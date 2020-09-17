46 bankruptcies in week 37
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 43 bankruptcies in week 37. This is 11 up on the previous week. In addition, 3 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 1 less than in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|53
|2020
|32
|46
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|33
|2020
|35
|49
|2020
|36
|36
|2020
|37
|46
|2020
|38
|2020
|39
|2020
|40
|2020
|41
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 13. This is 9 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in retail trade, 1 more compared to week 36. In the care sector, too, 4 companies went bankrupt, 3 more than in week 36.
|Sector
|Week 37
|Week 36
|Construction
|13
|4
|Retail trade
|4
|3
|Human health and social work activities
|4
|1
|Manufacturing
|3
|4
|Financial and insurance activities
|3
|4
|Professional, scientific and
technical services
|3
|5
|Travel agency, tour operator and
other related activities
|3
|0
|Wholesale
|2
|2
|Information and communication
|2
|1
|Real estate activities
|2
|1
|Transportation and storage
|1
|2
|Accommodation
|1
|1
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|1
|1