages, and tobacco in March 2026 than they did in March 2025, adjusted for price changes. Furthermore, households spent 1.4 percent less on other goods (like energy and motor fuels), year on year.
Consumers spent 0.4 percent more on services in March than they did in the same month of 2025 (adjusted for price changes). Spending on transport and communication, medical services and housing services increased, but decreased for accommodation and food services and recreation and culture. Spending on services accounted for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure.
|Change (year-on-year % change)
|Durable goods
|4.7
|Services
|0.4
|Food, drinks and tobacco
|-0.5
|Other goods (e.g. gas)
|-1.4
|Total
|0.9
Consumer climate more unfavourable in April
Every month, CBS publishes figures on the conditions for household consumption in its visualisation of Consumption Conditions. Household consumption is influenced by factors such as consumer expectations, their personal financial situation and labour market conditions. Although the indicators are closely correlated with household consumption, improved conditions do not necessarily translate into an increase in consumption.
For April 2026, conditions for Dutch household consumption were more unfavourable than they were in March. This was mainly because consumers were more negative about their financial situation in the next twelve months and the year-on-year increase in share prices was lower.
Sources
- StatLine - Consumption expenditure of households
Related items
- Visualisations - Consumption Conditions
- Dossier - Business cycle