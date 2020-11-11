Accommodation and food services largest employer on Bonaire

In 2019, there were nearly 11 thousand employee jobs on Bonaire. The sector accommodation and food services, including hotels and holiday parks, provides 1.6 thousand jobs, making it the largest employer. The other two largest employers on the island are the sectors trade and business services. As of 2011, the number of jobs on Bonaire has increased by an average of 5 percent per year; on St Eustatius and Saba, by 3 and 4 percent on average respectively. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures.

Download CSV Show datatable Employee jobs on Bonaire, 2019 Employee jobs on Bonaire, 2019 Bedrijfstak Employee jobs Accommodation and

food services 1600 Trade 1340 Business services 1320 Public administration and

government services 1200 Health care and

welfare 1180 Construction 860 Culture, recreation,

other services 820 Transport, information

and communication 690 Education 560 Real estate activities 290 Financial services 260 Manufacturing 250 Energy, water supply,

waste management 230 Mining and quarrying 50 Agriculture, forestry

and fishing 10

St Eustatius and Saba

The number of employee jobs is considerably lower on the other two islands of the Caribbean Netherlands: 1,340 on St Eustatius and 870 on Saba. Furthermore, the main employer is not the accommodation and food services sector. On St Eustatius, it is the transport, communication and information sector (including oil transhipment) as well as the public sector and health care. The latter two are also the largest sectors on Saba, along with education, due to the annex of a US university located there.

Download CSV Show datatable Employee jobs on St Eustatius, 2019 Employee jobs on St Eustatius, 2019 Bedrijfstak Employee jobs Public administration

and government services 240 Transport, information

and communication 180 Health care and welfare 180 Construction 160 Business services 120 Education 120 Trade 110 Culture, recreation,

other services 80 Accommodation and

food services 60 Energy, water supply,

waste management 30 Real estate activities 30 Manufacturing 10

Download CSV Show datatable Employee jobs on Saba, 2019 Employee jobs on Saba, 2019 Bedrijfstak Employee jobs Public administration and

government services 240 Education 150 Health care and welfare 90 Trade 70 Accommodation and

food services 60 Construction 50 Business services 50 Culture, recreation,

other services 50 Transport, information

and communication 30 Manufacturing 20 Energy, water supply,

waste management 20 Real estate activities 20

These above figures were taken from the new CBS publications on jobs and wages in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Papiamentu

A Papiamentu translation of this news release can be obtained from Statistics Netherlands’ office on Bonaire by sending a request via email to: caribischnederland@cbs.nl