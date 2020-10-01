63 bankruptcies in week 39
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 51 bankruptcies in week 39, the same number as in week 38. In addition, 12 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 5 more than in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|52
|2020
|32
|46
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|33
|2020
|35
|49
|2020
|36
|37
|2020
|37
|46
|2020
|38
|58
|2020
|39
|63
|2020
|40
|2020
|41
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in transport and storage
Of all sectors, transport and storage recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 14. This is 12 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 12 companies were declared bankrupt in construction, 3 more than in week 38. In wholesale trade 5 companies went bankrupt, the same number as in week 38.
|Sector
|Week 39
|Week 38
|Transportation and storage
|14
|2
|Construction
|12
|9
|Wholesale
|5
|5
|Manufacturing
|4
|6
|Wholesale and retail trade and
repair of motor vehicles
|4
|0
|Food and beverage service activities
|4
|4
|Information and communication
|4
|0
|Professional, scientific and
technical services
|4
|7
|Retail trade
|3
|12
|Employment activities
|2
|1
|Human health and social work activities
|2
|2
|Energy supply
|1
|0
|Financial and insurance activities
|1
|3
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|1
|2