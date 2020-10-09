Manufacturing output 4 percent down in August

In August 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 4.0 percent down on August 2019. The year-on-year decrease is smaller than in the previous four months, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In September, producer confidence improved for the fifth consecutive month.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) Average daily output manufacturing (volume) jaar maand change (year-on-year % change) 2016 September 2.3 2016 October 0 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 6.7 2017 January 0.4 2017 February 4.9 2017 March 3 2017 April 0.5 2017 May 5 2017 June 2.4 2017 July 2.7 2017 August 3.7 2017 September 4.8 2017 October 5.1 2017 November 5.3 2017 December 4.4 2018 January 7.5 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3.8 2018 April 4.7 2018 May 2.9 2018 June 3.3 2018 July 0.9 2018 August 4 2018 September 1.7 2018 October 2.4 2018 November 1.3 2018 December -4.3 2019 January -0.6 2019 February -0.1 2019 March -0.8 2019 April -0.3 2019 May -0.9 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.4 2020 February -0.9 2020 March -1.9 2020 April -10.9 2020 May -12.1 2020 June -9.7 2020 July -5.2 2020 August -4

Output decline in majority of industries

In August, over two thirds of the industries again saw their output decline on an annual basis. However, contraction was smaller in slightly over half of those industries compared to July. Of the eight largest industries within manufacturing, the repair and installation of machinery industry recorded the strongest output contraction.

Download CSV Show datatable Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, August 2020 Average daily output manufacturing (volume) by sector, August 2020 Category change (year-on-year % change) Chemical products 2.5 Electrical and electronics -0.1 Food products -0.2 Machinery -2.1 Rubber and plastic products -2.3 Metal products -9.5 Transport equipment -12.6 Repair and installation of machinery -28.1 Manufacturing (total) -4 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output

Downward trend

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, an increase of 0.7 percent is seen in manufacturing output between July and August.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. From mid-2014 until the beginning of 2018, the overall trend was upward. Subsequently, the trend has been downward.

Download CSV Show datatable Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) Seasonally adjusted average daily output manufacturing (volume) jaar maand index (2015=100) 2016 September 102.3 2016 October 102.5 2016 November 105 2016 December 106.3 2017 January 103.1 2017 February 105.5 2017 March 105.2 2017 April 104.6 2017 May 106.6 2017 June 106.1 2017 July 106.1 2017 August 105.6 2017 September 107.3 2017 October 107.7 2017 November 109.7 2017 December 110.4 2018 January 110.5 2018 February 109.4 2018 March 109.4 2018 April 109.4 2018 May 109.6 2018 June 109.3 2018 July 107.6 2018 August 109.3 2018 September 109.1 2018 October 109.6 2018 November 110.2 2018 December 107 2019 January 109.6 2019 February 109.2 2019 March 108.8 2019 April 108.9 2019 May 108.5 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109.8 2020 February 107.8 2020 March 106.5 2020 April 97.6 2020 May 96 2020 June 98.5 2020 July 102.4 2020 August 103.1

Producer confidence continues to rise in September

In September, confidence among Dutch manufacturers was less unfavourable for the fifth consecutive month. Manufacturers were mainly less negative about their order position.

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute, in September producer confidence also improved for the fifth consecutive month in Germany as well. Both opinions on future output and opinions on the current situation improved. In August, the average daily output generated by the German industry contracted by almost 12 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis. Contraction was just as large as in the previous month.



