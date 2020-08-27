32 bankruptcies in week 34
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 28 bankruptcies in week 34. This is 25 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 less than in the previous week.
|Year
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|53
|2020
|32
|45
|2020
|33
|61
|2020
|34
|32
|2020
|35
|2020
|36
|2020
|37
|2020
|38
|2020
|39
|2020
|40
|2020
|41
|2020
|42
|2020
|43
|2020
|44
|2020
|45
|2020
|46
|2020
|47
|2020
|48
|2020
|49
|2020
|50
|2020
|51
|2020
|52
Most bankruptcies recorded in manufacturing and wholesaleOf all sectors, manufacturing and wholesale recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 5 each. This is 1 more for manufacturing and 2 less for wholesale than in the previous week. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in both the construction and the financial services sector. This is 6 less for construction and 5 less for financial services compared to week 33.
|Sector
|Week 34
|Week 33
|Manufacturing
|5
|4
|Wholesale
|5
|7
|Construction
|4
|10
|Financial and insurance activities
|4
|9
|Transportation and storage
|3
|0
|Retail trade
|2
|3
|Wholesale and retail trade and
repair of motor vehicles
|1
|0
|Real estate activities
|1
|0
|Professional, scientific and
technical services
|1
|8
|Employment activities
|1
|0
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|1
|0