Smaller contraction of investment in July
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. July 2020 has the same number of working days as July 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in September than they were in July.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|August
|12.7
|2016
|September
|11.2
|2016
|October
|3.9
|2016
|November
|3.8
|2016
|December
|-3.1
|2017
|January
|3.9
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.1
|2017
|October
|6.3
|2017
|November
|6.9
|2017
|December
|4.7
|2018
|January
|14.1
|2018
|February
|2.5
|2018
|March
|6.2
|2018
|April
|11.1
|2018
|May
|3.2
|2018
|June
|7.5
|2018
|July
|4.6
|2018
|August
|6.2
|2018
|September
|-6.8
|2018
|October
|7.6
|2018
|November
|5.5
|2018
|December
|-5
|2019
|January
|5.9
|2019
|February
|6.5
|2019
|March
|0
|2019
|April
|7.1
|2019
|May
|9.6
|2019
|June
|-0.7
|2019
|July
|4.3
|2019
|August
|0.2
|2019
|September
|7.1
|2019
|October
|4
|2019
|November
|3
|2019
|December
|7.6
|2020
|January
|2.6
|2020
|February
|3.1
|2020
|March
|2.2
|2020
|April
|-11.3
|2020
|May
|-19.1
|2020
|June
|-5.7
|2020
|July
|-4.5
Investment climate less unfavourable in September
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is less unfavourable in September than it was in July. This is mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year export decline was smaller and the industrial capacity utilisation rate was lower. In addition, manufacturers were less negative about their order positions.
