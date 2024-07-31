Fewer asylum requests and family member arrivals in Q2 2024

A total of 7.7 thousand people submitted first-time asylum applications in the Netherlands in the second quarter of 2024. That was down 14 percent from the previous quarter. Compared with the first half of 2023, however, more people submitted first-time asylum applications in the first half of 2024 and more following family members arrived in the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of the most recent asylum figures from the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

First-time asylum requests and following family members
JaarKwartaalNumber of asylum requests (x 1,000)Number of following family members (x 1,000)
2018Q14.162.14
2018Q24.321.97
2018Q36.211.28
2018Q45.841.07
2019Q15.380.85
2019Q25.190.89
2019Q35.871.20
2019Q46.101.25
2020Q14.471.07
2020Q21.260.26
2020Q34.100.86
2020Q43.901.68
2021Q12.721.51
2021Q23.342.60
2021Q38.822.78
2021Q49.873.23
2022Q16.452.57
2022Q27.333.17
2022Q311.023.65
2022Q410.751.55
2023Q16.941.91
2023Q27.952.63
2023Q310.512.60
2023Q412.982.99
2024Q18.973.09
2024Q27.712.78
2024Q3
2024Q4

The number of first-time asylum applications fell by slightly more than 1.3 thousand in Q2, compared with Q1. Fewer first-time asylum applications were made by people from Iraq, in particular (down by 43 percent). At the same time, more people whose nationality could not be determined applied for asylum (up by 14 percent).

The number of first-time asylum applications was down slightly compared to the same period last year. However, more people from Syria, Iraq and people of unknown nationality made first-time applications. Fewer people from Turkey applied for asylum (down by 23 percent).

First-time asylum requests, main countries of origin
JaarKwartaalSyrian (x 1,000)Iraqi (x 1,000)Unkown (x 1,000)Turkish (x 1,000)Other (x 1,000)
2020Q11.100.110.160.252.86
2020Q20.360.050.110.050.69
2020Q31.370.090.180.452.01
2020Q41.250.090.150.242.17
2021Q10.900.070.100.091.57
2021Q21.020.060.150.381.75
2021Q32.550.130.271.544.34
2021Q43.920.490.340.464.67
2022Q11.630.140.240.364.09
2022Q22.250.110.220.704.06
2022Q34.600.170.350.944.97
2022Q44.190.260.340.705.27
2023Q11.560.190.270.484.46
2023Q22.380.410.280.514.39
2023Q34.320.240.340.884.74
2023Q44.780.660.381.016.15
2024Q12.901.190.360.504.03
2024Q22.730.680.410.393.52

Fewer following family members

In Q2 2024, 2,780 following family members arrived in the Netherlands. That was down by 310 from the previous quarter. This drop was mainly among following family members from Syria (down by 330). Of all family member arrivals, 7 out of 10 were from Syria.

Compared to Q2 2023, more following family members came to the Netherlands (up by 150). The number of following family members from Iraq doubled (to 135 in total). More following family members also arrived from Syria (up by 230) and Yemen (up by 20). In addition, 75 following family members whose nationality could not be determined arrived in the Netherlands.

Following family members, main countries of origin
JaarKwartaalSyrian (x 1,000)Yemeni (x 1,000)Iraqi (x 1,000)Unknown (x 1,000)Other (x 1,000)
2020Q10.3150.0750.010.010.655
2020Q20.070.0200.0050.165
2020Q30.3550.0550.0250.010.415
2020Q40.720.2750.070.0150.6
2021Q10.7650.20.060.010.475
2021Q21.640.1850.090.0250.66
2021Q31.7850.1150.060.040.78
2021Q42.2450.150.0550.030.75
2022Q11.7450.10.0450.0650.615
2022Q22.250.120.0250.0250.745
2022Q32.4750.110.030.031.005
2022Q40.7650.0450.030.020.685
2023Q11.090.080.0750.0250.635
2023Q21.7450.20.0650.0250.595
2023Q31.7450.3050.040.0050.505
2023Q2.1150.2350.0750.0650.5
2024Q12.3050.2250.0850.10.375
2024Q21.9750.220.1350.0750.375

