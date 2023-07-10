6 in 10 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands use formal childcare

Over 6 in 10 working parents in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under age 12 used formal childcare at least once every week in 2022. The children attended a nursery, preschool or out-of-school care. On average, 91 percent of the parents aged 15 to 74 years with children under 12 were in employment. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on new figures taken from the Labour Force Survey Caribbean Netherlands.

In 2022, there were more than 4,100 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under 12 living at home; nearly 3,300 on Bonaire, over 500 on St Eustatius and nearly 300 on Saba. Of the working parents with young children, 63 percent made use of formal childcare, such as a nursery, preschool or out-of-school care, at least once per week. The highest share was seen on St Eustatius at 79 percent, versus 61 percent on Bonaire and 51 percent on Saba.

Quarter of parents on Saba use childcare provided by family, friends, neighbours or volunteers

Instead of formal childcare, parents can also choose other or multiple forms of childcare. Fourteen percent of the working parents with children under the age of 12 made use of unpaid childcare provided by family, friends, neighbours or a voluntary organisation. This was most common on Saba at 24 percent; on St Eustatius and Bonaire, the respective shares were 17 and 13 percent. Children on Saba (22 percent) were also more likely to be cared for by a parent than on the other islands, either within or outside the own household (if the parents did not live together). Eight percent used childcare less than once per week or not at all. This was true for more parents on Bonaire (9 percent) than on Saba (4 percent) and St Eustatius (5 percent).

Forms of childcare used (at least once per week)1), 2022

(15-74 yrs) with children

under 12 living at home) Bonaire (% of working parents

(15-74 yrs) with children

under 12 living at home) St Eustatius (% of working parents

(15-74 yrs) with children

under 12 living at home) Saba (% of working parents

(15-74 yrs) with children

under 12 living at home) Nursery, preschool or out-of-school care 62.7 61.1 79.3 50.9 Unpaid care by family, friends, neighbours or volunteers 14.5 13.2 17.0 24.3 Care by parent within or outside household 10.2 10.2 3.9 22.47 Other or unknown 8.2 9.2 1.6 9.4 Paid care by caregiver or childminder 4.2 4.8 1.4 3.4 No care 8.2 9.0 4.7 4.5 1)Multiple answers are possible.

9 in 10 parents in the Caribbean Netherlands have paid work

The net labour participation rate of parents with children under 12 living at home was higher than average among the 15 to 74-year-old population of the Caribbean Netherlands (91 percent versus 72 percent). On Saba, 94 percent of the parents with young children had paid work, against 91 percent on Bonaire and 90 percent on St Eustatius. Single parents were slightly less likely to have paid work than cohabiting parents. Furthermore, fathers were more likely to be in paid employment than mothers (96 percent versus 86 percent).

Download CSV Show datatable Net labour participation rate of parents (15-74 yrs) with children under 12 living at home, 2022 Net labour participation rate of parents (15-74 yrs) with children under 12 living at home, 2022 eiland Total (%) Men (%) Women (%) Bonaire 90.8 96.2 85.5 St Eustatius 89.9 95.9 86.5 Saba 94.0 97.0 91.3 Caribbean Netherlands 90.9 96.3 86.0

Of the working parents in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under 12 living at home, 87 percent had a full-time job last year. The average weekly working hours were somewhat higher on St Eustatius (39.9 hours) than on Bonaire (38.0 hours) and Saba (37.2 hours).

Equal division of childcare mainly on St Eustatius

Parent couples in the Caribbean Netherlands with children under the age of 12 living at home were also asked how they divide the care for their children. Half of the parents indicated that responsibilities are shared more or less equally. Thirty-three percent performed the care tasks together, while most were done by the mother. Another 10 percent performed them together, while most were taken on by the father. Furthermore, 4 percent said that only the mother takes care of the children and 1 percent indicated it is only the father.

At 76 percent, the percentage of parents on St Eustatius sharing childcare responsibilities more or less equally was higher than average in the Caribbean Netherlands. On Saba, however, it was lower: 29 percent.