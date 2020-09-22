Smaller contraction of investment in July

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 4.5 percent down in July 2020 relative to the same month last year. The contraction is smaller than in the previous three months and mainly due to lower investments in buildings and machinery.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. July 2020 has the same number of working days as July 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in September than they were in July.

Download CSV Show datatable Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2016 August 12.7 2016 September 11.2 2016 October 3.9 2016 November 3.8 2016 December -3.1 2017 January 3.9 2017 February -0.5 2017 March 8.1 2017 April -3.9 2017 May 13.2 2017 June -4.3 2017 July 6.7 2017 August 3.2 2017 September 10.1 2017 October 6.3 2017 November 6.9 2017 December 4.7 2018 January 14.1 2018 February 2.5 2018 March 6.2 2018 April 11.1 2018 May 3.2 2018 June 7.5 2018 July 4.6 2018 August 6.2 2018 September -6.8 2018 October 7.6 2018 November 5.5 2018 December -5 2019 January 5.9 2019 February 6.5 2019 March 0 2019 April 7.1 2019 May 9.6 2019 June -0.7 2019 July 4.3 2019 August 0.2 2019 September 7.1 2019 October 4 2019 November 3 2019 December 7.6 2020 January 2.6 2020 February 3.1 2020 March 2.2 2020 April -11.3 2020 May -19.1 2020 June -5.7 2020 July -4.5

Investment climate less unfavourable in September

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is less unfavourable in September than it was in July. This is mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year export decline was smaller and the industrial capacity utilisation rate was lower. In addition, manufacturers were less negative about their order positions.