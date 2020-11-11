Accommodation and food services largest employer on Bonaire
|Bedrijfstak
|Employee jobs
|Accommodation and
food services
|1600
|Trade
|1340
|Business services
|1320
|Public administration and
government services
|1200
|Health care and
welfare
|1180
|Construction
|860
|Culture, recreation,
other services
|820
|Transport, information
and communication
|690
|Education
|560
|Real estate activities
|290
|Financial services
|260
|Manufacturing
|250
|Energy, water supply,
waste management
|230
|Mining and quarrying
|50
|Agriculture, forestry
and fishing
|10
St Eustatius and Saba
The number of employee jobs is considerably lower on the other two islands of the Caribbean Netherlands: 1,340 on St Eustatius and 870 on Saba. Furthermore, the main employer is not the accommodation and food services sector. On St Eustatius, it is the transport, communication and information sector (including oil transhipment) as well as the public sector and health care. The latter two are also the largest sectors on Saba, along with education, due to the annex of a US university located there.
|Bedrijfstak
|Employee jobs
|Public administration
and government services
|240
|Transport, information
and communication
|180
|Health care and welfare
|180
|Construction
|160
|Business services
|120
|Education
|120
|Trade
|110
|Culture, recreation,
other services
|80
|Accommodation and
food services
|60
|Energy, water supply,
waste management
|30
|Real estate activities
|30
|Manufacturing
|10
|Bedrijfstak
|Employee jobs
|Public administration and
government services
|240
|Education
|150
|Health care and welfare
|90
|Trade
|70
|Accommodation and
food services
|60
|Construction
|50
|Business services
|50
|Culture, recreation,
other services
|50
|Transport, information
and communication
|30
|Manufacturing
|20
|Energy, water supply,
waste management
|20
|Real estate activities
|20
These above figures were taken from the new CBS publications on jobs and wages in the Caribbean Netherlands.
Papiamentu
A Papiamentu translation of this news release can be obtained from Statistics Netherlands’ office on Bonaire by sending a request via email to: caribischnederland@cbs.nl