61 bankruptcies in week 33
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 53 bankruptcies in week 33. This is 12 up on the previous week. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|17
|2019
|2
|74
|2019
|3
|69
|2019
|4
|82
|2019
|5
|87
|2019
|6
|71
|2019
|7
|84
|2019
|8
|64
|2019
|9
|83
|2019
|10
|74
|2019
|11
|63
|2019
|12
|85
|2019
|13
|80
|2019
|14
|85
|2019
|15
|81
|2019
|16
|88
|2019
|17
|64
|2019
|18
|58
|2019
|19
|72
|2019
|20
|56
|2019
|21
|78
|2019
|22
|83
|2019
|23
|59
|2019
|24
|64
|2019
|25
|81
|2019
|26
|78
|2019
|27
|75
|2019
|28
|74
|2019
|29
|76
|2019
|30
|64
|2019
|31
|70
|2019
|32
|67
|2019
|33
|78
|2019
|34
|74
|2019
|35
|65
|2019
|36
|49
|2019
|37
|87
|2019
|38
|93
|2019
|39
|69
|2019
|40
|64
|2019
|41
|74
|2019
|42
|69
|2019
|43
|45
|2019
|44
|95
|2019
|45
|74
|2019
|46
|84
|2019
|47
|78
|2019
|48
|79
|2019
|49
|81
|2019
|50
|71
|2019
|51
|96
|2019
|52
|54
|2020
|1
|25
|2020
|2
|72
|2020
|3
|70
|2020
|4
|73
|2020
|5
|82
|2020
|6
|67
|2020
|7
|114
|2020
|8
|73
|2020
|9
|68
|2020
|10
|80
|2020
|11
|76
|2020
|12
|68
|2020
|13
|47
|2020
|14
|74
|2020
|15
|97
|2020
|16
|65
|2020
|17
|112
|2020
|18
|80
|2020
|19
|57
|2020
|20
|92
|2020
|21
|85
|2020
|22
|79
|2020
|23
|72
|2020
|24
|60
|2020
|25
|86
|2020
|26
|31
|2020
|27
|65
|2020
|28
|64
|2020
|29
|57
|2020
|30
|38
|2020
|31
|52
|2020
|32
|45
|2020
|33
|61
Most bankruptcies recorded in construction
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 10. This is 1 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 9 companies were declared bankrupt in the financial services sector, 6 more than in week 32. In specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies) 8 companies went bankrupt, 5 up on week 32.
|Sector
|Week 33
|Week 32
|Construction
|10
|9
|Financial services
|9
|3
|Specialised business services
|8
|3
|Wholesale
|7
|7
|Information and communication
|5
|0
|Manufacturing
|4
|1
|Food and beverage services
|4
|2
|Administrative and support service activities
|4
|5
|Retail
|3
|7
|Other service activities
|2
|1
|Agriculture and fisheries
|1
|0
|Water supply and waste management
|1
|0
|Accommodation services
|1
|1
|Education
|1
|0
|Care
|1
|0