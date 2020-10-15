49 bankruptcies in week 41
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 43 bankruptcies in week 41, 6 more than in week 40. In addition, 6 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 fewer than in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|52
|2020
|32
|46
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|33
|2020
|35
|49
|2020
|36
|37
|2020
|37
|46
|2020
|38
|58
|2020
|39
|63
|2020
|40
|47
|2020
|41
|49
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 10. This is 5 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 8 companies were declared bankrupt in wholesale trade, 5 more than in week 40. In the financial services sector, 7 companies went bankrupt, 4 more than in week 40.
|Sector
|Week 41
|Week 40
|Construction
|10
|5
|Wholesale
|8
|3
|Financial and insurance activities
|7
|3
|Manufacturing
|5
|8
|Transportation and storage
|5
|3
|Retail trade
|4
|5
|Professional, scientific and
technical services
|2
|4
|Human health and social work activities
|2
|0
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|2
|3
|Accommodation
|1
|0
|Information and communication
|1
|0
|Education
|1
|1
|Hairdressing and other beauty treatment
|1
|2