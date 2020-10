Economic outlook less negative in mid-October

The economic situation according to the CBS Business Cycle Tracer has become less unfavourable in October. However, the economy is still firmly in the recession stage. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that, as of mid-October, 10 out of the 13 indicators in the Business Cycle Tracer perform below their long-term trend. Measures against the spread of coronavirus have had a major impact on many indicators of the Tracer.

The CBS Business Cycle Tracer is a tool used to monitor the state and the course of the Dutch economy and is based on 13 key macro-economic indicators. Together, these provide a coherent macro-economic picture based on CBS figures which are being published over the past month or quarter. It does not necessarily represent the situation at the level of of individual households, businesses or regions.

Download CSV Show datatable Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Business Cycle Tracer indicator (unweighted average of the indicators in the CBS Business Cycle Tracer) Year Month cycle (distance to the long-term trend (=0)) 2013 January -0.92 2013 February -1.03 2013 March -1.12 2013 April -1.18 2013 May -1.24 2013 June -1.27 2013 July -1.27 2013 August -1.27 2013 September -1.21 2013 October -1.14 2013 November -1.06 2013 December -0.98 2014 January -0.91 2014 February -0.86 2014 March -0.83 2014 April -0.82 2014 May -0.8 2014 June -0.8 2014 July -0.78 2014 August -0.77 2014 September -0.76 2014 October -0.74 2014 November -0.72 2014 December -0.68 2015 January -0.64 2015 February -0.59 2015 March -0.53 2015 April -0.48 2015 May -0.42 2015 June -0.37 2015 July -0.33 2015 August -0.29 2015 September -0.26 2015 October -0.25 2015 November -0.23 2015 December -0.22 2016 January -0.22 2016 February -0.2 2016 March -0.19 2016 April -0.18 2016 May -0.14 2016 June -0.11 2016 July -0.08 2016 August -0.03 2016 September 0.01 2016 October 0.05 2016 November 0.11 2016 December 0.15 2017 January 0.19 2017 February 0.25 2017 March 0.3 2017 April 0.34 2017 May 0.41 2017 June 0.44 2017 July 0.47 2017 August 0.53 2017 September 0.57 2017 October 0.61 2017 November 0.68 2017 December 0.72 2018 January 0.76 2018 February 0.82 2018 March 0.87 2018 April 0.88 2018 May 0.91 2018 June 0.92 2018 July 0.93 2018 August 0.94 2018 September 0.93 2018 October 0.91 2018 November 0.91 2018 December 0.89 2019 January 0.83 2019 February 0.81 2019 March 0.77 2019 April 0.74 2019 May 0.72 2019 June 0.69 2019 July 0.72 2019 August 0.68 2019 September 0.65 2019 October 0.63 2019 November 0.6 2019 December 0.6 2020 January 0.61 2020 February 0.61 2020 March 0.59 2020 April 0.56 2020 May -0.54 2020 June -1.52 2020 July -1.95 2020 August -1.86 2020 September -1.45 2020 October -1.21

Consumer confidence virtually unchanged and producer confidence less negative

In September, consumer confidence was more or less the same as in August. In addition, confidence among Dutch manufacturers was less unfavourable for the fifth consecutive month. Both producer and consumer confidence were positioned below their long-term averages.

Download CSV Show datatable Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Consumer and producer confidence (seasonally adjusted) Year Month Consumer confidence (average of the component questions) Producer confidence (average of the component questions) 2016 January 11 3.2 2016 February 7 3.1 2016 March 2 3.9 2016 April 6 4.7 2016 May 7 4.4 2016 June 11 5.4 2016 July 9 5.1 2016 August 9 1.2 2016 September 12 3.4 2016 October 17 4.3 2016 November 21 3.4 2016 December 21 4.7 2017 January 21 6 2017 February 22 7 2017 March 24 7.8 2017 April 26 8.3 2017 May 23 6.1 2017 June 23 7.2 2017 July 25 6.6 2017 August 26 5.4 2017 September 23 8.5 2017 October 23 8.2 2017 November 22 9.1 2017 December 25 8.9 2018 January 24 10.3 2018 February 23 10.9 2018 March 24 9.5 2018 April 25 8.2 2018 May 23 9.8 2018 June 23 7.7 2018 July 23 6.3 2018 August 21 5.9 2018 September 19 5.7 2018 October 15 5.9 2018 November 13 7.2 2018 December 9 7.5 2019 January 0 5.8 2019 February -2 6.3 2019 March -4 6.1 2019 April -3 6.7 2019 May -3 4.7 2019 June 0 3.3 2019 July 2 3.9 2019 August 0 3.9 2019 September -2 3.3 2019 October -1 3.6 2019 November -2 2.8 2019 December -2 2.9 2020 January -3 2.5 2020 February -2 3.7 2020 March -2 0.2 2020 April -22 -28.7 2020 May -31 -25.1 2020 June -27 -15.1 2020 July -26 -8.7 2020 August -29 -5.4 2020 September -28 -4.8

Household consumption, investments and exports down

In August 2020, the total volume of goods exports shrank by 2.3 percent year-on-year. Exports of petroleum products, transport equipment and metal products decreased in particular. Exports of machinery and appliances declined as well.

The volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 4.5 percent down in July 2020 relative to the same month last year. This contraction is smaller than in the previous three months and mainly due to lower investments in buildings and machinery.

In July 2020 consumers spent 6.2 percent less than in July 2019. The decline is smaller than in the previous four months. Consumers again spent less on services but more on goods.

Manufacturing output 4 percent down in August

In August 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 4.0 percent down on August 2019. The year-on-year decrease is smaller than in the previous four months.

Slightly more bankruptcies in September

In September, the number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, increased slightly by 8. However, the number of bankruptcies remains at a low level.

House prices up by 8.2 percent in August

In August 2020, prices of owner-occupied dwellings (excluding new constructions) were on average 8.2 percent higher than in the same month last year. This is the largest price increase in over one and a half years.

Significant drop in number of hours worked

Due to government support measures, job losses were still relatively limited in Q2 at -2.7 percent, but the number of hours worked by employees and self-employed fell significantly and ended at a total of 3.2 billion hours in Q2 2020. Adjusted for seasonal effects, this is 5.7 percent lower than one quarter previously.

At the end of June, the number of unfilled job vacancies stood at 200 thousand. This was 26 thousand less than in the previous quarter, when the decline stood at 60 thousand. In a span of six months, the number of vacancies therefore declined by 30 percent, but is still above its long-term average of approximately 165 thousand.

In August 2020, 426 thousand people were unemployed (according to the definition of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)), equivalent to 4.6 percent of the labour force. Unemployment rose by an average of 32 thousand per month over the period June through August.

In Q2 2020, turnover at temporary employment agencies fell by 15.2 percent. Relative to one year previously, turnover was down by 16.6 percent.

Download CSV Show datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted index (2010=100) 2013 Quarter 1 100.1 2013 Quarter 2 99.9 2013 Quarter 3 100.5 2013 Quarter 4 101.1 2014 Quarter 1 101 2014 Quarter 2 101.6 2014 Quarter 3 101.9 2014 Quarter 4 102.8 2015 Quarter 1 103.4 2015 Quarter 2 103.7 2015 Quarter 3 104.1 2015 Quarter 4 104.1 2016 Quarter 1 105.1 2016 Quarter 2 105.3 2016 Quarter 3 106.5 2016 Quarter 4 107.4 2017 Quarter 1 107.9 2017 Quarter 2 108.9 2017 Quarter 3 109.7 2017 Quarter 4 110.5 2018 Quarter 1 111.1 2018 Quarter 2 111.7 2018 Quarter 3 112 2018 Quarter 4 112.4 2019 Quarter 1 113 2019 Quarter 2 113.4 2019 Quarter 3 113.8 2019 Quarter 4 114.3 2020 Quarter 1 112.6 2020 Quarter 2 103

8.5 percent GDP contraction in Q2

According to the second estimate conducted by CBS, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 8.5 percent in Q2 2020 relative to the previous quarter. The decline was mainly due to falling household consumption, while investments and the trade balance also fell significantly. Relative to one year previously, GDP contracted by 9.4 percent.

On Friday 13 November 2020, CBS will publish the first estimate of GDP and employment over Q3 2020.