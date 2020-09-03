49 bankruptcies in week 35
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 41 bankruptcies in week 35. This is 12 up on the previous week. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|53
|2020
|32
|45
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|33
|2020
|35
|49
|2020
|36
|2020
|37
|2020
|38
|2020
|39
|2020
|40
|2020
|41
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in financial servicesOf all sectors, financial services recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 8. This is 4 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 6 companies were declared bankrupt in wholesale trade, one more compared to week 34. In transportation and storage, too, 6 companies went bankrupt, 3 more than in week 34.
|Sector
|Week 35
|Week 34
|Financial and insurance activities
|8
|4
|Wholesale
|6
|5
|Transportation and storage
|6
|3
|Construction
|5
|4
|Retail trade
|5
|2
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|4
|1
|Manufacturing
|3
|5
|Food and beverage service activities
|3
|0
|Wholesale and retail trade and
repair of motor vehicles
|2
|1
|Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|1
|0
|Administrative and support service activities
|1
|3
|Education
|1
|1
|Human health and social work activities
|1
|0
|Hairdressing and other beauty treatment
|1
|0