Fewer asylum requests and family member arrivals in Q2 2024
|Jaar
|Kwartaal
|Number of asylum requests (x 1,000)
|Number of following family members (x 1,000)
|2018
|Q1
|4.16
|2.14
|2018
|Q2
|4.32
|1.97
|2018
|Q3
|6.21
|1.28
|2018
|Q4
|5.84
|1.07
|2019
|Q1
|5.38
|0.85
|2019
|Q2
|5.19
|0.89
|2019
|Q3
|5.87
|1.20
|2019
|Q4
|6.10
|1.25
|2020
|Q1
|4.47
|1.07
|2020
|Q2
|1.26
|0.26
|2020
|Q3
|4.10
|0.86
|2020
|Q4
|3.90
|1.68
|2021
|Q1
|2.72
|1.51
|2021
|Q2
|3.34
|2.60
|2021
|Q3
|8.82
|2.78
|2021
|Q4
|9.87
|3.23
|2022
|Q1
|6.45
|2.57
|2022
|Q2
|7.33
|3.17
|2022
|Q3
|11.02
|3.65
|2022
|Q4
|10.75
|1.55
|2023
|Q1
|6.94
|1.91
|2023
|Q2
|7.95
|2.63
|2023
|Q3
|10.51
|2.60
|2023
|Q4
|12.98
|2.99
|2024
|Q1
|8.97
|3.09
|2024
|Q2
|7.71
|2.78
|2024
|Q3
|2024
|Q4
The number of first-time asylum applications fell by slightly more than 1.3 thousand in Q2, compared with Q1. Fewer first-time asylum applications were made by people from Iraq, in particular (down by 43 percent). At the same time, more people whose nationality could not be determined applied for asylum (up by 14 percent).
The number of first-time asylum applications was down slightly compared to the same period last year. However, more people from Syria, Iraq and people of unknown nationality made first-time applications. Fewer people from Turkey applied for asylum (down by 23 percent).
|Jaar
|Kwartaal
|Syrian (x 1,000)
|Iraqi (x 1,000)
|Unkown (x 1,000)
|Turkish (x 1,000)
|Other (x 1,000)
|2020
|Q1
|1.10
|0.11
|0.16
|0.25
|2.86
|2020
|Q2
|0.36
|0.05
|0.11
|0.05
|0.69
|2020
|Q3
|1.37
|0.09
|0.18
|0.45
|2.01
|2020
|Q4
|1.25
|0.09
|0.15
|0.24
|2.17
|2021
|Q1
|0.90
|0.07
|0.10
|0.09
|1.57
|2021
|Q2
|1.02
|0.06
|0.15
|0.38
|1.75
|2021
|Q3
|2.55
|0.13
|0.27
|1.54
|4.34
|2021
|Q4
|3.92
|0.49
|0.34
|0.46
|4.67
|2022
|Q1
|1.63
|0.14
|0.24
|0.36
|4.09
|2022
|Q2
|2.25
|0.11
|0.22
|0.70
|4.06
|2022
|Q3
|4.60
|0.17
|0.35
|0.94
|4.97
|2022
|Q4
|4.19
|0.26
|0.34
|0.70
|5.27
|2023
|Q1
|1.56
|0.19
|0.27
|0.48
|4.46
|2023
|Q2
|2.38
|0.41
|0.28
|0.51
|4.39
|2023
|Q3
|4.32
|0.24
|0.34
|0.88
|4.74
|2023
|Q4
|4.78
|0.66
|0.38
|1.01
|6.15
|2024
|Q1
|2.90
|1.19
|0.36
|0.50
|4.03
|2024
|Q2
|2.73
|0.68
|0.41
|0.39
|3.52
Fewer following family members
In Q2 2024, 2,780 following family members arrived in the Netherlands. That was down by 310 from the previous quarter. This drop was mainly among following family members from Syria (down by 330). Of all family member arrivals, 7 out of 10 were from Syria.
Compared to Q2 2023, more following family members came to the Netherlands (up by 150). The number of following family members from Iraq doubled (to 135 in total). More following family members also arrived from Syria (up by 230) and Yemen (up by 20). In addition, 75 following family members whose nationality could not be determined arrived in the Netherlands.
|Jaar
|Kwartaal
|Syrian (x 1,000)
|Yemeni (x 1,000)
|Iraqi (x 1,000)
|Unknown (x 1,000)
|Other (x 1,000)
|2020
|Q1
|0.315
|0.075
|0.01
|0.01
|0.655
|2020
|Q2
|0.07
|0.02
|0
|0.005
|0.165
|2020
|Q3
|0.355
|0.055
|0.025
|0.01
|0.415
|2020
|Q4
|0.72
|0.275
|0.07
|0.015
|0.6
|2021
|Q1
|0.765
|0.2
|0.06
|0.01
|0.475
|2021
|Q2
|1.64
|0.185
|0.09
|0.025
|0.66
|2021
|Q3
|1.785
|0.115
|0.06
|0.04
|0.78
|2021
|Q4
|2.245
|0.15
|0.055
|0.03
|0.75
|2022
|Q1
|1.745
|0.1
|0.045
|0.065
|0.615
|2022
|Q2
|2.25
|0.12
|0.025
|0.025
|0.745
|2022
|Q3
|2.475
|0.11
|0.03
|0.03
|1.005
|2022
|Q4
|0.765
|0.045
|0.03
|0.02
|0.685
|2023
|Q1
|1.09
|0.08
|0.075
|0.025
|0.635
|2023
|Q2
|1.745
|0.2
|0.065
|0.025
|0.595
|2023
|Q3
|1.745
|0.305
|0.04
|0.005
|0.505
|2023
|Q
|2.115
|0.235
|0.075
|0.065
|0.5
|2024
|Q1
|2.305
|0.225
|0.085
|0.1
|0.375
|2024
|Q2
|1.975
|0.22
|0.135
|0.075
|0.375