Fewer asylum requests and family member arrivals in Q2 2024

A total of 7.7 thousand people submitted first-time asylum applications in the Netherlands in the second quarter of 2024. That was down 14 percent from the previous quarter. Compared with the first half of 2023, however, more people submitted first-time asylum applications in the first half of 2024 and more following family members arrived in the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of the most recent asylum figures from the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

Download CSV Show datatable First-time asylum requests and following family members Jaar Kwartaal Number of asylum requests (x 1,000) Number of following family members (x 1,000) 2018 Q1 4.16 2.14 2018 Q2 4.32 1.97 2018 Q3 6.21 1.28 2018 Q4 5.84 1.07 2019 Q1 5.38 0.85 2019 Q2 5.19 0.89 2019 Q3 5.87 1.20 2019 Q4 6.10 1.25 2020 Q1 4.47 1.07 2020 Q2 1.26 0.26 2020 Q3 4.10 0.86 2020 Q4 3.90 1.68 2021 Q1 2.72 1.51 2021 Q2 3.34 2.60 2021 Q3 8.82 2.78 2021 Q4 9.87 3.23 2022 Q1 6.45 2.57 2022 Q2 7.33 3.17 2022 Q3 11.02 3.65 2022 Q4 10.75 1.55 2023 Q1 6.94 1.91 2023 Q2 7.95 2.63 2023 Q3 10.51 2.60 2023 Q4 12.98 2.99 2024 Q1 8.97 3.09 2024 Q2 7.71 2.78 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 First-time asylum requests and following family members Jaar Kwartaal Number of asylum requests (x 1,000) Number of following family members (x 1,000) 2018 Q1 4.16 2.14 2018 Q2 4.32 1.97 2018 Q3 6.21 1.28 2018 Q4 5.84 1.07 2019 Q1 5.38 0.85 2019 Q2 5.19 0.89 2019 Q3 5.87 1.20 2019 Q4 6.10 1.25 2020 Q1 4.47 1.07 2020 Q2 1.26 0.26 2020 Q3 4.10 0.86 2020 Q4 3.90 1.68 2021 Q1 2.72 1.51 2021 Q2 3.34 2.60 2021 Q3 8.82 2.78 2021 Q4 9.87 3.23 2022 Q1 6.45 2.57 2022 Q2 7.33 3.17 2022 Q3 11.02 3.65 2022 Q4 10.75 1.55 2023 Q1 6.94 1.91 2023 Q2 7.95 2.63 2023 Q3 10.51 2.60 2023 Q4 12.98 2.99 2024 Q1 8.97 3.09 2024 Q2 7.71 2.78 2024 Q3 2024 Q4

The number of first-time asylum applications fell by slightly more than 1.3 thousand in Q2, compared with Q1. Fewer first-time asylum applications were made by people from Iraq, in particular (down by 43 percent). At the same time, more people whose nationality could not be determined applied for asylum (up by 14 percent).



The number of first-time asylum applications was down slightly compared to the same period last year. However, more people from Syria, Iraq and people of unknown nationality made first-time applications. Fewer people from Turkey applied for asylum (down by 23 percent).

Download CSV Show datatable First-time asylum requests, main countries of origin Jaar Kwartaal Syrian (x 1,000) Iraqi (x 1,000) Unkown (x 1,000) Turkish (x 1,000) Other (x 1,000) 2020 Q1 1.10 0.11 0.16 0.25 2.86 2020 Q2 0.36 0.05 0.11 0.05 0.69 2020 Q3 1.37 0.09 0.18 0.45 2.01 2020 Q4 1.25 0.09 0.15 0.24 2.17 2021 Q1 0.90 0.07 0.10 0.09 1.57 2021 Q2 1.02 0.06 0.15 0.38 1.75 2021 Q3 2.55 0.13 0.27 1.54 4.34 2021 Q4 3.92 0.49 0.34 0.46 4.67 2022 Q1 1.63 0.14 0.24 0.36 4.09 2022 Q2 2.25 0.11 0.22 0.70 4.06 2022 Q3 4.60 0.17 0.35 0.94 4.97 2022 Q4 4.19 0.26 0.34 0.70 5.27 2023 Q1 1.56 0.19 0.27 0.48 4.46 2023 Q2 2.38 0.41 0.28 0.51 4.39 2023 Q3 4.32 0.24 0.34 0.88 4.74 2023 Q4 4.78 0.66 0.38 1.01 6.15 2024 Q1 2.90 1.19 0.36 0.50 4.03 2024 Q2 2.73 0.68 0.41 0.39 3.52 First-time asylum requests, main countries of origin Jaar Kwartaal Syrian (x 1,000) Iraqi (x 1,000) Unkown (x 1,000) Turkish (x 1,000) Other (x 1,000) 2020 Q1 1.10 0.11 0.16 0.25 2.86 2020 Q2 0.36 0.05 0.11 0.05 0.69 2020 Q3 1.37 0.09 0.18 0.45 2.01 2020 Q4 1.25 0.09 0.15 0.24 2.17 2021 Q1 0.90 0.07 0.10 0.09 1.57 2021 Q2 1.02 0.06 0.15 0.38 1.75 2021 Q3 2.55 0.13 0.27 1.54 4.34 2021 Q4 3.92 0.49 0.34 0.46 4.67 2022 Q1 1.63 0.14 0.24 0.36 4.09 2022 Q2 2.25 0.11 0.22 0.70 4.06 2022 Q3 4.60 0.17 0.35 0.94 4.97 2022 Q4 4.19 0.26 0.34 0.70 5.27 2023 Q1 1.56 0.19 0.27 0.48 4.46 2023 Q2 2.38 0.41 0.28 0.51 4.39 2023 Q3 4.32 0.24 0.34 0.88 4.74 2023 Q4 4.78 0.66 0.38 1.01 6.15 2024 Q1 2.90 1.19 0.36 0.50 4.03 2024 Q2 2.73 0.68 0.41 0.39 3.52

Fewer following family members

In Q2 2024, 2,780 following family members arrived in the Netherlands. That was down by 310 from the previous quarter. This drop was mainly among following family members from Syria (down by 330). Of all family member arrivals, 7 out of 10 were from Syria.



Compared to Q2 2023, more following family members came to the Netherlands (up by 150). The number of following family members from Iraq doubled (to 135 in total). More following family members also arrived from Syria (up by 230) and Yemen (up by 20). In addition, 75 following family members whose nationality could not be determined arrived in the Netherlands.