32 bankruptcies in week 34

In week 34, 32 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 29 less than in week 33. In the first 34 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,320 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 138 down on the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 28 bankruptcies in week 34. This is 25 down on the previous week. In addition, 4 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 less than in the previous week.

Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Hide datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly Year Week Bankruptcies 2019 1 17 2019 2 74 2019 3 69 2019 4 82 2019 5 87 2019 6 71 2019 7 84 2019 8 64 2019 9 83 2019 10 74 2019 11 63 2019 12 85 2019 13 80 2019 14 85 2019 15 81 2019 16 88 2019 17 64 2019 18 58 2019 19 72 2019 20 56 2019 21 78 2019 22 83 2019 23 59 2019 24 64 2019 25 81 2019 26 78 2019 27 75 2019 28 74 2019 29 76 2019 30 64 2019 31 70 2019 32 67 2019 33 78 2019 34 74 2019 35 65 2019 36 49 2019 37 87 2019 38 93 2019 39 69 2019 40 64 2019 41 74 2019 42 69 2019 43 45 2019 44 95 2019 45 74 2019 46 84 2019 47 78 2019 48 79 2019 49 81 2019 50 71 2019 51 96 2019 52 54 2020 1 25 2020 2 72 2020 3 70 2020 4 73 2020 5 82 2020 6 67 2020 7 114 2020 8 73 2020 9 68 2020 10 80 2020 11 76 2020 12 68 2020 13 47 2020 14 74 2020 15 97 2020 16 65 2020 17 112 2020 18 80 2020 19 57 2020 20 92 2020 21 85 2020 22 79 2020 23 72 2020 24 60 2020 25 86 2020 26 31 2020 27 65 2020 28 64 2020 29 57 2020 30 38 2020 31 53 2020 32 45 2020 33 61 2020 34 32 2020 35 2020 36 2020 37 2020 38 2020 39 2020 40 2020 41 2020 42 2020 43 2020 44 2020 45 2020 46 2020 47 2020 48 2020 49 2020 50 2020 51 2020 52 Download CSV

Most bankruptcies recorded in manufacturing and wholesale

Of all sectors, manufacturing and wholesale recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 5 each. This is 1 more for manufacturing and 2 less for wholesale than in the previous week. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in both the construction and the financial services sector. This is 6 less for construction and 5 less for financial services compared to week 33.