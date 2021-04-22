Household consumption almost 11 percent down in February

According to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), consumers spent 10.7 percent less in February 2021 than in the same month last year. The decline is smaller than in January, when consumers spent 12.0 percent less year-on-year. Just as in the preceding months, consumers spent less on services. The closing of all non-essential stores on 15 December 2020 also led to an exceptionally sharp drop in spending on durable goods.

Consumption figures have been adjusted for price changes and differences in the shopping-day pattern.

Download CSV Show datatable Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Domestic household consumption (volume, adjusted for shopping days) Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2017 March 2.2 2017 April 2.8 2017 May 3 2017 June 2.7 2017 July 2.5 2017 August 2.3 2017 September 3.3 2017 October 1 2017 November 2.6 2017 December 1.7 2018 January 1.7 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3 2018 April 3.2 2018 May 2 2018 June 2.6 2018 July 2.8 2018 August 2.6 2018 September 2 2018 October 2.1 2018 November 2.2 2018 December 1.7 2019 January 1.3 2019 February 0.9 2019 March 1.4 2019 April 1.5 2019 May 2.5 2019 June 1.4 2019 July 1.1 2019 August 1.1 2019 September 2 2019 October 2 2019 November 1.7 2019 December 3.1 2020 January 1 2020 February 1.2 2020 March -6.4 2020 April -17 2020 May -12 2020 June -7 2020 July -2.4 2020 August -2 2020 September -3.7 2020 October -6 2020 November -6.4 2020 December -11.6 2021 January -12 2021 February -10.7

Consumers spent less on services and durable goods

In February 2021, consumers spent 18.2 percent less on durable goods than in February 2020. The contraction is smaller than in January, when consumers spent 25.4 percent less on durable goods. As of 10 February, it was possible to pick up ordered goods at non-essential stores. Households spent considerably less on clothing, footwear and leather goods, transport equipment, home furnishings and electrical appliances than one year previously.

Spending on services such as telephone and internet subscriptions, insurance, visits to hairdressers, restaurants, and football games declined by 15.1 percent in February year-on-year. Restaurants, bars, amusement parks, cinemas, theatres, zoos, museums and swimming pools were closed for the entire month of February. In general, spending on services accounts for over half of total domestic consumer expenditure.

Consumer spending on food, beverages and tobacco was 8.3 percent up year-on-year. This is the largest growth since April 2020. Spending on other goods, such as natural gas, electricity and motor fuels, was 0.8 percent up. Consumers purchased less fuel, but natural gas consumption was higher than in February 2020. This was related to more heating due to lower temperatures.

Three weeks ago, CBS reported a year-on-year turnover decline in retail trade of 2.8 percent in February 2021. Whereas the non-food sector recorded strong turnover decline, the food sector achieved higher turnover. These figures have also been adjusted for the shopping-day pattern.