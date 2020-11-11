Accommodation and food services largest employer on Bonaire

In 2019, there were nearly 11 thousand employee jobs on Bonaire. The sector accommodation and food services, including hotels and holiday parks, provides 1.6 thousand jobs, making it the largest employer. The other two largest employers on the island are the sectors trade and business services. As of 2011, the number of jobs on Bonaire has increased by an average of 5 percent per year; on St Eustatius and Saba, by 3 and 4 percent on average respectively. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures.

Employee jobs on Bonaire, 2019
BedrijfstakEmployee jobs
Accommodation and
food services		1600
Trade1340
Business services1320
Public administration and
government services		1200
Health care and
welfare		1180
Construction860
Culture, recreation,
other services		820
Transport, information
and communication		690
Education560
Real estate activities290
Financial services260
Manufacturing250
Energy, water supply,
waste management		230
Mining and quarrying50
Agriculture, forestry
and fishing		10

St Eustatius and Saba

The number of employee jobs is considerably lower on the other two islands of the Caribbean Netherlands: 1,340 on St Eustatius and 870 on Saba. Furthermore, the main employer is not the accommodation and food services sector. On St Eustatius, it is the transport, communication and information sector (including oil transhipment) as well as the public sector and health care. The latter two are also the largest sectors on Saba, along with education, due to the annex of a US university located there.

Employee jobs on St Eustatius, 2019
BedrijfstakEmployee jobs
Public administration
and government services		240
Transport, information
and communication		180
Health care and welfare180
Construction160
Business services120
Education120
Trade110
Culture, recreation,
other services		80
Accommodation and
food services		60
Energy, water supply,
waste management		30
Real estate activities30
Manufacturing10

Employee jobs on Saba, 2019
BedrijfstakEmployee jobs
Public administration and
government services		240
Education150
Health care and welfare90
Trade70
Accommodation and
food services		60
Construction50
Business services50
Culture, recreation,
other services		50
Transport, information
and communication		30
Manufacturing20
Energy, water supply,
waste management		20
Real estate activities20

These above figures were taken from the new CBS publications on jobs and wages in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Papiamentu

A Papiamentu translation of this news release can be obtained from Statistics Netherlands’ office on Bonaire by sending a request via email to: caribischnederland@cbs.nl