61 bankruptcies in week 33

In week 33, 61 companies and institutions including sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This is 16 more than in week 32. In the first 33 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,287 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions in the Netherlands. This is 97 down on the same period in 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 53 bankruptcies in week 33. This is 12 up on the previous week. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships), weekly
 Week Bankruptcies
2019117
2019274
2019369
2019482
2019587
2019671
2019784
2019864
2019983
20191074
20191163
20191285
20191380
20191485
20191581
20191688
20191764
20191858
20191972
20192056
20192178
20192283
20192359
20192464
20192581
20192678
20192775
20192874
20192976
20193064
20193170
20193267
20193378
20193474
20193565
20193649
20193787
20193893
20193969
20194064
20194174
20194269
20194345
20194495
20194574
20194684
20194778
20194879
20194981
20195071
20195196
20195254
2020125
2020272
2020370
2020473
2020582
2020667
20207114
2020873
2020968
20201080
20201176
20201268
20201347
20201474
20201597
20201665
202017112
20201880
20201957
20202092
20202185
20202279
20202372
20202460
20202586
20202631
20202765
20202864
20202957
20203038
20203152
20203245
20203361

Most bankruptcies recorded in construction

Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 10. This is 1 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 9 companies were declared bankrupt in the financial services sector, 6 more than in week 32. In specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies) 8 companies went bankrupt, 5 up on week 32.

Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (including sole proprietorships) by sector, 2020
SectorWeek 33Week 32
Construction109
Financial services93
Specialised business services83
Wholesale77
Information and communication50
Manufacturing41
Food and beverage services42
Administrative and support service activities45
Retail37
Other service activities21
Agriculture and fisheries10
Water supply and waste management10
Accommodation services11
Education10
Care10