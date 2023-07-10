6 in 10 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands use formal childcare
In 2022, there were more than 4,100 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under 12 living at home; nearly 3,300 on Bonaire, over 500 on St Eustatius and nearly 300 on Saba. Of the working parents with young children, 63 percent made use of formal childcare, such as a nursery, preschool or out-of-school care, at least once per week. The highest share was seen on St Eustatius at 79 percent, versus 61 percent on Bonaire and 51 percent on Saba.
Quarter of parents on Saba use childcare provided by family, friends, neighbours or volunteers
Instead of formal childcare, parents can also choose other or multiple forms of childcare. Fourteen percent of the working parents with children under the age of 12 made use of unpaid childcare provided by family, friends, neighbours or a voluntary organisation. This was most common on Saba at 24 percent; on St Eustatius and Bonaire, the respective shares were 17 and 13 percent. Children on Saba (22 percent) were also more likely to be cared for by a parent than on the other islands, either within or outside the own household (if the parents did not live together). Eight percent used childcare less than once per week or not at all. This was true for more parents on Bonaire (9 percent) than on Saba (4 percent) and St Eustatius (5 percent).
|opvangvorm
|Caribbean Netherlands (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Bonaire (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|St Eustatius (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Saba (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Nursery, preschool or out-of-school care
|62.7
|61.1
|79.3
|50.9
|Unpaid care by family, friends, neighbours or volunteers
|14.5
|13.2
|17.0
|24.3
|Care by parent within or outside household
|10.2
|10.2
|3.9
|22.47
|Other or unknown
|8.2
|9.2
|1.6
|9.4
|Paid care by caregiver or childminder
|4.2
|4.8
|1.4
|3.4
|No care
|8.2
|9.0
|4.7
|4.5
|1)Multiple answers are possible.
9 in 10 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands have paid work
The net labour participation rate of parents with children under 12 living at home was higher than average among the 15 to 74-year-old population of the Caribbean Netherlands (91 percent versus 72 percent). On Saba, 94 percent of the parents with young children had paid work, against 91 percent on Bonaire and 90 percent on St Eustatius. Single parents were slightly less likely to have paid work than cohabiting parents. Furthermore, fathers were more likely to be in paid employment than mothers (96 percent versus 86 percent).
|eiland
|Total (%)
|Men (%)
|Women (%)
|Bonaire
|90.8
|96.2
|85.5
|St Eustatius
|89.9
|95.9
|86.5
|Saba
|94.0
|97.0
|91.3
|Caribbean Netherlands
|90.9
|96.3
|86.0
Of the working parents in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under 12 living at home, 87 percent had a full-time job last year. The average weekly working hours were somewhat higher on St Eustatius (39.9 hours) than on Bonaire (38.0 hours) and Saba (37.2 hours).
Equal division of childcare mainly on St Eustatius
Parent couples in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under the age of 12 living at home were also asked how they divide the care for their children. Half of the parents indicated that responsibilities are shared more or less equally. Thirty-three percent performed the care tasks together, while most were done by the mother. Another 10 percent performed them together, while most were taken on by the father. Furthermore, 4 percent said that only the mother takes care of the children and 1 percent indicated it is only the father.
At 76 percent, the percentage of parents on St Eustatius sharing childcare responsibilities more or less equally was higher than average in the Caribbean Netherlands. On Saba, however, it was lower: 29 percent.
|eiland
|Both share tasks more or less equally (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Both, but the mother takes on most tasks (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Both, but the father takes on most tasks (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Only the mother (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Only the father (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Unknown (% of working parents
(15-74 yrs) with children
under 12 living at home)
|Bonaire
|49.1
|34.9
|9.4
|3.1
|1.5
|2.1
|St Eustatius
|76.1
|12.4
|9.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Saba
|28.5
|33.9
|18.6
|14.0
|3.6
|1.4
|Caribbean Netherlands
|50.3
|32.7
|9.9
|3.8
|1.5
|1.9
Sources
